by Alex Wilson

Santa Paula city officials are hoping the July 1 move into town by a Northern California railroad company will propel the city’s image as a destination for tourists who may one day board excursion trains from the city’s historic train depot.

“We’re looking forward to being able to share the beauty and charm of Santa Paula,” said Santa Paula public information officer Jonathan Royas, even though it’s not yet confirmed where passengers would board excursion trains in the future.

Sierra Northern Railway has leased the former Santa Paula Hay and Grain building for a base of operations after contract negotiations reached the end of the line for city-owned property in Fillmore.

The major shift for local railroad operations came after Sierra Northern signed a 30-year lease for use of the Santa Paula Branch Line tracks and right-of-way which is owned by the Ventura County Transportation Commission and stretches from Ventura to Piru.

The building leased by the company in Santa Paula is only expected to be used for a year or two, but Royas said it’s a positive development that Sierra Northern Railway now has their base of operations in Santa Paula.

“We’re happy to welcome Sierra Northern to Santa Paula and we look forward to working with them,” Royas said.

Railroad officials are also happy with the move.

“We are pleased to partner with Santa Paula Hay and Grain and the city of Santa Paula to develop our new base of operations,” said Kennan Beard, president of Sierra Northern, about the facility at 212 North 12th Street. “We are looking forward to integrating ourselves into the community.”

Railroad officials are still looking to purchase a location for their permanent base of operations. They are also looking for a separate location to serve passengers, company officials said. They’re considering any locations along the rail line outside the city of Fillmore.

One obvious site for excursion train boarding and ticket sales would be Santa Paula’s historic train depot which is owned by the city and houses the Santa Paula Chamber of Commerce, Royas said.

“We’re ready with open arms to help facilitate that process. We want to be able to drive tourism into Santa Paula,” he said. “I think it would be a great opportunity to partner with them to make that happen. What that looks like in terms of where they would set up the operations for the tourism aspect of it remains to be seen.”

Santa Paula city officials said while they’re excited about the prospect of the possibility of using the city-owned depot for excursion train ticket sales and boarding, they are less interested in having freight train operations within the city limits due to potential impacts on residents.

“We’re really not interested in the freight operation that they plan to bring,” Royas said.

Sierra Northern Ventura Division Manager Matt Blackburn said the building leased as a temporary base of operations will be used for things like offices and storing trucks, but not ticket sales and boarding for excursion trains. The 1.5-acre property has a 4,000-square-foot building. While there are train tracks next to the property, for the long term, company officials are looking for a property where they can build new rails for their base of operations, Blackburn explained.

While it’s still unclear where the excursion trains will board, Blackburn said they hope to have them running by the end of the year. The tourist trains will be operated by a sister company, Mendocino Railroad, which runs the popular Skunk Train in Fort Bragg that takes passengers through scenic forested mountains.

Blackburn said railbike tours are offered along the Skunk Train line as well as a route near Sacramento where the River Fox Train also carries sightseers. The railbike rentals on those lines are a big hit with people who’ve tried them out, he said. Railbikes have pedals as well as an electric motor for an added boost.

“They like it because it’s something fun and different. It’s a different way to get out and explore. It’s a very nice and relaxing ride. You get to see different things you don’t get to see. For example you may be able to see a little more wildlife because they’re not as loud as a train,” he said.

Blackburn said they also want to bring back holiday-themed excursions trains like ones that took people to a Christmas tree farm to cut down trees when the branch line was previously leased by Fillmore and Western Railway.

While Sierra Northern is in the process of moving off property owned by the city of Fillmore, the company will continue to have a presence in Fillmore. Tracks the company is leasing from the VCTC in Fillmore will continue to be used for storing trains, Blackburn said.

The VCReporter asked Fillmore City Manager David Rowlands if Fillmore residents are disappointed that negotiations to keep the excursion train operation in Fillmore did not pan out with Sierra Northern.

“I think the residents trusted the city and did what was best for the city,” Rowlands said. “We wish them well in Santa Paula.”