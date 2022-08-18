PICTURED: The candlelight vigil for Ventura County Supervisor Carmen Ramirez included music, a Native American ceremony and heartfelt remembrances. Photo by Alex Wilson

by Alex Wilson

From the hundreds of people expressing love for Ventura County Supervisor Carmen Ramirez at a candlelight vigil marking her shocking and unexpected passing, it was obvious her impact on the community started long before she was elected to public office.

The emotional vigil at Downtown Oxnard’s Plaza Park was organized after less than one day had passed since Ramirez, 73, was struck by a vehicle only blocks away.

Ramirez worked as a legal aid attorney for over three decades before she was elected to the Oxnard City Council in 2010, providing help to some of the most vulnerable people in the community.

Her longtime friend Barbara Macri-Ortiz said during the vigil that she was hired by Ramirez as an attorney in 1990 working on issues including housing, education, health care and employment.

“We helped people that needed help who nobody else would help, and people that were often taken advantage of, were lied to, were squeezed out of whatever little benefit they actually had a right to. And that was the core from which Carmen developed and really came to love this community so much,” Macri-Ortiz said.

The vigil beside the landmark pagoda at Oxnard’s Plaza Park included music by a youth band and a Native American dance performance highlighting the strong connection to the planet Ramirez felt as a long time environmental advocate. Ramirez was as passionate about protecting the planet as she was about helping other people, and she was known for her involvement in issues like stopping an offshore Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) terminal from being built off the local coastline.

Macri-Ortiz said Ramirez always showed strength and courage when standing up for the environment.

“We saw her guts and her strength taking on the LNG, taking on the power plants,” Macri-Ortiz said. “She did put Oxnard on the map when it came to environmental justice; she really, really did.”

Bringing VC into the 21st century

Ramirez became the first Latina supervisor in county history when she was elected in 2020 and was serving as board chairperson when she died. Macri-Ortiz said Ramirez was already reshaping county government by backing the hiring of Ventura County’s first Latina public defender and first Black county CEO.

“What Carmen has really done is bring the county into the 21st century,” said the supervisor’s friend.

State Senator Steve Bennett said the enormous turnout just one day after the tragedy showed her impact on the community.

“We represent just a small fraction of the people that Carmen touched with her leadership,” said Bennett. “And I don’t think I’ve ever seen anybody in the 40 years I have been here in Ventura County generate so much love, so much sorrow, so much sense of tragic loss as the loss of Carmen Ramirez.”

Bennett went on to note that every person who spoke with Carmen felt like they were her friend and that she made everyone feel special. And even more than her kind demeanor, Ramirez will be remembered for her steadfast commitment to the causes she believed in.

“You just knew at the core that Carmen was trying to do the right thing, the just thing, the best thing that she could possibly do for the people of Oxnard and Ventura County,” the state senator said. “And that is such a relief when you find a politician like that, because you can trust them completely, you don’t have to waste any time trying to find out any hidden motives or agendas or other things.”

From the San Gabriel Valley to VC government

Ramirez grew up in the San Gabriel Valley with six siblings. On the website she used during her 2020 run for Ventura County supervisor, she stated that her “semi-rural childhood” shaped her life and “influenced my perspective and values.” Friends recalled that she had enjoyed playing in the streams that flowed from the soaring mountains overlooking the community in which she grew up.

She earned a law degree from Loyola Law School and, after accepting a job as a lawyer in Oxnard in 1978, decided to make it her permanent home.

Ramirez leaves behind her husband Roy Prince among other loving family members.

Family members said they plan to set up a memorial scholarship in her honor to benefit students who share her values.

Investigation into deadly collision continues

Ramirez died from injuries sustained after being hit by a vehicle while crossing the street on Friday, Aug. 12.

Oxnard police said she was walking in a crosswalk at West Seventh and South A streets in Downtown Oxnard at about 6:40 p.m. on Friday evening when she was hit by a 2020 GMC Sierra pickup truck. The 38-year-old Oxnard man driving the truck that hit Ramirez stopped at the scene and has cooperated with the investigation, authorities said.

Friends said she was walking to attend a concert by British invasion tribute band The British Beat, who were performing at nearby Heritage Square, when she was struck.

Ramirez was transported to Ventura County Medical Center in Ventura, where she later died. A procession including sheriff’s vehicles carried her to the Medical Examiner’s office.

The investigation into the collision that claimed Ramirez’s life is continuing. Anyone with information about the collision is urged to contact Oxnard Police Corporal Andrew Pinkstaff at 805-385-7750.