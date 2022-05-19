PICTURED: Lynn Hanson, “Hazard Canyon”

by Emily Dodi

The Santa Paula Art Museum is the perfect place to lose yourself in the beauty and power of art.

On view now through July 10 are two concurrent exhibits, Fieldnotes by Lynn Hanson and A Narrative by John Robertson. Highly personal and equally powerful, the exhibits span 30 years of the artists’ work. They couldn’t be more different, yet the exhibits give the viewer the sense of being in the company of kindred spirits. It is not surprising that the artists are a married couple.

“Hanson and Robertson are a generous and down-to-earth pair who share a deep-rooted love for art and nature. As artists, their styles, subject matter and methods are delightfully different; their works recall each other in only the subtlest of ways,” explains Julie Cluster, Santa Paula Art Museum director of media marketing.

Hanson’s work is deeply rooted in nature. As the exhibition notes explain, “Lynn’s subject matter carries an undercurrent of longing: gray painted seascapes; drawings of native wildlife on vintage maps; stark images of discarded rope, wrack and bramble.”

“Everything is from nature,” Hanson says. “Every morning I go to the canyons and the beach and take thousands of photos. Without that I wouldn’t have any interest in creating art.”

A Narrative is “a biographical collection of drawings, paintings, assemblages, and videos from Robertson’s three decades as a self-taught artist with a dogged daily practice.” Robertson explains that he had no interest in becoming an artist until a trip to the Getty Villa changed the course of his life.

“I heard that they had just bought Van Gogh’s “Irises” for $50 million dollars. I thought, ‘what idiots.’” Robertson had to see what all the fuss was about. “I went to see the painting and broke into tears.” He went out and bought some art supplies, and never looked back.

Today, Robertson might be best known known for his portraits of athletes that hang in some of the most famous arenas in the country, like the Green Bay Packers’ Lambeau Field and the San Francisco 49ers’ Levi Stadium.

Hanson found art in a different way. A longtime theater professional, Hanson switched to art when she had children. She enrolled in art classes at Santa Monica College and, she says, “I found my tribe!” She also found an enthusiastic audience for her work. For instance, in 2017, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art acquired her piece “the long way home” for its permanent collection.

Also on exhibit at the Santa Paula Art Museum is Geomorphic: The Living Earth, cold wax paintings by Kay Zetlmaier (through Sept. 11). Some works from Fieldnotes and A Narrative can be viewed online along with other exhibits.

There really is nothing better than seeing art in person, though. You never know when a work of art could change everything. Just ask John Robertson.

Fieldnotes and A Narrative through July 10 at the Santa Paula Art Museum, 117 N. 10th St.,

Santa Paula. For more information, visit www.santapaulaartmuseum.org or call 805-525-5554.