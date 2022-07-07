PICTURED: SambaDá is performing at the Tequila and Tacos Music Festival

by Alex Wilson

awilson@timespublications.com

It’s no surprise people love dancing to SambaDá, since the band started out as a group of percussionists playing for Afro-Brazilian dance classes in Santa Cruz.

The band’s founder, Papiba Godinho, grew up in Brazil and said the musical influences of his native country are part of the reason people find it impossible to stand still while the seven-member band is playing and dancing.

“I really believe Brazilian music has a great beat. The drumming is very festive. It’s very inclusive,” he said. “It gives that sense of freedom.”

SambaDá is one of six bands playing at the 10th annual Tequila & Taco Music Festival at Ventura’s Surfer’s Point LIVE July 9 and 10. La Sonora Dinamita is first up on Sunday, which event organizers say will “kick off the day with a blend of groovy tropical vibes.” Sunday’s headliner will be Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, a hip-hop group that’s been performing since the 1990s.

Saturday headliner Sugar Ray will wrap up the first day of the festival following performances by a tribute to Latina women vocalists by Adelaide, and tribute band Smooth Sounds of Santana.

Godinho sings and plays guitar in SambaDá, which mixes Samba with other genres better known in the U.S. including funk and reggae. He said people don’t just watch the music from afar; they become part of the show themselves.

“We teach the audience some dances and we also encourage them to sing along. It’s a very interactive show,” he explained. “I want people to feel free and inspired. Our focus and goal is to promote Brazilian art through rhythms and beats.”

While not everybody is comfortable singing in public, Godinho said it’s normal to hear a multitude of voices at his shows, even though most of the songs are written in Portuguese, the main language of Brazil, as well as English and Spanish.

“People want to sing,” he said. “We encourage people to go out there and loosen up and use their voice. It makes people feel good.”

Godinho writes the music in collaboration with other band members and says many songs relate to nature and especially the ocean. “We don’t have a main theme but a lot are environmental songs.” He also likes to write some political songs about making the world a more harmonious place. “We believe in peace and try to promote peace.”

Godinho is glad to be back on the road touring festivals this summer, especially in light of the pandemic, which put a halt to so much live music.

“It’s feeling really good. We’re on a tour and went to Idaho and every show was really well attended. People are so excited to be out,” the bandleader said. “It’s very special to be able to play right now at this moment because of what we’ve gone through.”

This is the third time SambaDá has played at the Tequila and Taco Music Festival in Ventura, which was previously held at Plaza Park before its move to the Ventura County Fairgrounds.

“It’s fun. It’s a great festival,” said Godinho. “They love the dancers and it’s a great festival for us. It’s well produced.” He also appreciates how the festival features a wide variety of musical styles. “They make an effort to bring different acts to the show to expose the public to the diversity of culture and music. It’s really important at this time with the things we’ve been going through.”

He also loves how the tequila helps the audience get into the mood to celebrate. “It’s great. People are feeling good, having some tequila. They have a great variety of tequilas and tacos. We don’t always play at festivals like that and it’s really cool that we get to experience that.”

The Tequila and Taco Music Festival takes place on July 9-10 at the Ventura County Fairgrounds, 10 W. Harbor Blvd., Ventura. For tickets, full schedule and more information, visit www.tequilaandtacomusicfestival.com.