PICTURED: Chicken club wrap served with chips. Photo by Nancy D. Lackey Shaffer

by Nancy D. Lackey Shaffer

On the Alley at Brophy Bros.

1559 Spinnaker Dr., Ventura Harbor

805-413-4367

www.onthealley.com/location/ventura

$6-20

Brophy Bros. at Ventura Harbor is a favorite for locals and tourists alike, thanks to its quality cocktails, fresh seafood and covered patio with beautiful views. Popularity comes at a price, however: Expect to wait for a table, especially if you plan to dine on a weekend, and pay over $25 for select (not all) entrees.

Which is where its newly opened sister eatery, On the Alley, comes in handy.

The fast-casual OTA offers the same quality and a similar, if pared down, menu as Brophy, in a less formal space with a concept that moves diners through a little more quickly. Perfect for those days when you want a tasty bite without the pomp and circumstance, and are looking for something more moderately priced, too.

Right downstairs from Brophy’s, OTA has taken over the space formerly occupied by Milano’s. It’s cool and relaxed and overlooks the water — not a bad seat in the house, whether you’re in the indoor dining area or out on the covered patio. Ordering and payment take place at the counter; you’ll get a number to put on your table and a server will bring your food out. And while you won’t find quite as many options on the menu as in the upstairs dining room, there’s still plenty to choose from, including craft beers on draft in 16 and 20 oz. options, and prices that are a little lower (everything is under $20).

Meeting up with friends for a late lunch, we all got a beer (red ale, lager and IPA) to start and found a table to enjoy them while thinking about food. Tacos are tempting (fish, shrimp, pork and avocado), breakfast (avo toast, egg sandwich, waffle sticks and other morning delights) is served all day, and a few Brophy’s favorites (chowder, cioppino, fish and chips and more) and ice cream desserts make the cut as well. But our group ultimately aimed for classic lunch fare: chicken tenders, a pulled pork sandwich, the sesame salmon salad and a chicken club wrap. (Burgers, corn dogs and grilled cheese are also available.)

The runaway hits were the salad and sandwich. A beautifully seasoned salmon filet topped a tasty combination of greens, carrots, snow peas, crispy wontons and sliced almonds. Very flavorful, very fresh and dressed delicately with a fragrant sesame dressing. Light and healthy, but still filling.

The pulled pork sandwich was definitely more indulgent, but worth the calories. It was pretty big, with a generous helping of meat and coleslaw in a fresh brioche bun. My friend who ordered it declared it “the perfect combination” — meaty, tangy (thanks to the Carolina-style barbecue sauce), crisp and a bit spicy. With fries on the side, it made for a delicious and satisfying lunch — which was the goal.

My chicken wrap didn’t quite reach those same heights, but I still considered it a winner. The juicy hunks of blackened chicken breast paired well with the crisp lettuce, sweet tomatoes, creamy avocado and nutty provolone, with a touch of may to bring it all together. I eschewed the bacon, which may have taken the flavor (and the fat and cholesterol) down a notch, but I would absolutely order it again. The chicken tenders were exactly as expected: hot, crisp, breaded, with tender white meat inside. Not a scene stealer, but no complaints, either.

Sandwiches include your choice of fries or house-made potato chips. Two of us went for the chips, and were a bit underwhelmed. They had plenty of salt and were perfectly crisp, but weren’t quite as hot and fresh as we were hoping. Not bad, but possibly made in bulk ahead of time. I’ve had better.

Overall, however, I’d say OTA is a great spot for a quick bite when you’re short on time or just don’t want to deal with a more traditional dining establishment. There’s plenty of both seating and good food to choose from, and some nice beers, coffee drinks and even some wine and a few basic drinks (Bloody Mary, margarita, Tito’s lemonade) too. No muss, no fuss; just easy-breezy eats.