PICTURED: Catch Blippi the Musical at the Bank of America Performings Arts Center at 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 9. Photo courtesy Shore Fire Media

by Madeline Nathaus

The children’s YouTube phenomenon Blippi will be coming to the Bank of America Performing Arts Center in Thousand Oaks as a musical on Saturday, April 9, with shows at 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. It promises to be a fun experience for the whole family. Tickets start at $42.

“The show is a really great time for families to connect with their toddlers in a fun, engaging and energizing way,” said Josh Blackburn, producer from Round Room Live who helped adapt Blippi to the live stage. “It’s a fun night to celebrate with your family.”

The show is 65 minutes with a 20-minute intermission. The eight-person cast will be performing hit songs like “The Excavator Song,” which was not featured in the first two iterations of the tour, and interacting with the audience through sing-alongs, dance-alongs and educational lessons.

“Blippi is all about learning and playing together and discovering new things,” Blackburn said. “We have monster trucks and learning about fish under the sea and doing sign language with ‘Twinkle Twinkle Little Star,’ all sorts of interactive pieces that the kids are more than happy to engage with.”

Kids and parents also have the chance to purchase tickets for a meet and greet after the show with Blippi, which includes a photo op with him in the bucket of the excavator. Merchandise like the Blippi suspenders and hats will be available as well.

Round Room has produced other live adaptations for kids like Peppa Pig, Baby Shark and PJ Masks. Blackburn got involved with Blippi the Musical after the gang reached out to Round Room in 2019 looking to bring their experience from the screen to the big stage.

“This came up at the right time for both of us,” Blackburn said. “At Round Room we like to do things a little more forward thinking. Blippi is an early adapter of taking a YouTube brand and turning it into a live stage show.”

Blippi is a character created by Stevin John. For Blippi The Musical, the character is played by professional stage performers selected by John himself. This run of the tour started Feb. 4 and will go through June 9, though more dates may be added. The original tour began in 2019 with a six-week run until the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020. The production was shut down for a year and a half. Live shows then returned in mid-2021. Blackburn said there were no COVID outbreaks on the tour last year. Attendees to the Thousand Oaks show will need to abide by the current health and safety measures in effect, which may include wearing masks and providing proof of vaccination status and/or a negative COVID-19 test before the show.

“We were one of the few touring companies that were able to figure out how to keep people safe and shows on the road,” Blackburn said.

Although Blippi is not expected to return again to the live stage after his tour wraps up June 9, Blackburn said that organizers are hoping to bring the musical back again in the future.

“You can expect a family fun night,” Blackburn said. “Kids are gonna love it. I hope they walk out smiling and singing.”

Blippi the Musical comes to the stage on Saturday, April 9, with shows at 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., at the Fred Kavli Theatre of the Bank of America Performing Arts Center, 2100 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks. For tickets and more information, call 805-449-2787 or visit bapacthousandoaks.com.