PICTURED: Members of the JEST Improv acting troupe, from left: Rey Galindo, Hendrick McDonald, Alex Tron and Jonny Andrews. In front: Dawn Balk. Diversity Collective Ventura County, Aug. 10, 2022. Photo by Nancy D. Lackey Shaffer.



by Nancy D. Lackey Shaffer

There’s some funny business going down at Diversity Collective Ventura County.

The DCVC’s Community Resource Center, which houses the Ventura offices of the organization that aims to “strengthen, support, and connect our LGBTQIA community,” is also the home base for local comedy troupe JEST Improv. And while there’s plenty of laughter echoing through the building, participants aren’t just goofing around.

“JEST’s founders decided that improv should include everybody and anybody who is open to and willing to put in the seriously silly work that develops quick thinking, memory skills, creative connections and (hopefully) comedy gold,” explained member Dawn Balk.

“Deliberately inclusive”

JEST Improv was co-founded in the summer of 2018 by Alex Tron and Alex Sattler, two veterans of the local improv scene, along with a few other early members who have since moved away from the area. The group’s name was coined by Tron, who took inspiration from a line in James Joyce’s Ulysses: “There’s many a true word spoken in jest.”

Noting that the comedy scene in Ventura County was largely “a cis-, white-, het-dominated field,” Tron explained that “we wanted to create something that was new and more deliberately inclusive.”

“We definitely felt there was a need for an LGBTQ+ improv comedy group in Ventura County,” Sattler confirmed. “We noted the controversies that happened with all the major improv comedy theaters in terms of favoring cis-gendered white people when it came to leadership and performing opportunities and we very much did not want to follow in their footsteps. We believe that roles like those should go to everyone, regardless of sexual orientation or gender . . . We also wanted to create a space where people of the LGBTQ community feel welcome and can enjoy comedy without worrying about being discriminated against for who they are.”

JEST Improv is not affiliated with DCVC per se, but the two organizations share a similar mission, and the Community Resource Center proved to be the perfect spot for classes and practice sessions. In return, JEST has made an effort to support DCVC’s endeavors. While the troupe won’t be performing during Ventura County Pride festivities this weekend, members will be in attendance at the festival and participating in various Pride-related shows. In the near future, the two organizations will also be teaming up for a fundraiser to benefit DCVC programs.

“It brings a lot of life to the center,” Tron added. “It creates a youthful and spontaneous environment. It’s very silly!”

Many different backgrounds

Today, JEST Improv boasts a cast of eight: Jonny Andrews, Dawn Balk, Jamie Himan, Hendrick McDonald, Rey Galindo and Chris Howard, in addition to Sattler and Tron. The group performs in venues across Ventura County, such as Paddy’s Bar and Lounge and the Ventura Harbor Comedy Club, and also does shows at fundraisers and corporate events. The next one will take place this weekend, on Saturday, Aug. 20, at new immersive event space Wonderhouse in Ventura.

The acting troupe meets every Wednesday night, where they run through exercises that emphasize quick thinking, adaptability and playing off one’s scene partner. These are crucial skills for an improvisational performer, who goes on stage without a script and is expected to be clever and hilarious with nothing more to go on than suggestions from the audience.

Members all have different levels of experience. Sattler, for example, is a native of Ojai who developed his comedy chops doing standup in Los Angeles and also worked with Second City, the Groundlings and Upright Citizens Brigade (UCB).

Tron is a native of Camarillo who recently completed law school and took the bar exam. He admitted to having no formal training, but explained that growing up, he would improvise with his family and write and perform skits with his sisters. When he started doing improv in 2018 (which is how he met Sattler), he read some books and watched UCB. But most of his experience has come from simply embracing the improv world.

“I love it,” he said. “I love teaching it. I love doing this stuff because it brings me a lot of joy.”

Dawn Balk, a native of Chicago, has been involved in theater and acting since she was young, and worked in video production for many years. She has been with JEST Improv since moving to the area from St. Louis; she was a member of the troupe’s second class ever offered. Now, she serves as chief of operations.

By day, Hendrick McDonald works in the sciences in an environment that he describes as “very corporate.” Performing with JEST has allowed him to find a different part of himself and “express the odd ideas I kind of have anyways. I found an inclusive environment here where I can express my own wackiness.”

“Being honest and open, you find the funny and the sad,” added fellow member Jonny Andrews, describing JEST Improv as “a safe space” in which to explore both. A graduate of the University of Tennessee who used to do improv in college, he came to Southern California when his husband got a job in Santa Monica. The two moved to Ventura during the pandemic.

Rey Galindo, a behavioral health professional, isn’t just a member of the acting troupe; he’s also the first winner of JEST’s new Diversity Scholarship.

“We currently offer it to people of diverse backgrounds and cultures to help them achieve their comedic goals in these difficult economic times,” Sattler explained. “We saw the majority of improv groups around the area were saturated by mostly middle-aged white people. We find so much value in having a diverse group of cultural backgrounds.”

Funds for the scholarship are raised from class fees and show revenue. Those interested in applying can do so at www.jestimprov.com.

Comic Relief

When JEST Improv players aren’t delighting audiences with their onstage antics, they’re teaching classes to those new to the artform. Drop-in classes are offered currently every Saturday afternoon. While there was a temporary shutdown during the pandemic, Andrews said that attendance has definitely bounced back.

“People were hungry for it — ‘give me the funny!’”

Classes tend to feature about a dozen students who run the gamut in terms of gender, age and ethnicity. Exercises consist of a variety of games and scenarios devised by acting troupe members to get students comfortable with the space and each other. One game, for example, might feature players selecting an attitude out of a hat that they have to act out, with the other students trying to guess what emotion is being expressed. Another has students pretending to be a detective who doesn’t speak, but has to describe a particular murder scene in pantomime — like charades, but sillier.

So what brings someone to an improv class? It’s not just for the laughs.

“Originally it was just something fun to do,” said Bridgette Tolerton, who has been attending the drop-in classes for about six months. “Now it’s more of a healing space for me . . . Depression lives in the past; anxiety lives in the future. But improv is in the present moment. If I’m doing improv, I can’t be depressed or anxious.”

Hana Moon is a theater lover who hopes to become an actress. “It’s one of the only things that brings me joy.”

One student new to the program, who preferred to remain anonymous, said that she started coming at the encouragement of her mother.

“I want to get better at interacting in public, overcoming my anxiety over being put on the spot,” she said. “I’m comfortable here — I feel I can be myself without being judged.”

It’s not just the students who find healing through comic relief. Members of the acting troupe attest to improv’s beneficial qualities as well.

“It’s about being truthful,” Balk stated. “It’s not just acting. It’s communication, teamwork.”

Galindo, the Diversity Scholarship winner, noted, “This is something I want to commit to because it’s so therapeutic. It gives you relief. It turns a serious situation into a lighter situation because you find the humor in it.”

Tron agreed heartily, adding, “I’ll be dealing with a situation [in my life] that’s annoying or crazy, and then I’ll do it on stage and people will laugh.” This allows him to find the humor in a bad experience, and sometimes even robs it of its power to upset him.

Tron believes it is this blend of comedy and coping, along with JEST’s own diverse, inclusive and supportive environment, that has allowed the group he co-founded to thrive. “It’s a low-stress, low-risk way of putting yourself out there.”

JEST Improv drop-in classes take place every Saturday, 2-4 p.m., at the Community Resource Center of Diversity Collective Ventura County, 2471 Portola Road, Ventura. Classes are $15. For more information or to reserve class space, visit http://www.jestimprov.com.

JEST Improv’s acting troupe will perform on Saturday, Aug. 20, 7-9 p.m. at Wonderhouse, 2359 Knoll Drive, Ventura. Tickets are $15 at the door, $10 pre-sale through JEST Improv’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/jestimprovgroup, or Instagram, @jestimprovgroup.