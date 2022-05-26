PICTURED: Ventura beach towel. Photo submitted

Honey BBQ Sauce

$8

Bennett’s Honey Farm

3176 Honey Lane, Fillmore

805-521-1375

www.bennetthoney.com

Local flavor for all your barbecued meats. This delicious sauce from Bennett’s Honey Farm in Fillmore has the right balance of smoky and sweet, with a recipe that includes Topanga Quality honey. Fantastic for chicken, but also great on ribs, or for turning an ordinary beef patty into a Western burger.

Fat Tire Fold-Up$1,750 (free tune-ups and flat repairs for the first year)

Dogleg Electric

2907 Palma Dr., Ventura

805-667-8658

doglegelectric.com

Electric bikes are more popular than ever, and this foldable model is super portable, too. The fat tires roll over sand, mud and other rough terrain with ease, and you won’t exhaust yourself climbing tough hills in the summer heat. With a built-in basket and rack, it’s fun to run errands around town, too.

Jobe Yarra Paddle Board Package

$799.99

Real Cheap Sports

36 W. Santa Clara St., Ventura

805-648-3803

www.realcheapsports.com

If you haven’t tried paddle boarding yet, summer 2022 is a good time to change that. This model from Jobe is inflatable, so you can take it just about anywhere, and it includes a paddle, a pump, a leash and a backpack. Instant water sports fun!

Springer Dog Travel Bottles

$23-$29

Rains of Ojai

218 E. Ojai Ave., Ojai

805-646-1441

rainsofojai.com

Bright sun and summer heat can be hard on our four-legged hiking and beach buddies. These water bottles are great because they include an attached bowl — just squeeze and water is instantly available for thirsty pups. When they’re done drinking, just release to make the water flow right back into the bottle. No leaks, no BPA, no wasted water. And…dishwasher safe!

Birkenstock Arizona Essentials Waterproof Sandals

$49.95

Birkenstock Footprints of Ventura

518 E. Santa Clara St., Ventura

805-643-7043

www.birkenstock.com/us

Based on the classic Arizona design, but made from ultra lightweight, highly flexible EVA. That means shock absorbent, waterproof and exceptionally comfortable. Perfect for the beach, lake, boating, in the garden, when camping, at the pool…

Ventura Beach Towel

$32.95

Visit Ventura

101 S. California St., Ventura

805-641-1400

visitventuraca.com

A big ol’ beach towel is absolutely essential for summer! This one sports a nifty Ventura logo and is made of 100% cotton terry velour to be soft and absorbent. Sized just right (35” x 60”) for drying off after a dip or lounging on the beach or poolside.

Tote Bags by Melanie Roschko

$35

The Shop at Studio Channel Islands Art Center

2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo

805-383-1368

studiochannelislands.org/storefront/

This canvas tote is gorgeous (beautiful designs by local artist Melanie Roschko) and very handy. The perfect size (13 in. x 16 in. with an 11 in. strap) for running errands or flitting from one appointment to another. Great for travel, too, and if you’re flying, it’s small enough to fit under the airplane seat, but big enough to hold a wallet, book, phone, snacks, water bottle and a few other handy items.

Sniper “The Bunch” Bodyboard

$75 and up

Anacapa Surf N Sport

1005 S. Harbor Blvd., Oxnard

805-382-1602

@anacapasurfnsport

An entry-level bodyboard that’s perfect for kids! Lightweight but durable EPS (expanded polystyrene) core with a contoured deck and a mesh insert. Discovering the joy of bodyboarding = priceless.

Magnum 36V Pathfinder

$1,749

Ventura Bike Depot

239 W. Main St., Ventura

805-652-1114

www.venturabikedepot.com

Another great e-bike for zipping around town! Compact and easy to store and transport, with integrated front and rear lights that run off the removable lithium ion battery. Available in four colors and 36V, 350 watt (shown here, in sand) and 48V, 500 watt versions. All bikes come with a factory warranty and are professionally assembled right at Ventura Bike Depot.