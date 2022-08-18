PICTURED: Lester “DJ 2-Tone Jones” Wallace (left) and Gerald Watson of Shaolin Jazz, coming to OPAC on Aug. 27. Photo by Andrew Williams

by Marina Dunbar

On Saturday, Aug. 27, prolific live film-scoring duo Shaolin Jazz will bring its “Can I Kick It?” project to the Oxnard Performing Arts Center (OPAC). The event will present a screening of the 1973 cult classic martial arts film Enter the Dragon, directed by Robert Clouse and starring the legendary Bruce Lee. The artistic duo will apply their knowledge of music-mixing and turntabling to give the film a new, unique score that blends hip-hop, soul, funk, jazz and rock music.

Shaolin Jazz is composed of musicians Gerald Watson and Lester Wallace, also known as DJ 2-Tone Jones. The project was not originally envisioned to be about scoring classic martial arts films. It was not even intended to be a live event with a live audience.

“It all started as a mixtape concept back in 2011,” explains Wallace. “We created a mixtape that fused jazz music with lyrics from the Wu-Tang Clan and we called it Shaolin Jazz: The 37 Chambers. It grew organically after that with lots of content and engagement, with one of those engagements being the ‘Can I Kick It?’ movie screening event.”

Drawing from a wide array of genres and musical influences, Shaolin Jazz could be considered a journey through blues-based music, tracing the history of modern popular music back to its R&B roots. “I’ve been an avid hip-hop fan since high school, that’s when I really dove into it. That led to me becoming a fan of jazz and funk, soul and rock music that hip-hop comes from. I never expected to do anything professional with music, I just sort of stumbled into it,” says Wallace.

Much of the inspiration for Shaolin Jazz came from the earliest forms of film-scoring. Back before Hollywood films had music or even sound, musicians would often play inside of the theaters to accompany and help to tell the unfolding stories. Several renowned musicians began their careers playing alongside movies. Wallace recalls being particularly inspired by a book about legendary jazz pianist Fats Waller, who played in movie theaters as one of his earliest gigs.

It was not just any film genre that spoke to Shaolin Jazz, however, as this duo has been particularly enthralled by classic martial arts films. The idea of blending the old school with the modern style is the core ethos of the project.

“If you watch some of these earlier kung-fu flicks, you’ll see a number of movies where the protagonist not only learns a certain style [of fighting], but they learn to sort of remix it if you will,” Wallace explains. “They’ll take different styles and bring them together… and their movements are also partially based on the movements of their opponents, so no matter how much you prepare you have to learn to adapt to the situation you’re in.”

Learning to adapt to your situation is a good way to describe both the art of DJing and live film-scoring. “There are times when we realize that a certain song or sound could fit the energy of a certain scene, but it could also tell a different story or sort of bring out a different kind of emotion. We definitely do that on a humorous level too… We want to entertain people.”

Shaolin Jazz is a one-of-a-kind project that showcases music and film history whilst simultaneously creating a brand-new experience with each viewing. The duo has brought its unique performance concept to notable venues across the country, and is now bringing it to the OPAC. Admission is free and donations are appreciated.

Can I Kick It? on Saturday, Aug. 27, at 6 p.m. at Lion’s Park behind the Oxnard Performing Arts Center, 800 Hobson Way, Oxnard. For more information, visit www.oxnardperformingarts.com.