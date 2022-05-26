PICTURED: Dancers strut their stuff onstage during the community show of the 2017 Oxnard Salsa Festival. This year’s festival takes place July 30-31. Photo courtesy of Oxnard Salsa Festival

by Nancy D. Lackey Shaffer

Summer 2022 is going to get loud! The music festival season will soon be in full swing, with musicians and audiences alike ready to celebrate like it’s 2019. Here’s a brief look at the places to party down this summer.

Happy Face Music Festival

May 28, Simi Valley

happyfacemusicfest.com

Simi Valley welcomes summer with an all-day party sure to bring a smile to your face. Mike Campbell and the Dirty Knobs, Sam Morrow, Hardcastle and local favorite Kelly’s Lot will be rockin’ Rancho Santa Susana Community Park this Saturday. This is a 21+ event, ID is required for entry and beer, wine tasting and soft drinks are included with your ticket.

Pop Up Arts and Music Festival

June 3-25, Thousand Oaks

bapacthousandoaks.com/popup

The city of Thousand Oaks and TOArts kick off the summer with eight free events taking place every Friday and Saturday in June, all in different locations. Live music will feature opera, jazz, acoustic and more, including klezmer courtesy of SoCal’s own Mostly Kosher, Leftover Cuties’ noir-pop, and Mexican music and dance from Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuellar and Ballet Folklorico de Los Angeles. There will also be a movie night at Kimber Park and a special production, California Dreamin’, by 5-Star Theatricals.

Ojai Blues Fest

June 4, Ojai

www.facebook.com/ojaibluesfest

Ojai is famous for its “pink moment,” but it’s turning blue on June 4. The beloved Ojai Blues Fest is back at the Ojai Art Center, spotlighting blues traditions from across the country and featuring Sandy Haley, Ray Jaurique, Guy Martin, Milo Sledge, Chuck Strong and, of course, musician and festival organizer Tom “Crooked Eye” Natzke.

Ojai Music Festival

June 9-12, Ojai

www.ojaifestival.org

Groundbreaking pieces by some of the world’s most lauded contemporary orchestras, composers, soloists and conductors. Always an adventure, never boring, and this year featuring the world premiere of nine new works, the American Modern Opera Company, a multidimensional performance piece, Andrew McIntosh and Baroque early music band Ruckus.

BBQ Fest

June 11, Ventura

cbfproductions.ticketspice.com/bbq-fest

Here’s one food and music event that really sizzles! Touted as “the barbecue event of the summer,” BBQ Fest at Surfer’s Point Live will have craft beer, whiskey tastings, a classic car show, lots of live music and, of course, lots and lots of meat from some of the top grillmasters in the area. The music lineup has yet to be announced, but it’s likely to be as tasty as the menu.

Tequila and Taco Music Festival

July 9-10, Ventura

www.tequilaandtacomusicfestival.com

Once a mainstay of Plaza Park in Downtown Ventura, the popular celebration of Mexican food, margaritas and music has moved to the Ventura County Fairgrounds, bringing with it craft beer, quality tequila (and all the drinks you can make with it!), several food vendors, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and a whole bunch of DJs for two solid days of dancing, drinking and dining.

Ventura Music Festival

July 29-Aug. 7

venturamusicfestival.org

Organizers are thrilled to have VMF’s 27th season not only live, but a true return to form, with six days over two spectacular weekends full of music and celebration. This is one of the festival’s most eclectic lineups yet, with African rhythm-inspired Adaawe, classical pianist Sean Chen, Celtic music ensemble The Crossing, jazz vocalist Veronica Swift and much more.

Oxnard Salsa Festival

July 30-31, Oxnard

oxnardsalsafestival.com

Bringing the heat, in more ways than one. The Oxnard Salsa Festival promises tongue-tingling sauces to pour on your favorite foods, energetic dancing and infectious music all weekend long. Beautiful Plaza Park in Downtown Oxnard is ground zero for this spiciest of celebrations, which in the past has featured dance contests, salsa tasting, evening concerts and more. Details for 2022 are still being worked out, but it’s guaranteed to be muy caliente.

Boots and Brews Country Music Festival

Aug. 20, Ventura

www.bootsandbrews.com

Love country music? Then grab your cowboy hats, dancing boots and some friends and head to the Ventura County Fairgrounds on Aug. 20 for one of the area’s top hoedowns. Boots and Brews is back, promising an exciting lineup of country music stars, plus good eats and even better beer to keep you cool during the summer heat.

The Throwdown

Aug. 26-28, Ventura

thethrowdowncornholetournament.com

The largest cash cornole tournament in the world, with more than 1,000 teams tossing their bean bags into the ring for over $300,000 in cash payouts. After the sun goes down, the energy goes up with an outdoor party and hours of live music. Taking place at the end of August, the Throwdown is the perfect swan song for summer.