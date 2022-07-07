PICTURED: Jeff Kay in his office. Photo submitted

by David Michael Courtland

Firefighters called to an apartment on West Gonzales Road in Oxnard on December 12, 1981 made a gruesome discovery after putting the fire out.

The fire had been started to destroy evidence of a murder. Lisa Gondek, 21, had been raped and strangled by someone who then left her body sexually posed in a bathtub.

For many years investigators suspected Gondek’s killer was a man she was seen with at Huntington’s nightclub in Oxnard’s Wagon Wheel Junction earlier that evening. But DNA from a bite mark left on her cheek ruled him out — and didn’t match anyone else in criminal databases. Her murder remains unsolved after 40 years.

Gondek’s case is listed first among the 178 unsolved murders detailed on the Oxnard Police Department’s cold case website, coldcase.oxnardpd.org.

“That’s my white whale,” says Det. Jeff Kay, OPD’s cold case investigator who launched the website in July 2018.

Resource for unsolved cases

Kay stays in touch with Gondek’s mother and continues to seek witnesses who may have information about the murder, which is where the website becomes an investigative asset.

While the website hasn’t helped close any cases, Kay says it has definitely generated case information; family and other people with potential information on a case have felt encouraged to reach out.

“I’ve had people call me with information, sometimes it’s useful, sometimes it’s not,” says Kay. “Relationships change over time; someone will come forward and say, you want to look at this.”

Kay also talks regularly to other investigators in the Ventura County Sheriff’s and District Attorney’s offices, including ones whom he has come to admire during his 15 years working on homicide cases.

“I’ve been very lucky, there are several detectives I looked up to, and working with them has been very exciting,” says Kay.

Among those is Ventura County District Attorney’s Office investigator Steve Rhods, who is pursuing a Camarillo cold case related to that of Lisa Gondek. On January 18, 1981, 11 months before Gondek’s murder, 20-year-old Rachel Zendejas was killed in a carport of her apartment building. Found the next morning by a newspaper carrier, Zendejas died the same way as Gondek — stripped naked, raped and strangled — and had also been at Huntington’s nightclub earlier that evening. Years later the two murders were linked by DNA.

But like Gondek’s murder, Zendejas’ killing remains unsolved for lack of new evidence to move the investigation forward.

Advances in investigative technology

Kay says detectives continue to explore all options, including the latest advancements in DNA technology as well as witnesses and anyone who may have information about either murder. But DNA isn’t always available, and so Kay sometimes turns to other detectives who worked a case and police officers or witnesses who were at crime scenes.

“Doing homicide has its own separate challenges — they used to do things differently 40 years ago,” notes Kay, adding, “In 40-year-old cases your witnesses are people in their 90s.”

More recent cases make use of digital photos, license plate readers or video from security and traffic cameras. Older cases used CDs, tapes and handwritten notes.

Kay admits he “geeks out” on new tools, like the app on his smartphone that uses basic trigonometry to calculate the paths of bullets and blood spray at crime scenes. “The science is just tremendous. It makes me want to preserve my evidence for the future. I can burn a CD or record on my iPhone, officers can take pictures and I can download them.”

Kay has gadgets that convert old technology formats to new ones, but it always helps to have the original devices. “What if a detective 20 years from now needs that info? I tell the others, ‘if you find an old machine, save it.’”

Another technique Kay has used to gather information is to write letters to convicts who are serving life sentences and presumably have nothing to lose by cooperating.

“They’re going to be in prison for the rest of their lives,” Kay says. “I send them letters and say, ‘hey, do you have any info on this?’ I give them lists of people.”

When there is enough evidence for a cold case to be prosecuted, that presents its own set of challenges, according to Assistant District Attorney John Barrick.

“There’s a few things you have to look at,” said Barrick, who has prosecuted several cold cases. “The main one is witness availability; that’s probably the primary thing. Next is what’s the state of the evidence? Things get moved around, sometimes we can’t find things.”

There’s also the matter of investigative techniques changing or improving through the years.

“You find yourself wishing something had been done, but it wasn’t,” Barrick explained.

Killer prosecuted after 38 years

Sometimes, however, diligence and technology do pay off.

In 2012, DNA linked suspected serial killer Wilson Chouest to the July 1980 rape and murder of two victims: Shirley Soosay (whose body was found in Delano, Kern County) and an unidentified woman found in Westlake. A key witness at the 2018 trial was the medical examiner who performed Soosay’s autopsy nearly 40 years earlier.

The examiner testified that Soosay had died shortly after being raped, before her body had time to break down the semen — which Barrick explained meant that her rapist had probably also killed her. That in turn made it hard for Chouest’s attorney to argue there could have been a third person involved.

Chouest, who was already in jail for another crime but would have been eligible for parole soon, was convicted of both murders and remains in prison.

“What I love about prosecuting cold cases, I love knowing that there’s someone out there who thinks they’ve gotten away with this terrible crime because years have passed,” Barrick said. “Then an investigator knocks on their door and lets them know they haven’t forgotten about it.”

Anyone with information about a case can contact Detective Jeff Kay at 805-385-8174 or by email at jeff.kay@oxnardpd.org. More information at sites.google.com/oxnardpd.org/opdcoldcase.