PICTURED: The $12 lunch special (available weekdays only) with loaded mac and cheese, Texas toast and barbecue chicken.

by Nancy D. Lackey Shaffer

A Bar Called Country

211 E. Santa Clara St., Ventura

805-628-3966

www.facebook.com/ABarCalledCountry/

$5-40

The space formerly known as The Tavern has reinvented itself. The one-time nightclub was a weekend hot spot where partiers flocked and the booze flowed easily. It reopened on New Year’s Eve 2021 as A Bar Called Country, but the changes go deeper than switching out techno for twang.

For one thing, the entire interior has gotten a facelift. Surfaces have been cleaned, repainted or polished; leather club chairs and couches abound; the wood floors gleam; vinyl booths have been replaced with fine wood tables; and hanging from the ceiling are several large chandeliers looking straight out of The Gilded Age. More country gentleman than Wild West cowboy.

While I can’t speak to its late-night crowd, A Bar Called Country does seem designed to appeal to many different types of people. Outside, there are lots of well-spaced picnic tables with umbrellas on the generously sized (and pet-friendly) grounds. Kids of all ages can enjoy the cornhole boards set up in the front yard, while in the back there’s an electric bull. Inside you’ll find fussball, shuffleboard and a pool table — all of which my two teenagers will be itching to try out. I don’t think this is a place just for families . . . but families (and people of all ages, from one to 100) would certainly feel welcome here.

And I haven’t even touched on the food or drink!

“Bar” is right in the name, and this establishment is fully committed to the concept. Adorning the shelves are one of the best selections of whiskeys I’ve seen in the area, along with all the other usual liquors. And sitting on the bar are glasses full of fresh herbs, citrus and fruit — an excellent sign. The cocktail menu includes a few specialties, such as a tequila-laced Rodeo Clown with strawberries and rosemary and a fruity rum drink called Ventucky Punch. I’m determined to try The Gump — simply described as “bartender’s choice.” Newfangled libations notwithstanding, I’d guess your standard old fashioned, margarita or mule are in safe hands: A Bar Called Country does have the look of a classic (if upscale) saloon.

When I dined here, however, it was for lunch, so I asked the bartender what might be available that didn’t have booze. She cheerily offered to make me a “fun” lemonade, gestured to the fresh ingredients on display, and got to work. She appeared to give this non-alcoholic drink as much artistry as one of the cocktails, which I appreciated. The result was a delicious mix of fresh lemon juice, muddled berries, simple syrup (I think) for sweetness and soda water — ruby-hued sunshine in a glass. If you’re driving, pregnant or otherwise abstaining, you will certainly not have to sacrifice flavor or finesse!

The food is mostly barbecue (tri tip, chicken, pulled pork, ribs, wings) with a few sandwiches (think burgers and blackened chicken) and pub-style apps like fried pickles and buffalo cauliflower. The one gourmet-ish nod: A $40 charcuterie board.

Show up on a weekday between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. and you can take advantage of the $12 lunch special, which is a fantastic deal. Your choice of meat — any of the barbecue options, or a spicy Louisiana sausage simmered in beer — plus one of six sides (coleslaw, baked beans, fries, macaroni and cheese, garlic mashed potatoes or collard greens) and a few slices of thick Texas toast.

I decided to get the half chicken with loaded mac and cheese (it was topped with bacon), and was pleasantly surprised. Generous portions and delicious. Maybe not the best barbecue I’ve ever had, but pretty darn respectable — the meat was well seasoned and beautifully cooked (even the breast was still juicy), and the slathering of sauce (on the sweeter side and a touch smoky) was just right. The mac was good; it would easily stand on its own as an a la carte order. Texas toast is . . . well, toast . . . but it was lovely with the rest of the platter.

I was filled up and then some, and did not need a dessert . . . but the idea of freshly made peach cobbler was irresistible. I was surprised to see it served in a jar, like a trifle or parfait, but no matter — it went down easy. Imagine how good that will be once peaches are in season!

Start to finish, my meal was wonderful. Plenty of food and flavor, a very comfortable — nice but not stuffy — atmosphere and room to spread out. I’m looking forward to coming back with the fam in tow and having a cocktail while I get my butt kicked in fussball. A Bar Called Country certainly lives up to its name, but it holds a multitude of experiences within its borders.