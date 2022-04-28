PICTURED: Cabo Seafood Grill serves up a variety of tacos. Photo by Alex Wilson

by Alex Wilson

Oxnard Taco Trail

visitoxnard.com/blog/best-places-tacos-oxnard/

Arturo Garcia has served countless tacos at Cabo Seafood Grill and Cantina since opening the popular Oxnard restaurant 25 years ago. Some of his newest customers found his restaurant after it was included on the “Oxnard Taco Trail” created by Visit Oxnard, an organization working to attract tourists to the city.

While fresh, locally sourced seafood dishes and guacamole prepared right at the table are specialties of the restaurant, it’s one of his taco recipes that have also helped make a mark on Oxnard’s culinary scene, Garcia said.

“My taco that we are famous for is our fried taco. It’s a blend of pork and ground beef with potatoes and spices. We fry it, and it’s really good,” Garcia said.

Sitting on a festively decorated, sunny patio with mariachi music playing in the background, Garcia told the Ventura County Reporter what sets his tacos apart.

“We do everything from scratch. We use the best ingredients. We don’t use microwaves or canned foods. Our recipes are my mom’s recipes. We are from Jalisco, Mexico. As you can see over there, they make tortillas right in front of you.”

As for Garcia’s favorite thing about owning a restaurant? “I love taking care of customers. To me, when I see a customer go home happy, it makes me feel really good.”

More tacos to try

Brittney Hendricks is vice president of marketing and communications for Visit Oxnard, a destination marketing organization promoting tourism in Oxnard. Visit Oxnard is partly funded by the city and also generates revenue through a 1.5% assessment on hotel room stays, she said. Visit Oxnard’s goals include boosting people’s perception of Oxnard, and increasing overnight visitation by both leisure and business travelers.

When it came to looking for new ways to promote Oxnard, Hendricks said tacos were an easy choice.

“The Oxnard Taco Trail is something that Visit Oxnard came up with a couple of years ago because we know that Oxnard has such amazing Mexican food,” said Hendricks, noting that the city’s population is about three quarters Latino. Recently, Visit Oxnard embarked on an effort to enhance the trail by adding more restaurants and new interactive features to get people excited about sampling tacos.

The original Oxnard Taco Trail was created through a community survey. Fourteen taco spots were featured on a map, including well known establishments such as Yolanda’s Mexican Café in Seabridge and La Gloria Market in Downtown Oxnard, as well as smaller businesses and taco trucks. But Hendricks said she realized there are far more tacos in Oxnard that deserve to be in the spotlight, and hopes to have about 40 establishments on board when the Oxnard Taco Trail is officially relaunched this summer.

This time around, Visit Oxnard will be working directly with restaurants who want to be included on the Oxnard Taco Trail. The revamped website and cell phone app will have an interactive map so people can check in at locations and win branded prizes. There’s no cost for a restaurant to be listed on the website, app and map.

Hendricks said there are a wide variety of tacos for people to enjoy in Oxnard.

“I think they like that it’s a quick street food that you can get,” she said. “You don’t always have to go to a sit-down restaurant to get them. Most places put their own spin on a taco. Even though you think of a taco as a few simple ingredients, it almost never tastes the same when you go to different restaurants.”

A taste of local culture

Hendricks said Visit Oxnard aimed to promote a food that reflects the local culture.

“We also want to be authentic to the people who live here and tell the story, not just from a culinary perspective but also from a culture perspective,” she explained. “And we know that food is ingrained in a lot of people’s culture. We know that a lot of Oxnard residents are proud Mexican Americans, and we want to shine a light on some of those local businesses.”

Visit Oxnard Public Relations Director Elizabeth Melgoza is working on the launch of the revamped Oxnard Taco Trail. She said many of the businesses they feature on the Taco Trail are family-owned and serve the most authentic tacos around.

“We really believe that we have some of the best taquerias and taco trucks in Southern California,” she said. “So it’s important to us to highlight all these different places, not just for locals but for visitors looking for something to do. It makes a great one- or two-day, fun itinerary to travel around Oxnard and stop at the different spots on the trail.”

She’s hoping the revamped Oxnard Taco Trail helps convince people to sample all the different options.

“They’re so simple and yet there’s so much variety at the same time,” Melgoza said. “There are so many different kinds that I think if you just tried tacos at a couple of different places, you’re just scratching the surface. They’re easy to eat and they’re delicious.”