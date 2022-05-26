PICTURED: Ventura beach towel. Photo submitted
by VCReporter Staff
Honey BBQ Sauce
$8
Bennett’s Honey Farm
3176 Honey Lane, Fillmore
805-521-1375
www.bennetthoney.com
Local flavor for all your barbecued meats. This delicious sauce from Bennett’s Honey Farm in Fillmore has the right balance of smoky and sweet, with a recipe that includes Topanga Quality honey. Fantastic for chicken, but also great on ribs, or for turning an ordinary beef patty into a Western burger.
Fat Tire Fold-Up$1,750 (free tune-ups and flat repairs for the first year)
Dogleg Electric
2907 Palma Dr., Ventura
805-667-8658
doglegelectric.com
Electric bikes are more popular than ever, and this foldable model is super portable, too. The fat tires roll over sand, mud and other rough terrain with ease, and you won’t exhaust yourself climbing tough hills in the summer heat. With a built-in basket and rack, it’s fun to run errands around town, too.
Jobe Yarra Paddle Board Package
$799.99
Real Cheap Sports
36 W. Santa Clara St., Ventura
805-648-3803
www.realcheapsports.com
If you haven’t tried paddle boarding yet, summer 2022 is a good time to change that. This model from Jobe is inflatable, so you can take it just about anywhere, and it includes a paddle, a pump, a leash and a backpack. Instant water sports fun!
Springer Dog Travel Bottles
$23-$29
Rains of Ojai
218 E. Ojai Ave., Ojai
805-646-1441
rainsofojai.com
Bright sun and summer heat can be hard on our four-legged hiking and beach buddies. These water bottles are great because they include an attached bowl — just squeeze and water is instantly available for thirsty pups. When they’re done drinking, just release to make the water flow right back into the bottle. No leaks, no BPA, no wasted water. And…dishwasher safe!
Birkenstock Arizona Essentials Waterproof Sandals
$49.95
Birkenstock Footprints of Ventura
518 E. Santa Clara St., Ventura
805-643-7043
www.birkenstock.com/us
Based on the classic Arizona design, but made from ultra lightweight, highly flexible EVA. That means shock absorbent, waterproof and exceptionally comfortable. Perfect for the beach, lake, boating, in the garden, when camping, at the pool…
Ventura Beach Towel
$32.95
Visit Ventura
101 S. California St., Ventura
805-641-1400
visitventuraca.com
A big ol’ beach towel is absolutely essential for summer! This one sports a nifty Ventura logo and is made of 100% cotton terry velour to be soft and absorbent. Sized just right (35” x 60”) for drying off after a dip or lounging on the beach or poolside.
Tote Bags by Melanie Roschko
$35
The Shop at Studio Channel Islands Art Center
2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo
805-383-1368
studiochannelislands.org/storefront/
This canvas tote is gorgeous (beautiful designs by local artist Melanie Roschko) and very handy. The perfect size (13 in. x 16 in. with an 11 in. strap) for running errands or flitting from one appointment to another. Great for travel, too, and if you’re flying, it’s small enough to fit under the airplane seat, but big enough to hold a wallet, book, phone, snacks, water bottle and a few other handy items.
Sniper “The Bunch” Bodyboard
$75 and up
Anacapa Surf N Sport
1005 S. Harbor Blvd., Oxnard
805-382-1602
@anacapasurfnsport
An entry-level bodyboard that’s perfect for kids! Lightweight but durable EPS (expanded polystyrene) core with a contoured deck and a mesh insert. Discovering the joy of bodyboarding = priceless.
Magnum 36V Pathfinder
$1,749
Ventura Bike Depot
239 W. Main St., Ventura
805-652-1114
www.venturabikedepot.com
Another great e-bike for zipping around town! Compact and easy to store and transport, with integrated front and rear lights that run off the removable lithium ion battery. Available in four colors and 36V, 350 watt (shown here, in sand) and 48V, 500 watt versions. All bikes come with a factory warranty and are professionally assembled right at Ventura Bike Depot.