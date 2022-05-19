PICTURED: Jeff Hargleroad speaking to voters. Photo submitted

by Alex Wilson

An unusual feature of Ventura County’s June 7 primary election this year is the number of competitive races for countywide offices.

Turnover is typically infrequent for the positions of Assessor, Auditor- Controller, County Clerk and Recorder, District Attorney, Sheriff and Treasurer-Tax Collector.

The only incumbent running unopposed this year is Auditor-Controller Jeffery Burgh, while the other five countywide races have more than one candidate on the campaign trail.

The sheriff and DA races were covered in the May 5 Ventura County Reporter. This week we’re taking a look at the Assessor, County Clerk and Recorder and Treasurer-Tax Collector races. As with all the countywide positions, any candidate who receives over 50% of the vote on June 7 will automatically win. In races with more than two candidates, if nobody tops 50%, there will be a runoff in November between the top two.

Assessor

Ventura County’s current Assessor Dan Goodwin was first elected in 1998, and served six four-year terms before announcing his retirement in February.

The assessor oversees a staff that decides the value of taxable property, and those figures are used to determine the amount owners must pay. Assessed property includes not only homes and commercial buildings, but other valuable property such as farmland and boats. Property owners who disagree with the values set by the assessor’s office can appeal.

Chief Deputy Assessor Keith Taylor is running against Bradley Coburn, who’s hoping voters agree someone not currently working in the assessor’s office deserves a chance to serve.

“The bottom line is we need an advocate for residents in that office. We don’t need someone who is beholden to the political players in Ventura and beholden to just looking for maximum increases in the tax coffers,” Coburn said.

Coburn said he expects property values to fall in coming years and will work to reduce taxable valuations quickly when that happens. “We’ll likely see a decline in values fairly soon. So when that happens, it’s my belief that we need an assessor who’s going to be proactively using their powers . . . to reduce the values and reduce the hardship on homeowners.”

Coburn said he works in a senior policy position for a government-sponsored entity, which has helped prepare him for the assessor job, but is unable to disclose the name of his employer.

For both Coburn and Taylor, it’s their first time running for elected office.

Taylor said his experience is what makes him the best person for the assessor job. He’s worked in the Ventura County assessor’s office since 2018. Prior to that, he worked at the Santa Barbara County assessor’s office, where he said he became an expert on the assessment of oil and gas mineral rights and even rocket launch facilities at Vandenberg Air Force Base.

“I enjoy the work,” Taylor said. “I’ve been a public servant for a long time and I think I have the knowledge and ability to continue on assessing the properties in Ventura County with the fairness and impartiality that property assessments need.”

www.bradleycoburn.com

www.taylorforassessor.com

County Clerk and Recorder

The position of County Clerk and Recorder has several important duties including running elections, keeping vital records like birth and death certificates and performing weddings at the county government center. The current officeholder, Mark Lunn, is retiring. Three candidates are vying for the job: Jeff Hargleroad, Michelle Ascencion and Bruce Boyer.

Hargleroad said his experience for the job includes 30 years as a senior executive at major corporations including Verizon, Sony Pictures and Universal Studios. He explained that customer service is a critical role of the job and he has the necessary experience.

“I have run multi-million dollar customer experiences. I was in charge of the studio tour for example,” he said. “For me, I’m looking to bring that private-sector experience to the government sector.”

Bruce Boyer tried to run for Ventura County Sheriff in 2018 but was not allowed on the ballot because Lunn determined Boyer lacked the law enforcement experience and training required by state law. But that setback did not prevent the army veteran and security business owner from running for Lunn’s position this year.

Boyer said election integrity is his main issue, and he’s heard about ballots showing up at homes for people who have moved away or have even died. Boyer also said he fears fictional people are voting.

“I’ll tell you how that happens. That is slam-dunk easy and it’s terrifying. You can register Felix the Cat, and I’ve done it. I just didn’t mail it in,” Boyer said. “How much cheating is going on? I don’t know. But the door is off the hinges.”

Ascencion was the elected city clerk for the city of Oxnard between 2016 and 2020 and previously worked as city clerk in Port Hueneme, she said. In December 2020, Ascencion was recruited by Lunn to become the county’s Assistant County Clerk-Recorder – experience that she said makes her the best candidate for the job. “Professionally, it’s the natural progression of my career. Moving up in responsibility and authority.”

Ascencion said she’s confident in the election process and does not believe fraud is widespread, stating that state law includes many safeguards to ensure every voter is verified and that their votes count.

“I think if people had a better understanding of all the measures we take, that they would feel a bit more confident and secure that the elections are being conducted completely free and fair,” she said. “And when fraud is attempted, and people try, we investigate, and are able to catch them.”

www.michelleforvc.com

bruceforvcclerk.com

jeff4clerk.com

Treasurer-Tax Collector

The job of Treasurer-Tax Collector involves far more than just accepting about $1.7 billion of property tax payments annually which, according to county officials, is how most people come in contact with the office. The office also operates the county treasury, which has $12 billion dollars flowing through it annually, and manages a $3.5 billion investment pool that also includes funds for schools and other government agencies.

The race for Treasurer-Tax Collector pits Sue Horgan, a former Ojai mayor who currently works as assistant treasurer-tax collector, against Ron Speakman, an elected member of Camarillo’s Pleasant Valley School District board of trustees.

“I threw my hat in the ring because I believe that the elected offices should be held primarily by people who are taxpayer advocates and not system employees,” Speakman said.

He noted that he’s worked as a certified public accountant and financial advisor for more than 35 years, and served on the school board for 24 years, helping oversee the district budget and school bond proceeds.

“I think my qualifications are right on point for the position,” Speakman said.

Horgan said she’s held the number two job in the Treasurer-Tax Collector’s office for five years under Steven Hintz who is retiring, and has successfully handled all aspects of the operation.

“I know this work. I know the office,” she said. “We basically are the financial backbone of the County of Ventura.”

Horgan said she’s ready to take on the role managing a staff of about 37 people.

“My top goal is to safeguard the taxpayer’s money,” said Horgan, adding that her second goal is providing the best customer service possible.

Sue Horgan’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100081076142788

ronspeakman.com