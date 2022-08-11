PICTURED: Rex, 6, proudly displays a fish. Photo by Franklin Murphy

by Alex Wilson

awilson@timespublications.com

Franklin Murphy is teaching his two young sons to fish from the family’s boat, Sea Gal, a 24-foot Sea Ray built in 1979 and specially outfitted for family fishing trips along the Ventura County coastline.

“When we catch a big fish, seeing their face is priceless,” Murphy said.

The Ventura family especially enjoys catching rockfish that live in rugged areas near the shore, and are typically less challenging for kids to catch compared to larger fish that swim in the open ocean like yellowtail.

“Rockfishing is fun because it’s easy,” said Murphy, explaining that the waters off Ventura County are known for their excellent rockfishing conditions.

Even more than fishing, Murphy said the hobby is a way to teach his kids Rex, 6, and Jack, 3, to be responsible and learn other life lessons. “You have to wake up early in the morning. You have to prepare. We make our lunches together. We pack the boat together. So all these things are showing the kids how to achieve goals and how to grow up, and this is a very important skill to learn.”

But now Murphy will soon be teaching his kids lessons of another kind, about regulations that could soon be enacted by government officials that would severely limit the times of the year when Murphy and his family can enjoy their favorite pastime.

“It seems like they have an agenda and it makes me very angry,” Murphy said about government scientists developing new regulations. He fears a move toward even more restrictions on when and how fishing is allowed. “This is our kid’s future. They’re not going to let our kids do what we’re doing.”

A July 28 news release from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife stated that there are major changes to rockfishing regulations expected to begin next year, “In response to recent scientific information suggesting some nearshore groundfish species are in decline . . . To reduce pressure on these stocks, fishing seasons will be shorter in nearshore waters, but new opportunities in deeper water are anticipated.”

Caroline McKnight is a senior environmental scientist with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. She told the Ventura County Reporter changes approved by the Pacific Fishery Management Council at a June meeting are expected to be adopted by the CDFW in October.

Under current regulations, rockfishing is allowed off the Ventura County coastline 10 months of the year, between March and December. But the proposed rules would slash the period when it’s allowed to just a little over five months, from April 1 to September 15.

McKnight said two of the species scientists are most concerned about are quillback and copper rockfish.

“That is what’s been driving the need, based on federal law, to change or augment the regulations to reduce the overall harvest to put in conservation measures to protect them,” she said. “Reducing the catch or the opportunity to take these fish allows for them to not be harvested and reach sexual maturity and spawn to create new generations of fish to repopulate the depleted stock status.”

McKnight said regulators tried to reach compromises with fishing enthusiasts, and the new regulations will permit rockfishing in some areas of deeper water not currently allowed.

“The takeaway message is that nearshore rockfish opportunities are going to be reduced compared to what they were, but the department has strived very hard to strike a balance with offering as much opportunity for other groundfish species where possible,” she explained.

The news about the proposed regulations that would take effect next January if approved by the CDFW is sending shock waves through the local sport fishing industry.

Mavette Carlson is manager of Hook’s Sportfishing, which has three boats operating from Hook’s Landing at Channel Islands Harbor and has been in business for decades. She said rockfish are a big part of the business, especially during times of the year when larger fish such as sea bass and barracuda are elsewhere.

“For Ventura County, we’re basically known for rockfishing,” said Carlson. “It’s probably about 80% of the business until summertime hits.”

Carlson said it was a sad day when she and others in the local sport fishing industry learned the new regulations had won a critical approval, and appear likely to be enacted at the start of next year, calling them “horrible.”

“It makes you feel helpless,” she said.

Sport Fishing Association of California President Ken Franke told the Ventura County Reporter that the new regulations could have “very serious impacts” on the industry, and his organization will continue to advocate for keeping the current rockfishing regulations in place.

“There are jobs at stake in this. It will be a serious blow to coastal communities. This is their bread and butter if they lose these seasons,” he said. “There’s very serious concern about the economic impact of this.”

For more information:

California Department of Fish and Wildlife

wildlife.ca.gov/News/big-changes-to-sport-groundfish-regulations-coming-in-2023

Sportfishing Association of California

www.californiasportfishing.org