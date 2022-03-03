Pictured: Ventura County Christian School on MacMillan Ave., Ventura.

Public school districts have been feeling a financial crunch for years. With the base school funding in California linked to Average Daily Attendance (ADA) many public schools have to ride a roller coaster of funding that is seeing more dips in recent years due to declining enrollment. This can cause a cyclical spiraling pattern. School districts lose funding due to declining enrollment, which leads to various changes and cuts at schools, which lead to families searching for alternatives and/or leaving the public district, which leads to more declining enrollment.

The pandemic exacerbated this situation. As public schools were forced to close and shift to online learning, even more families began looking beyond the public school option.

Everyone agrees that each child should have access to the best educational program to meet that individual child’s unique needs. But what if that best option lies outside the public school system? Is there a necessary conflict between public and private schools — or is there a way for the two to work together to support that ultimate goal of optimal education for each student’s needs?

VCCS faces rent increase

These questions underlie the current negotiations between Ventura Unified School District (VUSD) and Ventura County Christian School (VCCS), a private faith-based school serving 170 students in kindergarten through 12th grade. VCCS has been renting a property from the district for over 20 years, and the district is saying the rent needs to be increased.

“VUSD is in the process of renegotiating its existing lease with VCCS, which is located on the former Washington School property,” said Marieanne Quiroz, director of communications and public information officer for VUSD. She was responding to the Ventura County Reporter by email. “Other than with Ventura County Christian School, we have not received any inquiries on the property.”

Dr. Rebecca Chandler, assistant superintendent with VUSD, is the designated negotiator with VCCS for the district. Chandler also serves as an elected member of the Ojai Unified School District Board of Trustees.

Quiroz also confirmed that on Thursday, Feb. 24, “Superintendent [Roger] Rice had a very positive meeting with VCCS administration . . . to share with them the general direction from the VUSD Board of Education.” She said specifics about that direction will not be made public while the negotiations are pending.

About the Feb. 24 meeting with Rice, Dr. Perry Geue, VCCS administrator and high school teacher, said, “We had a good meeting with Superintendent Rice on Thursday, and we are very hopeful that we will be able to negotiate a lease that will be a win-win for both the district and our school.”

That meeting occurred following a few weeks of advocacy on the part of parents of VCCS students and the school’s other supporters, who were writing to the VUSD school board and speaking at recent public meetings.

Today, VCCS is a part of “the fabric of the community,” said Sabrena Rodriguez, vice president of Ventura Unified School District Board, speaking to the VCReporter on Friday, Feb. 25. She lives in the neighborhood near VCCS and recognizes the upkeep and maintenance VCCS has put into the property. She noted, however, that the district is unable to provide any discounts in rent to any entity.

Rodriguez explained that as a public entity, it would be inappropriate for the district to give any entity, business or individual a discount “that would be a gift of public funds.” She said her understanding is that district staff are working to determine the appropriate “market rate” rent for the site on MacMillan Avenue.

According to the current lease agreement signed in 2021, the monthly rent is $4,000. That agreement expires in June of this year.

Rodriguez said the rent had been $2,000 on the 20-year lease, and that last year, when the new amount was negotiated, it had been made clear to VCCS administration that the amount was short term.

“VUSD now wants to substantially raise our rent to an amount that is exorbitant for our school size and resources,” wrote Geue, in a letter dated Feb. 1, 2022, addressed to families of VCCS. At a public meeting in 2020, he told a VUSD advisory committee that VCCS had “invested approximately $8 million into the facility and property, mostly through volunteer labor,” according to minutes of that meeting.

Prior to VCCS renting the site the building was dilapidated, considered an eyesore by local residents, and it had become an encampment for unhoused individuals.

Declining enrollment across the county

Before a public school district rents or sells property it owns, the district is required to form an advisory committee made up of community stakeholders. This is called a 7-11 committee; it can have 7 to 11 members. The role of a 7-11 committee is to conduct public meetings that examine data and information and hold discussions to formulate a final recommendation to the school board about the future of an identified property. A common question before 7-11 committees is whether a property is “surplus” — a designation a district must make prior to renting or selling a property.

Rodriguez said the MacMillan Avenue site, formerly Washington Elementary School, was surplused 20 years ago and that a recent 7-11 committee, formed in 2019 to examine several VUSD-owned properties, did not make a recommendation regarding the property. That leaves the future of the property up to the board, and which can opt to lease, rent or sell the property without convening another 7-11 committee.

School districts across Ventura County have been convening 7-11 committees in the face of declining enrollment, and VUSD isn’t the only entity where discussions regarding how best to monetize properties are underway.

Ojai Unified School District is determining future plans for the current district headquarters property in the heart of downtown Ojai. Initial development plans that included some housing and a hotel were given a frosty reception by the public, causing the district to go back to the drawing board. Last year, Conejo Valley Unified School District sold a property deemed surplus for just under $3 million.

In July of 2021, VUSD staff presented a report on the district’s enrollment that demonstrated a declining trend over the past eight years that was accelerated by the pandemic. VUSD lost 567 students between the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years. That loss equates to roughly $4.5 million (depending on the grade of students) for just one year and doesn’t account for the ongoing revenue the district would receive as students matriculate up through junior high and high school.

District-owned land might exist in prime community locations — locations that developers seek for housing and other lucrative projects. As part of the presentation for the July 2021 report, according to meeting minutes, Ventura City Manager Alex McIntyre informed the school board that “starting in 2021, the city will need to be able to zone for and allow for development of 5,200 more housing units [between 2021-2029] — although, they don’t have to be built.” He provided information showing that about 3,000 housing units were “in the queue” as of July 2021. VUSD staff inquired about whether there are any real consequences for not meeting the state mandates. McIntyre informed them that the state would cut funding to the city if mandates are not met.

As districts lose students for various reasons, the lost revenue can exceed the immediate cost of teachers. In the VUSD declining enrollment study, a hypothetical example of the district losing 200 third graders is used to illustrate the challenges districts face. Such a loss would equal a $1.6 million loss based on the amount paid to the district for each student in third grade. Two hundred students take up about eight classrooms. If the district were to lay off eight teachers, at a rough cost of about $100,000 per teacher (including benefits per the example), that still only covers half ($800,000) of the funding gap due to the loss of students. The district would have to make cuts elsewhere. This can lead to pressure to monetize unused or “surplus” district-owned property.

Rodriguez emphasized that the “crux” of the issue with VCCS is that “any of our resources,” whether financial or real property, must be used for public education purposes. “We are charged with providing the best, high quality education we can . . . any of our resources [must be used] . . . to further that charge,” said Rodriguez.

So far, the board has been having conversations with VCCS representatives in closed sessions, as allowed by state law, as they are classified as negotiations regarding real property. Rodriguez said she understands that the district plans to agendize a public community conversation about the property and the final terms of the agreement in the next month.

“Affordable and reasonable rent” sought

On Feb. 22 at a public meeting of the VUSD Board of Trustees, parents of VCCS students pleaded with the board to approve a rental rate that will allow VCCS to remain at the site. Many spoke about how the pandemic, and the online school at area public schools, created a hard situation for their children and how VCCS has provided a beneficial option.

Geue told the board that a “possible rent increase of 500%” is concerning, particularly in light of the “work we have done” on the property, and that they are seeking an “affordable and reasonable rent.”

“As a resident of midtown and in the immediate vicinity of Washington School, I do have some concerns about the future of this property,” said Micah Bundy, a resident of the area, adding that he was concerned about any future plans for condominiums or other developments and the potential to increase traffic in the area.

Whitney Smith described how her son has “thrived” and transformed from a student who had “fallen between the cracks” to a student “on the honor roll” at VCCS.

Others spoke about the challenges of virtual learning during the pandemic and how VCCS, which was able to provide in-person classes, really helped their children.

Christina DuVarney spoke about her child who is dyslexic and has received personalized attention at VCCS, something “the public school was not willing to do.” She said VCCS, with much smaller classes, has the “freedom to do this,” and the change has been “incredibly important to our daughter.” She said that not only as a parent, but also as a “resident, business owner, tax payer and employer in the county and city,” she hopes the district finds a way to allow VCCS to remain at the site. “Please do not displace these kids.”

