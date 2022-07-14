PICTURED: Ojai’s bowling alley shut down in the 1990’s and has been vacant ever since. Photo by Alex Wilson

by Alex Wilson

awilson@timespublications.com

It’s been decades since anyone enjoyed bowling in Ojai, but now the site of a vacant and dilapidated bowling alley could be transformed into a farm-to-table restaurant featuring outdoor games including bocce ball, shuffleboard and ping pong.

The idea for the 1.64 acre property received a mostly positive response from the Ojai Planning Commission at a July 6 “concept review” meeting.

Ojai-based landscape architect Bill Mellett told the Ventura County Reporter after the meeting that he hopes the restaurant featuring indoor and outdoor seating amid extensive landscaping with oak and sycamore trees will be a draw for Ojai residents and visitors alike.

“It’s an exciting project. It’s a project for the community,” said Mellett.

The former Ojai Valley Bowl is on a commercial stretch of Ojai Avenue lined with hotels, restaurants and boutiques. City documents say the bowling alley at 1202 East Ojai Avenue was “abandoned” in the 1990s based on the last business license issued for the site. Several uses have been proposed since the bowling alley’s closure including retail, manufacturing and office space. A boutique hotel proposal was also discussed by the planning commission in 2016.

But things could finally be turning around for the property, considered one of the most blighted in Ojai, thanks to the latest proposal by the owners of Ojai Mountain Farm, located in the Upper Ojai Valley.

Tony Yanow owns both Ojai Mountain Farm and the bowling alley property. He addressed the commission from Europe via an audio link and said the restaurant location in the center of Ojai will be an extension of Ojai Mountain Farm which he described as “organic and regenerative.”

“Our goal is to have grounds that exemplify a lot of the things that we’re growing up at the farm,” he told commissioners. “So small example gardens of some of the things that we’re growing for patrons to enjoy and walk through, and get a sense of what kinds of stuff we’re doing.”

Yanow said he plans to sell produce from the farm from a store inside the building and make dishes with its ingredients as well.

“This is about as local a project as you could want. Everything’s coming from the Ojai Valley or Upper Ojai and being shared with residents and guests,” Yanow explained.

He said he expected that the old bowling alley would need to be completely torn down when he bought the property to redevelop, but the architects figured out a way to reuse some of the old 16,000 square foot building, including the steel beams, in creating the restaurant that will be about half that size. Architect Marc Whitman said it will be a fun place to hang out while enjoying food and drinks, similar to other restaurants Yanow owns, such as nearby Ojai Pub.

“He’s famous for doing these family-friendly brew pubs,” Whitman said of Yanow. “He’s a restaurateur and he’s kind of known for bringing in games and an atmosphere that’s conducive to kids and families to enjoy. He’s like the game master, he’s got all these games he’s going to bring into it.”

Mellett said the grounds will have extensive landscaping and other amenities for customers to enjoy. “There’s a potential splash pad for the kids to play in. There’s a dry stream bed that during rain events would contain water and then go dry in the off season. There may be a small recirculating water feature.”

In addition to the landscaping that will replace much of a vast parking lot, the project will also include a photovoltaic system designed to generate all the electricity the project requires, documents show. Charging stations for electric cars are also planned that will have their own solar panels on top and will be built in an artistic way, according to the plan.

Commissioner Judy Murphy said she was happy with the details presented. “The concept is wonderful, I really like the landscaping.”

Gabriel Reilly lives next to the proposed restaurant and told the planning commission that it would improve the neighborhood. “I think it’s a really cool project so I’d love to see it happen. That bowling alley is certainly a blight.”

After the meeting, Whitman said he was happy with the reactions from the commissioners and neighbors about the plan.

“We couldn’t be more happy with the feedback. The comments are fairly receptive of the project. There were some comments about noise so we hope to address those when we come back,” he said.

The planning commission did not take any formal action on the plan since it was only up for conceptual review. The next steps will involve a formal submittal to the city which will include a study on lighting impacts.

Since the project still has a long way to go through the planning process, it’s expected it will take at least two years before it’s built if it ultimately wins approval from city leaders.