Diego Garcia aka Twanguero, on his boat in Marina del Rey, March 2022. Photo by Chris Mortenson

by Nancy D. Lackey Shaffer | nshaffer@timespublications.com

The Ventura Music Festival is back full force this summer, with an exciting lineup planned for July 29-Aug. 7. But fans will get a bit of an amuse-bouche come April 9, thanks to a special concert to be held at the Ventura College Performing Arts Center.

And what a succulent taste it is: Festival favorite Diego Garcia, aka Twanguero, returns to wow fans with his original blend of Spanish classical guitar, flamenco, rock and blues — a mix some have called “rockabilly mambo.”

Classical guitar + classic rock

Garcia, born in the coastal city of Valencia, Spain, began studying classical guitar when he was 6 years old.

“My parents wanted me to study . . . that Spanish tradition,” he explains. “But I loved Eric Clapton and Jeff Beck . . . My favorite guitarist ever, Chet Atkins — that’s my idol . . . The great Ry Cooder . . . John Jorgensen, who lives in Ventura.

“I wanted to play electric guitar. I developed a love for both electric and Spanish guitar at the same time. I never made the switch — I was combining both schools all the time.”

He moved to Madrid when he was 20, working with a variety of Spanish artists, and traveled to Mexico, Argentina and the United States as well, contributing to television and movie soundtracks. In 2013, Garcia co-produced flamenco great Diego El Cigala’s Romance de la Luna Tucumana, picking up a Latin Grammy for his efforts. That cachet helped him obtain an artist visa and move to California, where he eventually settled in 2016.

“It’s the right place to be if you want to make it in the music industry,” he says.

Return to nature

Considering himself something of a “lone wolf,” Garcia decided to spend the pandemic living on his boat in Marina del Rey. But city life, even in a charming harbor community, wasn’t feeding his creative soul.

“After a year, I grabbed my guitars and went to the jungles,” he says.

Garcia headed to Costa Rica, first on the Pacific side, in Santa Teresa on the Nicoya Peninsula. There he enjoyed “rehearsing with the birds,” but he also found the area to be “an extension of California — surfing, lots of Americans. I needed something more local.”

In Limon, on the Caribbean side, he was inspired by the Afro-Costa Rican culture. Here is where the songs that would become his latest album, Carreteras Secundarias, Vol. 2/Backroads Vol. 2, began to take shape.

“I wanted to do music in nature, a forest,” Garcia says. “I did a record that is a tribute to the flora and fauna . . . Trees, forest, guitar — completing a circle between these elements. I wanted to do a record to tell a story about the tree, the guitar maker and the guy who plays the guitar.”

“We were recording raw in the middle of the jungle. It was hard — it was hot, humid, surrounded by mosquitos,” he continues. “But it was going to a place where you didn’t have any distractions . . . you didn’t have anything else to do but play guitar. And you get in shape, drink a lot of water, [reestablish a] relationship with nature.”

Now back in California, Garcia has made a home for himself in Santa Monica. He uses his boat in Marina del Rey as a studio space: “It’s where I go to make some noise,” he says with a laugh.

Garcia will play a few engagements in Southern California (March 31 in Los Angeles at the Hotel Cafe and April 9 in Ventura) before heading to Europe on tour. He’ll be joined by his trio — Moises Baqueiro on bass, Brian Griffin on drums and Danilo Torres on percussion — for the shows, but will also offer acoustic sets. It will be an exciting melding of musical traditions, with both old and new material performed by a true master of the guitar in all its forms.

“It’s a trip,” Garcia explains. “We will start with past works, telling the story of why I came up with these new ideas. This music traveled, suffered and lived intensely.”

The Ventura Music Festival presents Twanguero on Saturday, April 9, at 7:30 p.m. at the Ventura College Performing Arts Center, 4700 Loma Vista Road, Ventura. Tickets start at $15. For ticket-holders presenting full vaccination proof before entry, masks are optional, not required. Unvaccinated ticket-buyers must present a current negative test and plan to wear masks indoors. For tickets and more information, call 805-648-3146 or visit venturamusicfestival.org.