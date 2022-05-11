AFTER DARK LIVE AND ONLINE

★ = Highly recommended

If you have something related to nightlife — online or otherwise — please email nshaffer@timespublications.com. Due to the erratic nature of entertainment booking, information contained here is subject to change and not guaranteed. Call venues ahead to confirm. SUPPORT LOCAL MUSIC!

PICTURED: The Bank of America Performing Arts Center welcomes Kathleen Madigan to the Fred Kavli Theatre on Friday, May 6, at 7:30 p.m. Photo by Luzena Adams

WEDNESDAY, 5/11

Live Music

The Canyon: Country Night, 7 p.m.

The Garage: Live Blues Music with Randy and Friends, 7-10 p.m.

The Grape: Doug Webb Quartet, 7-10 p.m.

The Lookout: Tommy Foytek’s Variety Show, 7-10 p.m.

Surfside Seafood: Teresa Russell, 4:30-7:30 p.m.

The Twist on Main: Vintage Roots Collaboration hosted by Jesse Jay Harris, 7-9 p.m.

Ventura Music Hall: X, 8 p.m. ★

Ventura Theater: 311, Teenage Wrist, 8 p.m. ★

Comedy

GiGi’s: Comedy Night with Artie Lopez, 8 p.m.

Levity Live Comedy Club: Denise Carter, 8 p.m. ★

Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley East; Cochran): Cosmic Comedy, 7-10 p.m.

Other

Paddy’s: Be the Star Karaoke Night, 9 p.m.

Tipsy Goat: Rockstar Karaoke, 9 p.m.-12 a.m.

THURSDAY, 5/12

Live Music

Boatyard Pub: Bluegrass Thursday

The Canyon: Wishbone Ash and Argus Live! with the Hailers, 7 p.m.

Crown and Anchor: Teresa Russell, 5-8 p.m.

The Grape: The House Arrest Band, 7-10 p.m.

Leashless Brewing: Blown Over, 6:30 p.m.

Tony’s Pizzaria: Reggae Thursdays, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

The Twist on Main: L.A. Jazz Connection, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Ventura Music Hall: Lee Fields with Jeremy Sole, 8 p.m.

Winchester’s: Brandon Ragan, 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Comedy

Levity Live Comedy Club: Dave Rubin, 8 p.m.

Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Rainbow Night with Jennie McNulty, 7 p.m.

Online

Gary Ballen: “The Human Jukebox” on Facebook Live every Thursday, 7-9 p.m. www.facebook.com/garyballen1

Other

Anna’s Cider: Trivia night, 7 p.m.

El Rey Cantina (Camarillo): Karaoke with Leigh Balton, 8-11 p.m.

GiGi’s: Karaoke, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.

The Hangar Bar: Karaoke with Susan, 6-9 p.m.

Keynote Lounge: Open Mic Jam, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.

The Lookout: Acoustic Open Mic with Tommy Foytek, 7-10 p.m.

The Manhattan: Trivia night, 7 p.m.

Outlaws: Sing Time Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.-1 a.m.

Sportsman Lounge (Camarillo): Sing Time Karaoke, 7-10 p.m.

Topa Topa Brewing (Ventura, Colt): HeadGames Trivia, 7-9 p.m.

FRIDAY, 5/13

Live Music

The Canyon: The Spazmatics with Attractive Nuisance, 8 p.m.

Copa Cubana: Tad Robinson and Alex Schultz, 8 p.m.

DVP Stage (Downtown Ventura, Main and California): Brandon Ragan, 5-8 p.m.

The Garage: Retrospect, 8-11 p.m.

The Grape: Fred Kaplan, 5-7 p.m.; Jim Calire Septet, 7-10 p.m.

Keynote Lounge: CRV, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.

Leashless Brewing: Vinny Berry, 6:30 p.m.

Margarita Villa: Vinyl Gypsies, 8-11 p.m.

Ojai Underground Exchange: Kelly’s Lot, 7 p.m.

The Raven Tavern: Brittney Burchett, 8 p.m.

Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley East; Cochran): Kyle Smith, 8:30-11:30 p.m.

The Twist on Main: Do No Harm, 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Ventura Music Hall: Twisted Gypsy (Fleetwood Mac tribute) 5 p.m.; Los Amigos Invisibles, 9 p.m.

Ventura Theater: Yachtley Crew, 8 p.m.

The Vine: Drea and Kellen Van Allen, 7-9 p.m.

Winchester’s: Medicine Hat, 7 p.m. ★

Comedy

Bank of America Performing Arts Center: Rita Rudner, 7 p.m. ★

Levity Live Comedy Club: Jesus Trejo, 7:30 and 9:45 p.m.

Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Al Ducharme, 7 p.m.

DJs

Azar’s Sports Bar: DJ Night

Paddy’s: DJ Nick Dean

Topa Topa Brewing (Camarillo): DJ Nolskee, 7-9 p.m.

Online

Ojai Underground Exchange: Kelly’s Lot, broadcast live at 7 p.m. ojaiundergroundexchange.square.site/#ACmOes

Other

GiGi’s: Karaoke, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.

SATURDAY, 5/14

Live Music

805 Bar and Grilled Cheese: Kenny Devoe, 11 a.m.

1901 Speakeasy: RJ Mischo, 8 p.m.

Azar’s Sports Bar: Decadent Decades, 8 p.m.

Bank of America Performing Arts Center: Dennis Quaid and the Sharks, 7:30 p.m. ★

Cantara Cellars: What the Funk, 6:30 p.m.

The Canyon: Genre Fluid with Squiggle Tooth, 7 p.m.

DVP Stage (Downtown Ventura, Main and California): Flashback, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; How to Live With Robots, 5-8 p.m.

The Garage Bar: Kali Soul, 8-11 p.m.

GiGi’s: Strike Anywhere, 7 p.m.

The Grape: Fausto Cuevas y La Moderna, 2-5 p.m.; Tony Ybarra, 8-11 p.m.

Leashless Brewing: Mike Beers,7 p.m.

MadeWest Brewing (Ventura, Donlon): Buck Moon and the Ramblers, 4-6 p.m.

Margarita Villa: Operation 90s, 8-11 p.m.

NAMBA Performing Arts Space: Tyler Hammond and Tom McMorran, 7 p.m.

Oxnard Performing Arts Center: Dreaming of You (Selena Tribute), 8 p.m.

The Raven Tavern: Vinyl Gypsies, 8 p.m.

Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley East; Cochran): Jetlemons, 6-9 p.m.

Surfside Seafood: Studebaker Hawk, 5-8 p.m.

Topa Topa Brewing (Ojai): Jess Bush, 7-9 p.m.

Topa Topa Brewing (Ventura, Colt): Nautical Thrust

The Twist on Main: Mark Masson, 2-5 p.m.; Out of the Blue, 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Ventura Music Hall: TV Girls with Danz CM, 9 p.m.

Ventura Theater: Searching for Tom Curren 25th Anniversary re-release, 8 p.m.

The Vine: Smitty and Julija, 7-9 p.m.

Comedy

Levity Live Comedy Club: Jesus Trejo, 7 and 9:30 p.m.

Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Al Ducharme, 7 p.m.

DJs

Keynote: DJ AVG, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.

Paddy’s: DJ Nick Dean

Other

Harbor Cove Cafe: Ukulele Jam with Gary Ballen and Kool Hand Ukes, 10 a.m.

SUNDAY, 5/15

Live Music

805 Bar and Grilled Cheese: Kenny Devoe, 11 a.m.

Bank of America Performing Arts Center: Moorea Masa and The Mood, 7 p.m. ★

DVP Stage (Downtown Ventura, Main and California): Cabrillo Middle School music groups, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Leashless Brewing: Kimo Moya, 3 p.m.

MadeWest Brewing (Ventura, Donlon St.): Lindsey Marie, 3-5 p.m.

Margarita Villa: Karen Eden, 5-8 p.m.

NAMBA Performing Arts Space: Gerry O’ Connor with Richard Mandel, 5 p.m.

Ric’s Restaurant: Live music, 2:30 p.m.

Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley East; Cochran): Reggae Sunday, 5-7 p.m.

The Shores: A Shore Thing, 1-4 p.m.

Tony’s Pizzaria: 80s Beach Party with Dork, 3-7 p.m.

The Twist on Main: Bob Bishop, 1-4 p.m.; Bella Lucarelli, 5-7 p.m.

Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Ventura Harmonica Festival, 4 p.m. ★

Ventura Music Hall: TV Girls with Danz CM, 9 p.m.

The Vine: Austin Vallejo, 2-4 p.m.

Waterside: Teresa Russell, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Winchester’s: Mid Life Crisis Band, 3 p.m.

Zin Bistro: Jason Bourne, 4 p.m.

Comedy

Levity Live Comedy Club: Jesus Trejo in Espanol, 7 p.m.

DJs

The Garage: Soul Sundays with DJ Also, 12-7 p.m.

Other

GiGi’s: Karaoke with Betty Jean

Fatty Vegan: Ska brunch, 10:30 a.m.

Harbor Cove Cafe: Yacht Rock Sunday

MONDAY, 5/16

Live Music

Ventura Music Hall: Escape the Fate, 6:30 p.m

Other

The Garage: Billiard league; industry discounts

Paddy’s: Free pool and darts, open to close

Q Club: Karaoke with Leigh Balton, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

Tipsy Goat: Rockstar Karaoke, 9 p.m.-12 a.m.

TUESDAY, 5/17

Live Music

Copa Cubana: Hot Roux, 7-9 p.m. ★

Prime Steakhouse: Danny Delurgio sings Sinatra, 6 p.m.

Ric’s Restaurant: Tour Support, 5-8 p.m.

Vaquero Y Mar: Sea Hunters, 5-7 p.m.

Other

Azar’s Sports Bar: Rockstar Karaoke, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.

The Garage: Tacos and Trivia with King Trivia, 7 p.m.

The Grape: The Gratitude Jazz Jam, 7-10 p.m.

The Lookout: Trivia, 7 p.m.

Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley East; Cochran): Rockstar Karaoke, 9 p.m.-12 a.m.

Star Lounge: Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.

Vaquero Y Mar: Karaoke with Paul, 8-11 p.m.

The Vine: Tuesday Night Trivia, 7-8:30 p.m.

Winchester’s: Open Mic Night with Jenna Rose, 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, 5/18

Live Music

Bank of America Performing Arts Center: Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, 8 p.m. ★

The Canyon: Country Night, 7 p.m.

The Garage: Blues with Randy and Friends, 7-10 p.m.

The Grape: The Rachel Eckroth Trio, 7-10 p.m.

The Lookout: Tommy Foytek’s Variety Show, 7-10 p.m.

The Manhattan: Robert Van, 6-8 p.m.

Surfside Seafood: Teresa Russell, 4:30-7:30 p.m.

The Twist on Main: Vintage Roots Collaboration hosted by Jesse Jay Harris, 7-9 p.m.

Comedy

GiGi’s: Comedy Night with Artie Lopez, 8 p.m.

Levity Live Comedy Club: K-Von, 8 p.m. ★

Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley East; Cochran): Cosmic Comedy, 7-10 p.m.

Other

Paddy’s: Paddy’s: Be the Star Karaoke Night, 9 p.m.

Tipsy Goat: Rockstar Karaoke, 9 p.m.-12 a.m.