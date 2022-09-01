PICTURED: Prado says breaking is “the dance of immigrants; it’s American.” All photos courtesy of Christina Prado

by Madeline Nathaus

“Dancing is complex simplicity in its rawest form,” said local professional breakdancer Christina “Wonda” Prado. “It’s not just a dance. It’s a lot of passion, blood, tears, injury, sweat and pain. Everyone can relate to breakdancing.”

Born in Ventura, Prado, now 32, discovered an interest in dance at a young age by listening to Motown music and watching movies like Beat Street, Breakin’ and Wild Style. She found her groove by copying the moves of Michael Jackson, David Ruffin and even her older brother.

By the time she was 16, Prado truly began adventuring into the world of breakdancing while at the Oxnard Police Activities Leagues Teen Center. She partook in the hip-hop workshops and witnessed for the first time in person a breakdancer in action. It was then that her interest in dance turned into a way of life.

“He started doing a headspin and I was like, ‘Yo, what is that? I want to do that, too. I’ve seen that on TV! Teach me that,’” Prado recalled. “And that’s when I really started breaking.”

“I can beat them”

A year later, Prado graduated early from Pacifica High School at 17 and was accepted to the San Francisco Art Institute for film. Her family could not afford the tuition, however, so she attended Gavilan College in Gilroy, just south of San Jose, where she took some journalism and acting classes instead.

She explained that she found writing and acting to be too vulnerable, but that dancing was an outlet that always made sense to her.

While away at college, she continued breakdance training in San Jose and Los Angeles, but her home base was always Ventura. She became popular through competitions, YouTube videos and word of mouth. Wanting to see where a career in breakdancing could lead her, at 21 she finally joined her first breaking crew in L.A.

“At the time there were a lot of guys in this dance,” Prado said. “It’s a little intimidating at first, but for me I thought, ‘I don’t care, I can dance too. And I can beat them, I know I can.’”

She added that she also felt emboldened by her friend and fellow breaker Jessica Zahra Hamani, 40, who goes by “Jeskilz” in the breaking community. Hamani encouraged Prado to take on the “heavy hitters” who were all male.

Prado said through this she learned to have “courage” and “be fearless.” She learned that her gender shouldn’t matter.

“It’s really important for women to step up,” said Hamani, founder of Cypher Adikts, a former annual breakdancing event. “I do feel like we’re strong enough to make moves and change mentalities.”

Over the next 10 years, Prado had the opportunity to perform at the Rockefeller Center for the Today Show in New York, be featured in a jewelry commercial for King Ice and work as a background dancer in music videos for Ben Rector and Joji.

In 2020, she beat people from all around the world to win the USA Title Top Rock Champion at Rock City — an internationally recognized breakdancing competition held annually in Orange County. Before that, she won the 2018 World Title Top Rock Champion at Freestyle Session in L.A. (Freestyle Session is one of the oldest competitions in breaking history, and among the first of its kind to be offered in the United States.) She has also competed in the Red Bull BC One breakdancing competition three times and has done other work for Red Bull and Monster Energy Drinks.

She competed once again at the Red Bull BC One on Friday, Aug. 26, in Seattle.

“I’m really trying to pay homage to other dances through breaking,” Prado said. “I think showing Latinos, Black culture, Asians and all these other cultures that have been in this dance will be able to wake up other people to see that they can do it too. It’s the dance of immigrants, it’s American.”

Fashion, style and mental health

Prado’s breakdancing path has taken her in many different directions. Within the breaking community, she’s also a prominent stylist under C.Prado Styles. She said she sees great significance in how a dancer dresses and tries to use their clothes to accentuate their dancing rather than distract from it.

Recently, Prado opened a private clothing store and studio in Ventura called Limitless Box with her fiancée Robert R. Bell, 38, a professional stuntman and fellow world-class breaker who goes by “Bboy Fantum.” They met in Miami in 2019 while working on a music video together.

Owning a storefront for styling and image consulting has been a long-time dream of Prado’s. Bell’s clothing brand OMH — ”Originals Making History” — is featured in the store along with personal pieces from Prado and Bell’s own clothing collection. Combining their creative talents, the pair now have their own space to document and film their work and help other artists find their vibe.

“We make any vision come to life,” Bell said. “I know all her projects come from her heart, I support her in all her endeavors.”

Another big endeavor Prado said she is particularly excited for is her mental health campaign for the dancing and creative community in Ventura County — Mental Break.Dance.

“I wanted to build some type of portal for my dance community,” Prado said. “People have said I’ve been changing since I’ve had therapy. So I wanted to offer a safe place where my community can have resources like mental therapy, art therapy, dance therapy and theater therapy all in one platform.”

To that end, Prado promoted her Mental Break.Dance campaign at her recent Red Bull One performance. Eventually, she said she hopes to have a large space available for mental health retreats.

The website is currently in progress, but Prado hopes that the Instagram will go live on Sept. 3.

This campaign has seen a lot of involvement from those in Prado’s life. Along with her fiancée Bell working as a vice chair of Mental Break.Dance, their friend and fellow professional dancer Jarrod Taylor, 46, works as the strategic advisor for the campaign.

Taylor has experience in this area. In 2002, he founded the Dance Masters organization, an international nonprofit for dance education.

“Christina has been an inspiration and a positive motivator in our community,” Taylor said. “It is a pleasure to be in partnership with her and to support this endeavor. My hope is that this project leads to motivating and providing assistance to individuals who are struggling with their mental and physical health.”

On top of all this, she also works with a nonprofit in L.A. called JUiCE, Justice by Uniting in Creative Energy, that offers a space in which youths in impoverished areas can experiment in hip-hop arts and culture. Her creative endeavors even extend into the culinary world: Prado sells authentic guacamole using her own recipe under the product name What The Guac!

Rising to the challenge

Despite all these accomplishments, Prado’s journey had many obstacles from the beginning. She said her family wasn’t very supportive of her dancing. They wished to see her pursue a more financially stable career in law. She was also regularly compared to her brother’s academic achievements.

Through all this, she said she trusted her street smarts. Her safe place was always dancing.

“I believed in myself,” Prado said. “That was very crucial in my life at that time because everyone was against me. We all come from a place that’s broken, and we’re all just really trying to survive.”

Prado’s power and potential is apparent in her name as well. Her moniker “Wonda” comes from Wonder Woman, a name given by her older brother due to her versatility in dance. She later shortened it to “Wonda.”

Her strength persisted when another challenge presented itself. When she was 26, Prado left an abusive relationship while pregnant and became a single mother in the midst of her career. She left her crew and sacrificed competing for a time to help support herself and daughter, but Hamani said Prado’s new motherhood still made her stronger than ever.

“It’s an awesome way to show everyone else that it doesn’t matter where you are, your status or how much you are praised. You can always turn that around,” Hamani said. “Anything that happens to you can always be turned into a positive and a source of inspiration.”

Prado admitted that there were those in the breaking community that believed her career was over after giving birth, but this hardly gave her reason to quit.

“I wanted to prove them wrong,” Prado said. “I’m not going nowhere.”

Despite pressure from some within the breaking community, Prado said her family and Bell were incredibly supportive during this time and continue to be.

“I do my best to be a father figure in her daughter’s life,” Bell said. “To show her the importance of communication and patience, to always seek for knowledge in everything she does.”

Coming home

With her baby’s birth also came the decision to return to her roots. In 2017, Prado moved to Ventura again, after 8 years away, to raise her child.

“Ventura is such a hidden gem,” she said. “You have everything here, there’s so much art here. Coming back to Ventura, I’m honored because I’m the only b-girl to represent Ventura. I would love to have more b-girls and b-boys follow in my footsteps.”

Since moving back to Ventura, she said she hopes to encourage breakers and other artists in the city to put themselves out there and be proud of where they come from.

“Thank you to everyone that I’ve met in my life that poured into me,” Prado said. “Now I’m ready to pour out to others.”

Follow Christina “Wonda” Prado on Instagram: @wondaslick, @mambawonda. For C.Prado Styles: @c.prado.styles.