PICTURED: Ventura County Christian School on MacMillan Ave., Ventura.

by Alex Wilson

awilson@timespublications.com

Classes resumed at Ventura County Christian School on Aug, 29, but the beginning of the school year was anything but routine.

On Aug. 19, the Ventura private school’s landlord, the Ventura Unified School District (VUSD), told VCCS leaders that after two decades of leasing the century-old campus they would have to find a new home due to safety concerns — just three days before classes were set to resume.

But VCCS opened back up in defiance of the order a week later than originally planned, and staged a news conference outside the campus at 96 MacMillan Avenue, known as Washington School. Standing in front of a crowd of supporters, school board member and local pastor Brad Lawson said district officials told him VCCS had to leave the campus and would be “trespassing” if they returned.

“This is devastating beyond words. It will kill us,” he said. “And so we’re left with no option but to be here.”

About four hours after the news conference, VUSD officials issued a three-day notice to vacate the campus.

District officials said the lease has been officially terminated, but the Christian school’s leaders said the district continued to accept rent since the previous lease recently expired and they should be allowed to stay on campus.

District superintendent Antonio Castro declined to be interviewed by the Ventura County Reporter but did issue a statement about the safety issues: “A technical report by 19six Architects and Engineers and received by the District on August 11, 2022, showed that the building was unsafe and must be vacated . . . We understand how difficult this situation is for the Ventura County Christian School (VCCS) community, and our hearts go out to the students, families, and staff whose new school year is being impacted by the need to shut down the 100-year-old building they occupy due to significant structural issues.”

VCCS leaders retained the law office of Bamieh and De Smeth to represent them after learning the school district was demanding they leave the campus.

Attorney Ron S. Bamieh said during the news conference that the law firm had hired its own expert to assess campus safety, who disagreed with the district’s position.

“What we tell Ventura Unified School District is that we’re not going anywhere. The school is safe,” Bamieh said.

Castro said in his statement that the district tried to find other property for the Christian school to relocate to, but in an interview after the news conference Bamieh said the facilities offered were inadequate.

“There’s no way a school could be in those properties any time in the near future,” Bamieh said. “They would need massive improvements.”

Another issue of contention between the school district and the private school is a clause in the latest proposed lease about nondiscrimination in hiring regarding applicants’ religious beliefs. Bamieh said the Christian school leaders signed a new lease with that clause removed, but the district never signed that version of the lease even though they continued to accept lease payments.

“This action by VUSD is pretextual for their discrimination against VCCS as a Christian school that has the right to hire Christian-only teachers and staff pursuant to Education Code 221 and the First Amendment exercise of their religion,” Bamieh said in a news release.

Castro said in his statement that the non-discrimination language is a standard part of district contracts and was included in the previous lease agreement with the Christian school.

After hearing about the posting of the three-day notice to vacate the campus, Bamieh told the Ventura County Reporter that classes will continue anyway, and that he’s confident in VCCS’s legal position.