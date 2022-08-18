PICTURED: 2021 drag performers from left to right. Regina St. James, Cooper the Queen, Angel D’mon, Karma Limbs, Sheba. Photo by Johnny Ortez-Tibbels

by Alex Wilson

Pride events are extra special for Genevieve Flores-Haro.

They represent a connection to the bond shared with her wife, Sade, who proposed at a 2014 pride event in Ventura before the couple tied the knot a few months later.

The ultimately successful but long-fought drive for marriage equality is what originally led Flores-Haro to become active in the movement, she said.

“When Proposition 8 passed [in 2008] and banned marriage equality in the state of California I was doing work with Equality California to talk with voters and community members, especially in the Latino, Spanish-speaking community, about why marriage equality is important,” she said.

Her involvement in the movement led Flores-Haro to become a board member of Diversity Collective Ventura County in 2017, a charity providing “advocacy, visibility, safety, and wellness for the LGBTQ+ community” according to the organization’s website. Flores-Haro helps organize events such as Ventura County Pride, a weekend-long event that features, among other celebrations, a festival at Downtown Ventura’s Plaza Park, which this year takes place on Aug. 20 between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

But the Pride party gets started even earlier, with festivities beginning and ending at Paddy’s Bar and Lounge at 2 West Main Street in Ventura. The weekend kicks off on Friday, Aug. 19, with a “Pre-Pride Party and Drag Show” starting at 9 p.m. and concludes on Sunday, Aug. 21, with “Pride Drag Queen Bingo” at 4 p.m.

Now when the Flores-Haros attend Pride events, they’re able to celebrate the progress that’s been made by the movement.

“These events are really special for us,” Flores-Haro explained. “As someone who grew up here in Ventura County, not really having that kind of representation, I think it’s important to have these events where our community can come together, where we can feel safe and we can feel seen, and just be with one another.”

“Folks w ant to come together”

The last full-scale Pride festival at Ventura’s Plaza Park was held in 2019. In the face of COVID, Diversity Collective held a virtual celebration in 2020 and a smaller event on Main Street in Downtown Ventura last year. Flores-Haro is happy about the return to Plaza Park.

“It’s nice to be able to be back in person and at the scale we were at pre-pandemic,” she said. “I think it’s going to be a really good showing. Folks want to come together.”

The festival includes music, food trucks, a children’s corner and a chance for the community to show support for one another. General admission is $10 and VIP tickets are available for $50. Students, seniors over 55, military and people with disabilities get in for $5, and free tickets sponsored by the community are also available for people who need them.

Flores-Haro said a highlight for her is a “Pride Pageant” featuring drag performers, elaborate costumes and musical performances. “We are having our fourth-annual pride pageant so it’s always great to see the Kings and Queens who come out and go for the title and give it their all.”

She added that for the performers on stage and their friends in the audience, it’s a chance for celebrating diversity and love. “I think part of it is supporting local talent. Ventura County is home to a lot of incredible local queer and drag talent and so it’s being able to say, ‘My friend is up there and they’re killing it,’ right. ‘They’re so amazing on stage.’ It’s definitely the community piece. I think there’s a glamor to it.”

Facing challenges

Even though Flores-Haro has seen progress over the years in society’s acceptance of diversity, challenges remain for the movement, and seem to be growing recently.

“I think we have seen a lot of setbacks, most recently with the Supreme Court ruling against Roe v. Wade. There’s rumblings that interracial marriage is next, and same sex marriage could be next. And so it just means that this work is that much more important. It’s that much more important that we come together as a community,” she said. “There are folks who politicize our lives for their own gains.”

Flores-Haro related a disturbing story about how the recent political climate impacted a recent AIDS Walk organized by Diversity Collective.

“Locally, I feel like a lot more people feel empowered to outwardly show their hate. I will share that at our AIDS Walk this year we were targeted with anti-LGBTQ stickers, little flyers, and that’s never happened before,” she said. “People feel more empowered to do that, which is, again, why I think it’s important we still continue to show up and show out.”

Diversity Collective Ventura County

All the money raised by ticket sales for the festival supports Diversity Collective programs, according to Executive Director Tess Allen, who has been with the organization since its founding.

Allen explained that around 2009 there were several groups in Ventura County working on creating a large-scale Pride event like ones that had grown in other cities. She had a background in fundraising and moved to Ventura County to work on the development team for the expansion of Community Memorial Hospital, but felt a calling to help the Diversity Collective get off the ground.

“I’m one of those people where I have to really care about what I’m doing. It has to really feed my soul if I’m going to spend all this time and energy on it,” Allen said. “So I found Diversity Collective and the rest is history, as they say.”

Diversity Collective was founded in 2014. By 2017 the charity was able to open a resource center in Ventura. Today, the organization has three part-time employees, with Allen being the first, hired in 2018 as an office manager. In 2021 she was named the organization’s first executive director.

Several programs are held at the center located at 2471 Portola Road, Suite 100. There’s an improvisational comedy group (JEST Improv, see story in Art+Culture on page 13) focused on diversity issues, free monthly HIV testing, Diversity Toastmasters and a Pride Nook Book Club among other offerings. The organization also sponsors annual observances of World AIDS Day and Transgender Day of Remembrance.

While the resource center was forced to close its doors at the height of the pandemic, most of the programs are getting back to being held in person. Some meetings held virtually over Zoom have drawn participants from across the country, and will continue to be held online for now, Allen said.

Diversity Collective also has a “Rainbow Umbrella” youth group. Allen explained that all kids in middle and high school face challenging transitions regardless of their orientation, and it’s even harder if they don’t identify as straight.

“It’s overwhelming and in a lot of places it’s not acceptable,” she said. “In order for kids to thrive, they need a space where they can be fully self-expressed, asked the hard questions, support each other and be supported.”

A Diversity Collective highlight is a Pride Prom for young people staged each June as an alternative to more traditional school dances.

“So they can come and be themselves,” said the executive director. “A lot of kids are not out at school, and even if they are, it’s not really socially acceptable for them to come with a same-sex partner. So this is where they can come and just be themselves.”

Fostering connection, self expression

Allen is looking forward to the Pride Festival returning to Plaza Park this weekend and the connections she hopes it fosters.

“A sense of community, a sense of being together, being empowered and being fully self-expressed in a safe space. That’s, I think, the goal of pretty much any Pride event whether it’s Ventura or Boston,” she said. “I think it’s important for us, especially in this area, to know that we’re here, and you’re not alone.”.

The Pride events this weekend promise to be fun but also serve an important role in letting people express themselves and find community.

“I feel like marginalized groups tend to either have no voice at all or their voice is squelched,” said Allen. “And I feel like, for those of us who have the ability to raise their voices up, it’s our duty to be inclusive and make sure everyone is heard.”

Knowing the Diversity Collective makes a difference in people’s lives in the most important thing Allen takes away from her involvement.

“It’s the most rewarding thing in the world,” the charity leader stated. “We have a long way to go because we are kind of in our infancy in a way. But we have also had some really great outcomes, and seeing some of our youth really find their voice in social justice and things like that. So that’s been really good to provide that space for them.”

2022 Ventura County Pride Events

Pre-Pride Party and Drag Show

Friday, Aug. 19, 9 p.m.

Paddy’s Bar and Lounge

2 W. Main St., Ventura

805-652-1071

paddysventura.com

Rotating cast of drag performers and drink specials.

2022 Pride Celebration

Saturday, Aug 20, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Plaza Park

Santa Clara and Chestnut streets, Ventura

www.diversitycollectivevc.org/event/2022-pride-celebration-downtown-ventura/

Live entertainment, exhibitors, local food, informative nonprofits, activities and community member support. Tickets: $5-50.

After-Pride Party and Drag Show

Saturday, Aug. 20, 9 p.m.

Paddy’s Bar and Lounge

2 W. Main St., Ventura

805-652-1071

paddysventura.com

Music, dancing, rotating cast of drag performers and drink specials.

2022 Pride Drag Queen Bingo

Sunday, Aug 21 4-7 p.m.

Paddy’s Bar and Lounge

2 W. Main St., Ventura

805-652-1071

paddysventura.com

Play bingo for fabulous prizes. Hosted by Cooper.

More information on all Ventura County Pride events can be found at www.diversitycollectivevc.org/dcvc-events/#ventura-county-pride.