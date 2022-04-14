PICTURED: Camels in Petra, Jordan. Photo by Annie Griffiths

by Madeline Nathaus

Annie Griffiths, a highly acclaimed photographer with National Geographic, will be sharing her photos and stories of her travels at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center in Thousand Oaks on Friday, April 15.

“The camera has been a passport for me for so many years,” Griffiths said. “I’ll be talking about that journey from a very young photographer to a place where I realized that my pictures could be useful as well as beautiful.”

As a general purpose photographer driven by an insatiable curiosity for life, she has covered subjects from culture to landscape to wildlife over her past 40 years with National Geographic. Griffiths said she is excited to educate her audience by bridging the gap between civilizations and humanizing different peoples through her photographs.

The event begins at 8 p.m. with tickets starting at $41 that can be purchased online at bapacthousandoaks.com or at the box office. This will be the last show of the season in the National Geographic series for BAPAC. Colleen Debler, director of marketing at BAPAC, said they hope to announce the next season within the month.

“After having to reschedule twice due to COVID, we are thrilled to welcome Annie Griffiths to the Bank of America Performing Arts Center,” Debler said.

Griffiths started her work with the famous publication in 1978 when she was only 25 years old and relatively fresh out of college, making her one of the youngest photojournalists on the team. Surprisingly, Griffiths said being a photographer hadn’t even crossed her mind prior to taking a photography course in college.

“Photography was a totally new way to communicate for me,” Griffiths said. “I had always thought I would become a writer, then I realized that I could tell stories with pictures. I was always on a path to storytelling, but it never occurred to me that I could do it in a way other than writing.”

National Geographic was looking to diversify their staff when the Minnesota-born Griffiths, who was then working for her local paper, presented the editors with a photojournalistic story covering the residents of Minnesota’s North Shore of Lake Superior. The magazine accepted her first proposal, in the process making her one of the first women at the publication.

For her early stories she continued to cover news within the states. Not long after, however, the woman who had previously never been east of Ohio would be reporting on stories across the globe.

Since then Griffiths, now 69, has spent time on all seven continents. She noted that some of her favorite places are the Middle East, Africa and Syria for their beautiful stories and people.

“The less you travel, the more the fear of the ‘other’ grows inside of you,” Griffiths said. “The more you travel, the more the fear of the unknown goes away because you gain the confidence to steer into curiosity and let curiosity win out over fear.”

She hasn’t allowed her gender to inhibit her either. She said that National Geographic’s work environment has been encouraging from the beginning and devoid of drama and harassment. She even said she feels being a woman has actually given her access to stories that men do not necessarily have.

“I think women tend to be less threatening, so people are more likely to let you come to their home,” Griffiths said. “I could sit on the floor with moms while they were cooking and taking care of their kids, and I could totally relate.”

Griffiths said the ability to see into this aspect of people’s lives has allowed her to build honest relationships and offer a more intimate perspective through her work. She said that those she reports on are never just subjects but, rather, partners on her projects.

“Giving proper attention to people and entering their lives slowly and thoughtfully, that’s where the real storytelling images are and how you humanize a subject,” Griffiths said. “You fall in love with them.”

The inspiration she has found in the women she’s covered has driven the photographer to team up with other female photojournalists to start the nonprofit Ripple Effect Images, which she will also be discussing at her event. Stories on women in different cultures, though important, often cover their struggles rather than their strengths. Griffiths said she wanted to instead help spotlight their perseverance and power with solution-based journalism that allows the women to tell their own stories.

Ripple Effect Images works with and funds educational and support programs that give women the resources to help themselves and their communities cultivate food and water security, health, schooling and economic empowerment. The nonprofit then documents this work through films and photographs so others can see for themselves the true strength of women and girls around the world. For more information visit rippleeffectimages.org.

“When I hear people say ‘a voice for the voiceless’ I want to puke,” Griffiths said. “They’ve got voices, but nobody handed them a megaphone. They don’t want to be pitied, they want to do it themselves.”

Along with her passion to bring visibility to other cultures, Griffiths said after all these years she still desires to learn more and meet new people.

“I’m still curious, I don’t feel that different from when I was younger. Helping people create more understanding and respect for each other is so important to me. I want to help people see beyond their assumptions.”

Annie Griffiths: Photography Without Borders will take place on Friday, April 15, at 8 p.m. in the Fred Kavli Theatre of the Bank of America Performing Arts Center, 2100 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks. For tickets and more information, call 805-449-2787 or visit bapacthousandoaks.com.