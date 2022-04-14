AFTER DARK LIVE AND ONLINE

★ = Highly recommended

If you have something related to nightlife — online or otherwise — please email nshaffer@timespublications.com. Due to the erratic nature of entertainment booking, information contained here is subject to change and not guaranteed. Call venues ahead to confirm. SUPPORT LOCAL MUSIC!

PICTURED: The Wailers bring world-class reggae and their One World Tour to The Canyon on Saturday, April 9, at 8 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, 4/13

Live Music

The Canyon: Country Night, 7 p.m.

The Garage: Blue Wednesdays, 7-10 p.m.

The Grape: Swing Shift Big Band, 7-10 p.m.

The Lookout: Tommy Foytek’s Variety Show, 7-10 p.m.

Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley East, Cochran): Discussing Depression Live with Casey Moran and Daniel Franzese, 7-10 p.m.

Surfside Seafood: Teresa Russell, 4:30-7:30 p.m.

The Twist on Main: Classic country with Jesse Harris, 7-9 p.m.

Comedy

GiGi’s: Comedy Night with Artie Lopez, 8 p.m.

Levity Live Comedy Club: Richard Villa, 8 p.m.

Other

Paddy’s: Be the Star Karaoke Night, 9 p.m.

Tipsy Goat: Rockstar Karaoke, 9 p.m.-12 a.m.

THURSDAY, 4/14

Live Music

Boatyard Pub: Bluegrass Thursday

The Grape: Logan Kane Trio, 7-10 p.m.

Leashless Brewing: Nate Ward Acoustic, 6:30 p.m.

The Manhattan: Carmen and the Renegade Vigilantes, 6 p.m.

Tony’s Pizzaria: Reggae Thursdays, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

The Twist on Main: L.A. Jazz Connection, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Ventura Music Hall: Iya Terra, Eli-Mac and Cydeways, 8 p.m.

Winchester’s: Brandon Ragan, 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Comedy

The Canyon: Laughter Heals presents Comedy at the Canyon with Brian Kiley, Eddie Jarvis, Kiki Yeung and hosted by Kato Kaelin, 7 p.m.

Levity Live Comedy Club: Sheng Wang, 8 p.m.

Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Rainbow Night with Jennie McNulty, 7 p.m.

Online

Gary Ballen: “The Human Jukebox” on Facebook Live every Thursday, 7-9 p.m. www.facebook.com/garyballen1

Other

Anna’s Cider: Trivia night, 7 p.m.

El Rey Cantina (Camarillo): Karaoke with Leigh Balton, 8-11 p.m.

GiGi’s: Karaoke with Steve Luke

The Hangar Bar: Karaoke with Susan, 6-9 p.m.

Keynote Lounge: Open Mic Jam, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.

The Lookout: Acoustic Open Mic with Tommy Foytek, 7-10 p.m.

The Manhattan: Trivia night, 7 p.m.

Outlaws: Sing Time Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.-1 a.m.

Sportsman Lounge (Camarillo): Sing Time Karaoke, 7-10 p.m.

Topa Topa Brewing (Ventura, Colt): HeadGames Trivia, 7-9 p.m.

FRIDAY, 4/15

Live Music

Boatyard Pub: Teresa Russell, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Cantara Cellars: Cadillac Zack Presents Jimmy Vivino, 8-10 p.m. ★

The Canyon: DSB (Journey tribute) with John and Shelly Band, 7 p.m.

DVP Stage (Downtown Ventura, Main and California): Adult School of Rock, 5-8 p.m.

The Garage: Madface Productions presents Freddy Castro and Friends (Old School funk), 8-11 p.m.

The Grape: Fred Kaplan, 5-7 p.m.; RJ Root Guitar Night feat. Hans Ottsen, 8-11 p.m.

The Greek: Noel Hubbard, 4-6 p.m.

Keynote Lounge: Jimi Nelson Band, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.

Leashless Brewing: Bombafiya, 6:30 p.m.

The Manhattan: Lisa Ritner Duo, 6:30 p.m.

Margarita Villa: Vinyl Gypsies, 7-10 p.m.

Ojai Valley Brewery: The Bluegrass Bottomfeeders, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley East; Cochran): U2 Tribute band – The U2xperience and Just Pretending (U2 and Pretenders tributes), 8:15-11:15 p.m.

Strey Cellars: The Renegades, 6-9 p.m.

Topa Topa Brewing (Ojai): Ted Lennon, 6-9 p.m.

The Twist on Main: Littlefish, 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Ventura Music Hall: Hot Chip with LA Priest, 8 p.m. ★

Ventura Theater: Queen Nation (tribute), 8-11 p.m.

The Vine: Corey Highberg, 7-9 p.m.

Winchester’s: Karyn 805, 7 p.m.

Comedy

Levity Live Comedy Club: Sheng Wang, 7:30 and 9:45 p.m.

Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Darren Carter, 7 p.m.

DJs

Azar’s Sports Bar: DJ Night

Paddy’s: DJ Nick Dean

Other

GiGi’s: Karaoke with Betty Jean

SATURDAY, 4/16

Live Music

805 Bar and Grilled Cheese: Kenny Devoe, 11 a.m.

Agave Maria (Camarillo): Teresa Russell, 5-8 p.m.

Azar’s Sports Bar: CRV, 8 p.m.

Cantara Cellars: Caught Red Handed, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

The Canyon: Boogie Knights and The Mod Squad, 8 p.m.

Chuy’s (Simi Valley): 805 Social Club, 7-11 p.m.

DVP Stage (Downtown Ventura, Main and California): Tribal Me, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Jim Friery, 5-8 p.m.

The Garage Bar: Benefit for Refugee International Orphanage with Free Love Project, 8-11 p.m. ★

The Grape: Fausto Cuevas y La Moderna, 2-5 p.m.; Don Randi and Quest, 8-10 p.m.

Leashless Brewing: Jacob Marquez and the Good Vibes, 6:30 p.m.

MadeWest Brewing (Ventura, Donlon St.): Buck Moon and the Ramblers, 4-6 p.m.

The Manhattan: Jeanne Tatum, 6:30 p.m.

Margarita Villa: Operation 90’s, 7-10 p.m.

NAMBA Performing Arts Space: Delta by the Beach, 7 p.m. ★

Ojai Underground Exchange: Tom Freund and Bernie Larsen, 7 p.m.

Oxnard Performing Arts Center: Corazon de Mana (Mana tribute), 6 p.m.; Traitors with Left To Suffer, Wristmeetrazor and others, 7 p.m.

Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley East; Cochran): Dustland Fairytale, 8-11 p.m.

Studio Channel Islands: ROUND4 with D Banks, Kontra Mantis, Lorde Sanctus and Mic Bles, 7 p.m. ★

Topa Topa Brewing (Ventura, Colt): Xenia Flores, 3-5 p.m.

The Twist on Main: Steve and Sally Williams, 2-5 p.m.; Dive Bar Messiahs, 7:30-10:30 p.m.

The Vine: Smitty and Julija, 7-9 p.m.

Comedy

Levity Live Comedy Club: Sheng Wang, 7 and 9:30 p.m.

Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Darren Carter, 7 p.m.

DJs

Keynote: DJ Joe, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.

Paddy’s: DJ Nick Dean

Online

Ojai Underground Exchange: Tom Freund and Bernie Larsen, broadcast live at 7 p.m. ojaiundergroundexchange.square.site/#ACmOes ★

Other

Cantara Cellars: Country dance lessons with Krystal Lynn, 5:30 p.m.

GiGi’s: Karaoke with Steve Luke

Harbor Cove Cafe: Ukulele Jam with Gary Ballen and Kool Hand Ukes, 10 a.m.

SUNDAY, 4/17

Live Music

805 Bar and Grilled Cheese: Kenny Devoe, 11 a.m.

DVP Stage (Downtown Ventura, Main and California): Burch Studio Songwriter Collective, 5-8 p.m.

Leashless Brewing: Illunis, 3 p.m.

Margarita Villa: Cinnamon Whiskey, 4-7 p.m.

Ric’s Restaurant: Live music, 2:30 p.m.

Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley East; Cochran): Reggae Sunday, 5-7 p.m.

Tony’s Pizzaria: 80s Beach Party with Dork, 3-7 p.m.

The Twist on Main: Bobby, Finn and Dave, 2-5 p.m.

Ventura Music Hall: Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives, 7 p.m.

The Vine: Austin Vallejo, 2-4 p.m.; Becket, 7-8 p.m.

Waterside: Teresa Russell, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Winchester’s: Kelly’s Lot, 3 p.m. ★

Zin Bistro: Jason Bourne, 4 p.m.

DJs

The Garage: Soul Sundays with DJ Also, 12-7 p.m.

Other

GiGi’s: Karaoke with Betty Jean

Fatty Vegan: Ska brunch, 10:30 a.m.

Harbor Cove Cafe: Yacht Rock Sunday

MONDAY, 4/18

Live Music

Ventura Music Hall: Tech N9ne with Joey Cool, X-Raided and Mayday, 8 p.m.

Other

The Garage: Billiard league; industry discounts

Paddy’s: Free pool and darts, open to close

Q Club: Karaoke with Leigh Balton, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

Tipsy Goat: Rockstar Karaoke, 9 p.m.-12 a.m.

TUESDAY, 4/19

Live Music

Copa Cubana: Hot Roux, 7-9 p.m. ★

The Grape: Robert Van, 5-7 p.m.

Prime Steakhouse: Danny Delurgio sings Sinatra, 6 p.m.

Ric’s Restaurant: Tour Support, 5-8 p.m.

Vaquero Y Mar: Sea Hunters, 5-7 p.m.

Ventura Music Hall: The Chats with Mean Jeans and Thick, 8 p.m.

Other

Azar’s Sports Bar: Rockstar Karaoke, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.

The Garage: Tacos and Trivia with King Trivia, 7 p.m.

The Grape: Jazz Jam, 7-10 p.m.

The Lookout: Trivia, 7 p.m.

Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley East; Cochran): Rockstar Karaoke, 9 p.m.-12 a.m.

Star Lounge: Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.

Vaquero Y Mar: Karaoke with Paul, 8-11 p.m.

The Vine: Tuesday Night Trivia, 7-8:30 p.m.

Winchester’s: Open Mic Night with Jenna Rose, 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, 4/20

Live Music

The Canyon: Country Night, 7 p.m.

The Garage: Blue Wednesdays, 7-10 p.m.

The Grape: Mitch Forman Trio, 7-10 p.m.

The Lookout: Tommy Foytek’s Variety Show, 7-10 p.m.

The Manhattan: Robert Van, 6 p.m.

Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center: Hard Day’s Night (Beatles tribute), 7:30 p.m. ★

Surfside Seafood: Teresa Russell, 4:30-7:30 p.m.

The Twist on Main: Classic country with Jesse Harris, 7-9 p.m.

Comedy

GiGi’s: Comedy Night with Artie Lopez, 8 p.m.

Levity Live Comedy Club: Daniel Sosa, 8 p.m.

Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: The Dopest Show on Earth with Lahna Turner, French Accent and host Frazer Smith, 8 p.m.

Other

Paddy’s: Paddy’s: Be the Star Karaoke Night, 9 p.m.

Tipsy Goat: Rockstar Karaoke, 9 p.m.-12 a.m.