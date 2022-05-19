PICTURED: Winchester’s Grill and Saloon celebrates its 25th anniversary on Saturday, May 21. Photo submitted

by Nancy D. Lackey Shaffer

Winchester’s Grill and Saloon

632 E. Main St., Ventura

805-653-7446

www.winchestersgrill.com

J.R. Ford opened his now-iconic steakhouse with business partner Sam Book in Downtown Ventura almost exactly 25 years ago, on May 21, 1997. The restaurant will be holding a celebration for its quarter century of success this weekend – Saturday, May 21, 2022 – with live music all day, plus drink specials and giveaways. The event will also support local nonprofit Music and Art for Youth.

Ford shared some thoughts with the Ventura County Reporter on his career as a restaurateur, the unique items Winchester’s offers, being a part of the revitalization of Downtown Ventura and more.

Did you have a background in restaurant ownership or management before you opened Winchester’s?

I have been in the restaurant business all of my working life. My first job in high school was as a busboy. I waited and bartended my way through UCSB, and had my first manager role at a dinner house in Goleta called The Elegant Farmer at age 22. That restaurant was bought by Mike Lonigan, who owned all of the Sizzler franchises in Ventura County. He invited my general manager at the time and myself to join the Sizzler team and we trained at the Ventura location on Main Street while they renovated the Goleta space. That was my introduction to Ventura.

I left there in 1986, bartended at several Santa Barbara area restaurants before meeting my current business partner, Sam Book, in 1988. At the time, he owned and operated a pair of Mexican seafood restaurants called Pescados. I joined him there, and we opened the third Pescados in Santa Monica in 1989. It was a half block off of the Third Street Promenade just at the time that area was being discovered. It unfortunately fell to a fire started by one of our neighbors in 1991. Not being an “L.A. guy” and not liking living down there, I chose to go back to Santa Barbara as opposed to rebuilding.

Sam and I opened The King’s Tavern, a British pub on State Street, in 1992 and enjoyed tremendous success.

What inspired you to open Winchester’s?

Downtown Ventura caught our eye in the mid-’90s when the city started sprucing up the area, replacing the old sidewalks and removing the large ficus trees that hid all of the storefronts. When they signed the deal that brought the Century 10 movie theaters, we recognized that as a key turning point in the revitalization of downtown and moved to purchase our current location.

We chose to do a Western-themed steak and ale concept in large part due to the well-established ranching traditions of Ventura County. We also had had tremendous success at King’s Tavern with not only the high quality ales of England and Europe, but with the newly emerging craft brew scene in America, leading us to build out a bar with 41 beer taps — at the time the largest collection between L.A. and San Francisco. We featured all of the leaders of the time including Sierra Nevada, Boston Beer Co., New Belgium, Pete’s Wicked and this new brewery up in Buellton with a name more associated with tires and wine. David Walker, of Firestone Walker Brewing, delivered the first of his products to King’s Tavern out of the back of his van, and we were the first to carry their products in Ventura when we opened Winchester’s on May 21,1997.

What was Ventura like at that time?

Downtown had a little rougher feel then, with more bars than restaurants at the time. The Busy Bee, Tipps Thai and the Rosarito Beach Cafe were the other primary eating establishments downtown. When the movie theater opened in late 1998, that created more interest and led to the opening of other familiar names like Dargan’s, Cafe Fiore and Capriccio, all opening in the early 2000s, creating the vibrant cultural district we now enjoy.

What was the Winchester’s concept and menu in the beginning?

The concept and menu has not changed much over the years. Sure, some items have come and gone, but at our core, we are a high quality, yet casual, steak, burger and beer place, with an eye to the exotic. The bison and the duck have been on from the beginning, with the venison and elk added early on. Over the years we have also carried ostrich, yak and caribou.

When did you start offering live music?

We had our first foray into live music at our 15-year anniversary party 10 years ago. It went well, we liked it, and started adding regular music soon after. Currently we offer live music Thursdays, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Fridays 7-10 p.m. and Sundays 3-6 p.m. It just brings such a nice vibe. There is something special about watching a skilled musician hone their craft. The same holds true for live theater, which is why we are proud to have a long-running relationship with the Rubicon Theatre Company. If you join us for dinner before (or after) one of their shows, just show your ticket for that day’s event and we’ll take 10% off your food bill.

What have been some of the biggest challenges you’ve had to face in your 25 years of owning a restaurant?

By far the biggest challenge we have faced in our 25 years, like many, was COVID-19, and the resulting labor shortage. I wouldn’t say we’ve completely overcome that, but we certainly want to thank all of our amazing customers that supported us getting to-go meals when we couldn’t serve at the restaurant, and that have continued to come back again once we got back to full capacity.

What are some of your favorite items that Winchester’s serves?

My favorite items on the menu are the cedar plank salmon, the venison stuffed mushrooms and the duck strips. The customer favorite by far is the ribeye. We sell more of those than the next three most popular items combined. Favorite cocktail is the barrel-aged Manhattan.