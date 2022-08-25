PICTURED: Teachers Justin Dempsey (center, holding a drum) and Hannah Ribble (far right, seated) with students (l-r) Charlotte W., Nate G., Nieve O., Matix M., Vincent A., Andilyn Z., T.J. E., Summer J., Darwin R., Ben E. and Lucas W. Photo by Erika DeMartini-Music Freqs

by Alex Wilson

awilson@timespublications.com

Music Freqs

2180 Pickwick Drive, Camarillo

805-322-4496

www.Music Freqs.com

Camarillo’s Music Freqs is a thriving and multifaceted business offering music lessons, professional-grade recording and performance spaces as well as retail instrument sales, but to the owners it’s all about an extended music family.

Ann and Paul DeMartini’s son Matt plays bass guitar and about a decade ago took lessons at the business known previously as Rock City Studios which included an all-ages music venue and instruction facilities in a shopping center at 2258 Pickwick Drive. Ann DeMartini told the Ventura County Reporter that when the original owners decided to retire in 2014, she did not want to see the community resource disappear.

Her family has a long history of farming citrus and avocados in the Somis, and she already had ample business experience working for a major accounting firm and managing an agricultural water agency, she said. But she added that, “My family and I have always been very passionate about supporting the arts.”

Even though getting into the music business would pose new challenges, DeMartini said the owners of Rock City Studios knew her family would do a great job taking the reins.

“They approached me because I share the same philosophy,” she said. “I didn’t know anything about running a music studio because I’m not a musician, but I wanted to have this stay for the kids and the community. Because my life purpose is helping middle school-aged kids. It’s a very important age group to help with self-confidence and growth, and not every kid is a sports kid.”

Not only does her son Matt work at the business, so does their daughter Erika, who’s putting a communications degree from California Lutheran University to use by producing music videos and handling social media.

Brain power

The business has undergone significant expansion since changing hands. There were 60 students at first and now the number tops 400. Music Freqs also transitioned from a business model where instructors were independent contractors to one where they’re employees with access to health care coverage and retirement plans. There are currently 14 instructors and 23 employees.

DeMartini said having a quality place for music instruction is important since it’s not taught in public schools as much as it was in the past, and it’s been proven that learning music helps kids succeed in school.

“It opens up the whole brain. Both sides of your brain synapses are firing,” she explained. “They’ve proven that music is excellent for any kid that’s going to do math or engineering.”

Music Freqs also operates an all-ages concert venue, the Brite Room. Many music venues are in bars that don’t allow people under 21, and house parties with bands run the risk of getting shut down, so the Brite Room is one of the area’s few locations where kids can play or hear music.

“Where are you going to cut your teeth when you’re a band?” DeMartini posited. “So we provide a safe space for these kids to show their talent.”

Brite spot

Brett DeCarlo is the third co-owner of Music Freqs who was Matt’s bass teacher when he was brought on at the time of the purchase. DeCarlo explained that he already had extensive experience as a musician and music producer, having penned songs used for hit TV programs like Jimmy Kimmel Live!. But he saw what he could give back to other musicians at the Camarillo facility.

“We just do everything music and we’re that one-stop shop for it,” he said. “ You want to learn how to play? Cool. You want a video done of you? Cool. You want to record your band? Awesome! You need equipment for yourself? Great. You need your band trained on how to write a song or how to play together? We train you on how to do it.” He added that they can even help students get their music licensed.

DeCarlo is especially proud of the Brite Room which regularly features nationally touring acts. In June, two bands played that include the children of members of Metallica, OTTTO and Bastardane. He said even famous musicians are impressed with the Brite Room’s immersive lighting system and the sound of the 300-person venue.

“You can feel it. It’s what I call the heart punch. The room sounds incredible. It’s tuned up all that kind of stuff,” he said.

DeCarlo continued that learning music is a big confidence booster. “Kids come in here shaking because it’s a new experience for them. Everybody remembers what the first music lesson was like. We really teach confidence and we teach music lessons.”

While DeCarlo loves seeing students perform in the Brite Room, it’s even more rewarding to see them play for big crowds in public at places like the California Strawberry Festival in Oxnard, where Music Freqs helped create a youth stage.

“That’s kind of cool,” he said. “It’s not only their parents and their friends but also people they don’t know, which I believe is incredibly healthy for that kid to get over fear and to boost up confidence. And you know what? They’re talented. And you shouldn’t be embarrassed of being talented. If you practiced and you put in that hard work, show people.”