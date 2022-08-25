PICTURED: David Rhodes took over ownership of The Garage Bar in 2021.Photo courtesy of David Rhodes

by Mike Nelson

The Garage Bar

1091 Scandia Ave., Ventura

805-666-5274

thegarage-bar.business.site

The first rule for owning a bar, says The Garage Bar’s proprietor, is making sure it’s a safe and comfortable place for the community.

“A bar is the community room,” says Dave Rhodes, who since 2021 has owned and operated this longtime East Ventura establishment that’s gone through multiple owners and renovations, but has in the past year become, indeed, a welcome haven for locals.

“It’s the place where people go to talk to their neighbors about what’s going on,” Rhodes continues, “about ideas, a place of life and excitement.” With a smile, he adds, “Governments and revolutions were formed in bars.”

Local connection

Not that those who gather in The Garage Bar are out to overthrow the powers that be or create their own republic. They are simply seeking to enjoy a drink, maybe listen to some live local music, play a little darts or trivia, and find a comforting neighborhood port in the storm of life.

Which leads to the second rule for owning a bar: local connection.

“For me, owning a bar is all about our community, and bringing people together,” says Rhodes, who grew up in Oxnard, attended Channel Islands High School, and is proud to serve locally produced and created craft beers and spirits as well as host local bands who perform live on Fridays and Saturdays.

“We have a lady who lives across the street, she’s 105, and she comes in once a week, has her one beer, and the other night she was out there dancing to the reggae band. And we’ve developed good relationships with the local businesses, like Karina’s [Mexican Restaurant] next door which supplies food for us.”

That community connection, he adds, is especially important on the east end of Ventura, a sometimes overlooked portion of the city. “I’m not trying to draw people from downtown, because they have their own good thing going,” says Rhodes. “I want people to be able to ride their bikes to come here, a place their neighbors come to.” And that leads to the third and maybe most important rule about bar ownership: the personal touch.

“It’s saying hi when people walk in and goodbye when they leave,” says Rhodes. “It’s looking people in the eye and shaking their hand. It’s letting them know that you care, that they are important to you.

“All of my working experiences,” continues the 51-year-old former musician-turned-chef-turned-proprietor, “have taught me that offering the personal touch makes a difference in creating and keeping happy customers. And so far, we’re doing really well.”

A new Garage

In some ways, the success is a bit of a surprise given that, in his younger days, Rhodes wasn’t at all sure what he wanted to do with his life. “In fact, he chuckles, “I was jealous of my classmates who did have an idea what they wanted to do with their lives.”

So he became a musician, then learned cooking and restaurant skills attending Le Cordon Bleu, and worked for several leading chefs at restaurants in Los Angeles, Hawaii, Santa Barbara and Ventura.

“And, you know, I’m glad now that I took all those paths, because I’ve learned so many lessons from my mentors and experiences. As a chef working in kitchens and restaurants, some with bars in them and some not, I got an idea of what they can and can’t do. And that drove me into wanting to own a bar.”

In fact, Rhodes first tried to purchase The Garage Bar six years ago, but the price was too high. “After the pandemic, though, the price came down, I made a new offer, it was accepted, and in February 2021 escrow closed.”

By then, the pandemic had forced the closure of The Garage Bar, “and it was kind of nerve-wracking,” he says, “not knowing if the virus would clear up or get three times worse. And it took forever to get inspections and permits, because government offices were closed. But with challenges came opportunities.”

With the support of family and friends, Rhodes plunged ahead with his plans, including an ambitious remodel of the 2,500-square-foot space that officially reopened in late July 2021, after a “soft opening” on July 4 weekend. What customers found, and enjoy today, was a cleaner, brighter look and atmosphere — with “restrooms that actually work,” he smiles — and bearing no resemblance to the operation that once featured, among its “attractions,” bras hanging above the bar.

Instead, The Garage Bar now features a wide variety of music, including live local bands on Fridays and Saturdays, as well as “Soul Sundays” and “Taco and Trivia Tuesdays,” with live local DJs. “We try to highlight anything local,” says Rhodes, including craft cocktails and beers from local producers, locally created artwork, and “probably 90 percent” of its live music from Ventura County.

Almost all genres of music — from pop and country to soul and reggae — are featured, “except hardcore punk rock.” A pool table and several dartboards, as well as a good-sized dance floor and an outdoor patio, allow customers to be as entertained or relaxed as they care to be.

“We’re not same as before,” Rhodes points out, noting that “almost every day, customers from years ago — some who swore they’d never come back — come in and say, ‘Wow, look at this place, it’s amazing.’ We get folks in here celebrating birthdays, anniversaries and other life milestones, even some corporate parties.”

In the 13 months since reopening under Rhodes’ ownership, The Garage Bar has exceeded its sales projections, though Rhodes admits with a grin that “it’s constantly bob and weave, learning what works and what doesn’t, figuring out the flow — and I’m getting better at it. After being open just over a year, our work is paying off.”

Rhodes is open, he adds, to all ideas and innovations, “as long as they go through the filter of ‘It’s good for the community.’ Because that’s who we serve. Ultimately, we want to be good neighbors, to bring people together, so why not do it over some awesome beverages?”