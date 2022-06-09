PICTURED: Backers of renter protection at city hall. Photo courtesy CAUSE

by Alex Wilson

awilson@timespublications.com

Ventura residents facing eviction from apartments slated for renovation have new protections approved by the city council. But the May 23 vote will not apply retroactively to residents of a Westside complex who brought the issue to the council’s attention.

The 12-unit Casa del Pueblo apartment complex on Center Street was recently purchased by new owners, and city officials said the tenants received eviction notices on April 5. Affected tenants have spoken out at recent city council meetings about their plight of losing an affordable place to live and the difficulty of finding similarly priced apartments in Ventura. The impacted tenants garnered support from several community organizations including Central Coast Alliance United for a Sustainable Economy, known as CAUSE, which works on social, economic, and environmental justice issues for working-class and immigrant communities, according to their website.

State law allows property owners to evict tenants and raise rents for future tenants if major renovations are planned. City officials said the new owners stated they intend to perform a substantial remodel, but no permits were approved for the work prior to the eviction notices.

The ordinance passed by the council will require property owners to obtain permits prior to eviction notices going out, and also mandates two months of relocation assistance for tenants instead of the one month mandated by state law.

Ventura Mayor Sofia Rubalcava said rising rents statewide have led some unscrupulous landlords to kick out tenants and raise rents for future tenants, even if major renovations lasting more than 30 days are not performed, as state law requires. State law generally allows rent increases of about 10% annually, she said, but market forces are causing rents to rise much more for new tenants of buildings that have been renovated.

“It seems like some owners were taking advantage of that loophole to go ahead and evict tenants by telling them that they were going to remodel and it was going to take more than 30 days. But then come to find out, for many of these buildings, they didn’t actually do substantial renovations. That’s what we’re trying to prevent with this ordinance,” the mayor said.

Rubalcava said she’s seen no evidence to show the new owners of Casa del Pueblo plan to raise rents without performing major renovations, but hopes the new ordinance prevents that from happening at other complexes in Ventura.

“We hope that they actually do go forward to the renovations. It wasn’t necessarily about the owners of this particular building. We’ve just seen a trend in the state of California that this happens quite a bit,” she said. “What we’re trying to prevent is people being evicted without just cause.”

Even though the residents of Casa del Pueblo will still face eviction under the city’s new policy, the mayor said she is glad that the residents’ advocacy helped bring the issue to greater light. “I’m just really glad the tenants really found the courage to come and speak to us and inform us about the situation. The first thing is creating awareness. If people don’t know that this is happening then we can’t do anything about it.”

Additional protections for renters will be considered next year, Rubalcava added.

Kristian Nunez is a policy advocate for CAUSE who’s been advocating on behalf of the Casa del Pueblo tenants. He said while they’ll still have to move out, the tenants were given about two additional months to find new places to live, which some already have. But he wishes more could have been done to help the tenants.

“Overall it’s a bit disappointing, to be honest,” he said. “Ventura County in general doesn’t have the strongest tenant protection in place for renters and that’s evident with what happened.”

“We’re not done fighting and advocating for these families but there’s not much more that can be done,” Nunez added.

Nunez was happy the new city ordinance doubles the amount of relocation assistance required under state law. “Right now landlords are only required to give one month of relocation assistance. In this economy, in this housing crisis, that just isn’t enough.”

While he was not completely satisfied with the city council’s action, Nunez said he’s happy with the pledge that city leaders will revisit the issue next year. “This at least helps us start a foundation for hopefully stronger tenant protections. This is now on the city council’s radar, so hopefully in the future we can advocate for stronger protections.”