When Jessy Raspiller started training to be a yoga teacher eight years ago, she had no idea a vision of doing yoga outdoors would grow into a successful business called Ventura Pop Up Yoga.

She invited friends to practice with her in a space not bounded by walls and a ceiling. “I just started playing in the parks with friends so that I could find my teaching voice. It’s honestly from there, those first few classes that I hosted just on a whim, that we realized there was something to offering yoga in the park and being able to reach people who wouldn’t feel comfortable going to a yoga studio.”

After Raspiller launched Ventura Pop up Yoga In 2015, she reached an agreement with city officials to use park space for $100 a month, she said. “It took a little bit of time to find something that was sustainable, but they did work with us and created a very sustainable monthly based fee that we were able to afford.”

The business grew over the years until there were 17 classes drawing around 200 people a week, Raspiller said. Three city-owned parks were used, Marina Park, Cemetery Memorial Park and Kimball Park.

Temporary permit ended July 1

After pandemic restrictions closed down indoor fitness studios in 2020, the Ventura City Council enacted a temporary emergency ordinance allowing commercial fitness classes in city parks for free. City officials said it was a way to help businesses forced out of their brick-and-mortar locations, and also promoted a safer way for people to stay physically and emotionally fit outdoors.

Ventura Pop Up Yoga received a temporary permit along with about a dozen other businesses, city officials said. Most of the businesses have since moved back inside as pandemic restrictions ended. But Ventura Pop Up Yoga never had a brick-and-mortar facility to move back into, and the temporary permit program ended July 1.

Raspiller said she’s been reaching out to city officials since April about allowing Ventura Pop Up Yoga to continue under the pre-pandemic agreement, but ran into dead ends. On June 23, she received an email from city officials explaining two options that could potentially allow the company to continue using city parks. One was to become an “independent contract instructor,” which would require sharing revenue with the city. The other option was to reserve space in the parks under the city’s latest fee schedule. City documents show that for a commercial business to rent out park space, it would cost $280 an hour with a two-hour minimum.

“Unfortunately neither of those solutions at this point are viable to continue to run the organization the way that we have with the flexibility and accessibility for our community. And so at this point we’re kind of out of options,” Raspiller said.

Patrons of Ventura Pop Up Yoga received a June 30 email about what Raspiller called “drastic changes” that may have “irreversible effects for our organization.”

“It’s devastating. I feel the responsibility of not only 15 teachers’ pay and their livelihood depending on me, but the hundreds of people that have memberships with us and depend on us for their wellbeing,” Raspiller said. “It just brings tears to my eyes.”

“We have to be consistent”

Ventura city spokesperson Heather Sumagaysay told the Ventura County Reporter that there’s been considerable staff turnover since Ventura Pop Up Yoga was first allowed to use the parks, and current city officials were unable to locate documentation detailing the previous agreement.

Moving into the future, there needs to be a level playing field for businesses that want to utilize park space, Sumagaysay said.

“What’s happening now is the city staff is being consistent in how they are administering the master fee schedule adopted by council and following the muni [municipal] code,” she explained. “Although Pop Up Yoga may have, in the past, paid a different price, moving forward it’s more of staff making a concerted effort in being very consistent with all of our business types and making sure that we’re following the muni code and were charging the appropriate fees associated with those business types and their uses.”

Sumagaysay also said that the city had a fee schedule prior to the pandemic, and could not explain why Ventura Pop Up Yoga was allowed to operate for so many years under more favorable terms than would typically be allowed. “We feel bad for Pop Up Yoga. However, moving forward, we have to be consistent in appropriately charging for appropriate uses for different types of businesses.”

Sunday Soul continues

While most of Ventura Pop Up Yoga’s classes have been offered at city parks and were called off as of July 1, one class a week is held on the lawn next to Ventura’s historic cross at Grant Park, where land surrounding the cross is managed by the nonprofit Serra Cross Conservancy instead of the city. Ventura Pop Up Yoga has a separate agreement with the conservancy for the use of that space.

The class at the cross known as “Sunday Soul” is considered the flagship class because of its stunning views and historic location. The July 3 session was called off as Ventura Pop Up Yoga leaders regrouped, but Raspiller said they plan on holding Sunday Soul again on July 10.

Heather Perry has been an instructor with Ventura Pop Up Yoga from the start and has taken on additional roles of scheduling and events manager. She teaches Sunday Soul and would like to offer more classes at the cross, but understands the need to share the site with weddings and other events.

Perry said outdoor yoga classes play a role in the community’s health and wellbeing, and seeing the opportunity dry up is sad. “Ventura Pop Up Yoga is something that the community really needs. Especially since COVID, there are a lot of people who don’t want to go indoors for their practice and having a safe outdoor space where they feel included is really important to them.”

Ventura Pop Up Yoga, 805-628-2085, hello@venturapopupyoga.com, www.venturapopupyoga.com.