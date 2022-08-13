PICTURED: Ventura County Supervisor Carmen Ramirez. Photo submitted by the city of Oxnard

by Nancy D. Lackey Shaffer

Ventura County Supervisor Carmen Ramirez died after being struck by a pickup truck in Oxnard on Friday night. According to Oxnard Police, the District 5 supervisor was walking in a crosswalk near Seventh and A streets when she was hit by a 2020 GMC Sierra truck around 6:40 p.m. Ramirez was rushed to an emergency room but did not survive the collision.

The 38-year-old driver of the truck remained at the scene and cooperated with police.

Ramirez, who was 73, was elected to the Ventura County Board of Supervisors in 2020, representing District 5, after serving 10 years on the Oxnard City Council. Prior to that, she was a legal aid attorney serving low-income communities in Ventura County.

“I offer my sincere condolences to her husband, Roy Prince, and her family. We will miss Carmen tremendously,” Oxnard Mayor John Zaragoza said in a press statement. “We worked together often, while I was serving as Supervisor and she was Oxnard’s Mayor Pro Tem, and this camaraderie continued when she was elected Supervisor and I served as Mayor. She was passionate about environmental justice and creating a better future for our City. Her kindness, love and deep compassion for the community was felt by everyone. She will be dearly missed.”

This story will be updated.