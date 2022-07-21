PICTURED: Santa Cruz Island. Photo by Joshua Smith-NPS

by Alex Wilson

Chumash elder Reginald “Reggie” Pagaling is searching for remains of his ancestors removed by scientists from Channel Islands National Park (CINP) decades ago so that they can be returned to their homeland for reburial.

“We have sacred ancestors who are ready to go home. And I know we look forward to working with the park service on finding them a place, and making sure it’s safe,” Pagaling said at a news conference announcing new federal efforts aimed at preventing further damage to Chumash cultural resources on Santa Cruz Island.

The Biden Administration’s recently passed $1.4 billion Bipartisan Infrastructure Law includes $100,000 for improving designated trails and eliminating unofficial trails known as “social trails” by planting native vegetation in areas where they’ve been created. Park officials say social trails sometimes lead visitors to inadvertently disturb cultural sites, and can also uncover artifacts sought after by looters.

The trail work is planned near Scorpion Ranch, the most visited area of the park, and will be performed by members of the fire department that serves the Chumash reservation in Santa Ynez.

“We’re looking forward to working hand in hand with the National Park Service on how we can do that and preserve our area. Because for us, the islands are home,” Pagaling said.

U.S. Interior Department Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs Bryan Newland — a member of the Ojibwe tribe near the Great Lakes — traveled from Washington D.C. to the park’s visitor center in Ventura for the July 14 event.

“This investment in this project will rehabilitate and improve safety on trails and it will also protect priceless cultural and natural resources,” Newland said. “The goal of the project is to enhance visitor experience and public safety by enhancing corridors and trail conditions on three miles of the park’s most heavily used trails and close and restore more than 1,000 feet of these unauthorized social trails.”

CINP Superintendent Ethan McKinley said during the news conference that the islands represent more than 13,000 years of Chumash history.

“We have over 650 generations of native people who have grown up on these islands, just to emphasize the timeline,” McKinley said.

After years of mistrust of federal authorities stemming from decisions by the U.S. government long ago, such as moving Native Americans to reservations, McKinley said the trail project represents growing cooperation between the federal government and tribes, and a “calling for federal land managers to exercise co-stewardship and work closely with our tribes to fully recognize those relationships and native ties to their homelands, and do so in a respectful fashion that earns trust. We have a wonderful relationship with our tribal partners but we’re going to explore that further.”

Following the news conference, McKinley told the Ventura County Reporter that there have been instances of looters taking Chumash artifacts or bones from the islands in violation of the 1979 Archeological Resources Protection Act, which addressed criminal looting of Native American archeological sites.

“That’s something we enforce on the islands, and that’s something that we constantly keep our eye on,” he said. “It’s very rare that something happens that would violate ARPA, however we have to be constant stewards, because that’s our job.”

McKinley added that there was at least one case in the last few years, but that the park service typically chooses not to publicize such crimes.

“The cases are usually pretty confidential because we don’t want to advertise where the site was and so they’re usually dealt with pretty privately,” he said.

The CINP superintendent did disclose some limited details about the most recent conviction, involving human remains.

“Someone disturbed a sensitive archeological site and we learned about it through social media and we immediately took action in cooperation with the tribe,” he explained.

In addition to preventing further damage to culturally significant sites, McKinley said that the park service is also helping to quietly facilitate the return of Chumash remains to the islands under the 1990 Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act. The law requires federal agencies and institutions receiving federal funding to return items of cultural significance to tribes.

“What we’re seeing is a wave of collections being returned to tribes from universities and museums that have traditionally collected funerary objects as well as human remains to study,” McKinley explained. “All of which was totally acceptable about 100 years ago, and has since changed. Only within the last couple of decades have we seen this huge transition where the collections are being returned to the tribes.”

He confirmed that some of those remains have already been returned to the islands and the process will continue. “It’s all confidential and done behind closed doors, but I can tell you that it’s happening.”

According to McKinley, work on the trails is expected to begin around the end of the year, and the visitor experience should be enhanced by eliminating social trails and planting native vegetation on them.

“As a park we’re starting to pay more attention to our trail systems and trying to confine people to a route that’s more appropriate,” McKinley said. “From a visitor’s perspective it’s actually an improvement. It’s going to be a much nicer trail; it’s going to feel safer. We’ve had a couple of stumbles and falls going down from Cavern Point and were going to provide a better gradient for footing for folks to travel on. So it will just be a more obvious trail.”

Pagaling said it’s time for more museums and universities to conduct the research necessary to identify Chumash remains found on the islands so his ancestors can be returned.

“That’s what we’re trying to do, is collect all those museum pieces. Enough studies have been done. So we have a plethora of museums up and down the state that have collections. So it’s a matter of going through the process of identifying the inventory they have,” the Chumash elder said. “It’s been a big archeological treasure chest for a long time. We’re trying to bring ancestors back home.”