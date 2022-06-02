PICTURED: Vacant lot where new Hyatt House hotel will be built. Photo courtesy Ventura County Harbor Department

by Alex Wilson

rwilson@timespublications.com

As Ventura County’s new Harbor Director Michael Tripp walks along the shoreline of Channel Islands Harbor, he envisions exciting improvements on the horizon.

Redevelopment plans for the dilapidated Fisherman’s Wharf shopping center that have generated controversy for many years are getting a fresh start after widespread opposition from neighbors and Oxnard city officials sank a proposal that included hundreds of apartments.

A new request for proposals from developers with ideas for Fisherman’s Wharf was issued May 24, and Tripp is insisting a visitor-serving complex is preferred over one that prioritizes housing at the corner of Victoria Avenue and Channel Islands Boulevard.

Vacant and vandalized buildings that housed Casa Sirena hotel and Lobster Trap restaurant on Peninsula Road were recently demolished after years of delays, to clear the way for a new Hyatt House hotel that will feature ocean-view restaurants and bars. And three proposals were submitted by a May 26th deadline to renovate or replace the once-popular Whale’s Tail restaurant that closed about seven years ago, with a similar seafood restaurant, a Mexican restaurant or an aquarium. Harbor officials will be reviewing the three proposals in coming weeks.

Tripp sat down with the Ventura County Reporter for an interview about the latest developments at the county-owned harbor and his role in shaping its future.

“I always feel better when I’m here”

Tripp grew up in Santa Clarita, and said his dad had a small sailboat they launched from a trailer to sail around Channel Islands Harbor, which inspired a lifelong love of the ocean.

“When I was really little I got to see this harbor. I liked boats for that reason. But the coast itself, I’ve just always liked it. I’m not sure what it is about being near the water, but I always feel better when I’m here,” he said.

Tripp graduated from UCLA in 1998 where he studied geography and environmental studies. He worked at private-sector jobs before he was hired by Los Angeles County, where he stayed for 21 years. During that time, Tripp’s work was focused on the coast. He was the main planner on projects at Marina Del Rey, which, according to Tripp, is similar in some ways to Channel Islands Harbor in that the land is owned by the county but leased out to private businesses. Tripp most recently served as Planning Division Chief for the Los Angeles County Department of Beaches and Harbors.

He described returning to Channel Islands Harbor to work as a dream come true, and he wants other harbor visitors to create the same kind of fond memories he did as a child.

“I think it’s like an undiscovered gem, and one of the things I’d like to do is get more people from outside of this area in here so they can come and enjoy this place,” he said.

“Visitor-serving focus” for Fisherman’s Wharf?

But despite the idyllic setting, Channel Islands Harbor development proposals have been awash in controversy for years, especially the fate of Fisherman’s Wharf.

Nearly everyone agrees the New England-style complex has lost much of its charm since it was built in the 1970s, but there’s disagreement about what should happen there in the future. The complex is about half vacant, vegetation is overgrown, and paint is peeling from buildings in need of major renovations.

Since proposals that prioritized housing drew fierce opposition, Tripp said he wants to chart a new course for the 10-acre parcel that currently has about 50,000 square feet of commercial space.

“This property is dilapidated and doesn’t meet the standard the harbor department is trying to deliver to residents and visitors,” Tripp said. “Past proposals have failed to move forward because there’s been significant housing tied to revitalizing the commercial center. While housing is badly needed in Southern California, I’m hoping to see proposals submitted that have a more visitor-serving focus.”

Proposals from developers are due July 7.

Stephanie Lee is a 13-year Fisherman’s Wharf tenant who gives psychic readings at her business Harbor Psychic, and has watched the center fall into disrepair.

“To see it deteriorate is sad. And I think all of us are a little scared that they’re just going to put in some apartments,” she said. “We have so many apartments already, but we don’t really have anything to do in this little harbor. We have such a beautiful spot, I feel like we should do something with it. This little area has a lot of potential for tourists.”

Ethan Cryder works as the assistant manager at Hopper Boat Rentals, where people can take electric boats and other small vessels for a cruise around the harbor from a dock at Fisherman’s Wharf. Cryder said he thinks the center could be spruced up without tearing everything down, which has been previously proposed.

“Maybe make some of the buildings look nicer, paint them, bring some of the restaurants back in,” he said. “I definitely don’t agree with having a lot more housing here.”

High hopes for new Hyatt House hotel

The biggest recent change at Channel Islands Harbor involves the demolition of vacant hotel and restaurant buildings at the end of Peninsula Road, a highly visible location that juts out into the middle of the harbor.

A project to replace the rock revetments along that area of shoreline is planned to begin soon, which should clear the way for the new Hyatt House hotel, restaurants and bars. Construction on the hotel and restaurant buildings could start by the end of the year and take about two years to complete, Tripp said.

When Tripp first started in October, he found it distressing to see so many vacant, vandalized and dilapidated structures around the harbor. He said he was relieved to finally watch the demolition of the old Casa Sirena and Lobster Trap buildings.

“It is a weight off my shoulders. When I was hired for this job, people did not believe the Casa Sirena was going to be demolished. Several of them challenged me when I would go to public meetings. I’d tell them we were working with the developer, and that it was going to happen, and they said, ‘Yeah prove it.’ So I was very happy to see that happen,” he said about the demolition and the vacant space left behind.

The construction of the new four-story, 210-room hotel will be a major milestone in the harbor’s redevelopment, Tripp explained, saying, “It’s going to signal that things are changing. It was way too long that there was an old dilapidated hotel there.”

He’s looking forward to seeing the new hotel and amenities that are easier to envision now that the old buildings are gone.

“It’s a beautiful project,” said Tripp about the Hyatt House hotel which will include an elevated, open-air bar area. “I’m really looking forward to standing up on that deck and looking out over the water when that place is done.”

NOTE: This story was edited on June 2, 2022. The hotel project was originally reported to be a Hilton; the correct hotel is the Hyatt House.