PICTURED: Taking the plunge at YMCA Camp Sequoia Lake. Photo submitted

by Alex Wilson

rwilson@timespublications.com

Summer camps organized by the YMCA are as much of a seasonal tradition for some families as Independence Day fireworks and Labor Day beach barbecues. More kids attend camps organized by the venerable nonprofit each year than any other local organization.

The Channel Islands YMCA overseas branches in Ventura and Camarillo as well as several in Santa Barbara County, which all have a wide variety of summer camp offerings, sports leagues, and other special events planned all summer long. Traditional day camps are split up into age groups and include a teen camp for middle school students.

Camarillo Family YMCA Associate Executive Director Paige Harris said she expects around 700 kids will participate in a variety of camps at the Camarillo location this year, mostly in the traditional day camp setting.

“They each have a theme for the week. The theme could be outer space, it could be Disney, it could be sports. It kind of varies. And then a lot of times the activities during the day are planned around whatever that theme is,” she said.

Some of the highlights of day camps include pool days and field trips.

“The rest of the days are filled with outdoor recreation, arts and crafts, some type of science enrichment activity almost always,” she said.

In addition to traditional day camps, the YMCA offers numerous specialty day camps focused on a variety of interests including sports, science and art.

“We do a Passport to Art camp which is probably one of my favorites, where we focus on different areas of the world. And for every day, whatever that area of the world is, they’re doing crafts completely based on that. And then the staff actually sets up a museum on a Friday where families can come in and view the art exhibits the kids have done the whole week,” Harris explained.

Harris said families can pick and choose between the various options on a week-by-week basis over the nine weeks of camps they offer, which gives families a great deal of flexibility. While some of the popular specialty camps have already filled up, people can still ask to be placed on a waiting list in case of cancellations.

“What’s nice is that because we do have things outside the traditional day camps, they can do a traditional day camp one week, and another kind of camp another week. They can jump around, and pick and choose, and create, essentially, their own summer that is best for them and their family,” she said.

One of the primary benefits of all the camps run by the YMCA is making new friends, Harris said, because students who attend different schools meet people they might have never have come in contact with otherwise.

“I think it’s really neat because students who, at school, are having a hard time making friends can come to the YMCA summer camp program and make friends with a whole new group of people, because everyone is coming from all areas. So I think that’s huge,” Harris said.

While most of the kids served by the YMCA during the summer attend day camps, the YMCA also offers opportunities for traditional “sleepaway” camps where kids or even entire families escape to nature for a week. YMCA Camp Sequoia Lake near Kings Canyon National Park is the destination for the local YMCA branches. The popularity of the sleepaway camps means they fill up quickly, but there is a waiting list people can join in case of cancellations.

Harris said there are a number of reasons Camp Sequoia Lake is so popular. “There are all kinds of different activities in regards to being able to go kayaking, jumping off the dock, ropes courses, all that kind of stuff takes place up there.”

For many kids who go to sleepaway camp, it’s the first time they’ve been away from their families or friends for an extended period of time, so it’s an opportunity for personal growth, she added. “A lot of times kids go by themselves so it kind of forces them to create those new relationships and friendships. I think it helps with confidence and independence.”

Family camps where parents are invited to take part in the activities and enjoy nature are also popular, Harris explained, saying “It’s awesome. It’s a super cool experience. It’s kind of an unconventional vacation in a way, but just a great way to get away.”

Harris noted that technology such as cell phones and other electronics are not allowed at any of the sleepaway camps — which might be a shock to some people, but is also a big part of the appeal.

“Which I think is huge, because in this day and age, especially through the pandemic, technology and kids being attached to their devices have grown so much,” said Harris. “It allows them to disconnect from social media and technology and all these things, and actually get to spend time together in nature without those kinds of distractions.”

Channel Islands YMCA: www.ciymca.org

Camarillo Family YMCA, 3111 Village at the Park Dr., Camarillo, 805-484-0423

Ventura Family YMCA, 3760 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 805-642-2131