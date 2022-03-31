PICTURED: Gates Foss at Rincon Point, ca. 1944. Foss was one of the first Americans to surf Rincon Point. Photo credit: Foss Family

by Vince Burns

`The Chumash had a sizable settlement (called Shuku) at Rincon Point, so it’s likely that their ancestors were the first people to “surf” the Point, riding their sleek plank tomols onto the beach after fishing or trading excursions. By contrast, modern Americans have been riding the waves of the “Queen of the Coast” on boards for less than a century. Between the Chumash and this year’s Rincon Classic, there’s enough surf history to fill a large book. Until that is written, here is a small down payment: an abbreviated surf history of Rincon Point.

IN THE BEGINNING

Before wetsuits, crowds, branded beachwear and kooks, there were the lifeguards. As best we can tell, two Santa Barbara lifeguards were the first to ride massive wooden boards at Rincon Point. In the 1930s, Gates Foss (1915-1990) and Mike Sturmer regularly surfed “Three Mile,” so called because of its distance from the Carpinteria train station. Photographs show both men (wearing their lifeguard pith helmets) in a lineup of presumed local lifeguards holding their gigantic boards around 1938. We also have a photograph of Foss riding good-sized waves at Rincon Point around the early 1940s.

Between the lifeguards and the early 1950s we have a gap in the surf record at Rincon. We know very little about 1940s Rincon Point. Probably a lucky few had the waves to themselves, but pulling their names from the salty mists of surf history is difficult. Joe Quigg (1925-2021) was one of those early pioneers.

Quigg, sometimes called the “Father of the Modern Surfboard,” even designed a board to match the long-ride potential at Rincon. But most surf action took part down south, where Malibu was becoming “the” California point break and attracting everyone who was anyone in surfing. It was a small club; only a few hundred Californians rode any waves at this time.

BEATNIKS and SURFERS

But in the early 1950s change was coming, and not just at Malibu.

Passions were stirring that had been stifled by the Depression and war, California’s population was booming, and new surfboard designs and technologies (from aeronautics) allowed surfboards to be lighter and more maneuverable. In short, the conditions for a cultural explosion were gathering.

The protagonists were a gang of free-thinkers and partiers who had completed their military service and were now interested in fun. Some of these pioneers would eventually discover their talents for business or design and soon helped create the surf “industry.” Others were vaguely influenced by the counterculture beatniks. Whether dreamer or schemer, most arrived in our area with few goals other than sun, (beer) suds and pursuing the opposite sex. Many were attracted by the University of California, Santa Barbara’s predecessor institutions, low rents and access to great waves. Non-conformity was in the air — not the draft-dodging variety, but the “let’s rent a cheap house in Summerland with a bunch of friends so we can surf every day and party every night” variety . . . while nominally attending school on G.I. Bill money.

Toward the end of the decade, the last ingredient for the surf revolution came on scene in the form of a spunky, pint-sized surfing neophyte named Gidget. Although the Gidget film with Sandra Dee dripped saccharine sweetness, the original book was saltier (see sidebar) and meshes well with what we know of 1950s Rincon, which had a distinctly bohemian vibe. As surf historians Peter Westwick and Peter Neushul(1) have pointed out, it’s no coincidence that Kerouac’s Beatnik bible On the Road and the semi-fictional biography of Gidget both appeared in 1957. (Guess which sold better!) Something was indeed in the air.

HERE COMES EVERYBODY

Gidget’s impact on the culture and surf scene cannot be overstated. Thousands of SoCal gremmies coveted the Malibu culture of Gidget and Moondoggie. And why not? Surfing had everything: sex appeal, the beach, showmanship and, most of all, “cool,” a term and aesthetic just coming into its moment.

So who were the standouts at Rincon in these early days? Pre-Gidget, Dick Metz (b. 1929) and Billy Meng (b. 1930) were two well-known transplants from down south who first surfed Rincon in 1951. Post-Gidget, the floodgates opened: Rincon pilgrims included Mickey Munoz (b. 1937), brothers Kemp (b. 1940) and Denny Aaberg (b. 1947), Renny Yater (b. 1932), Bob Simmons (1919-1954), Matt Kivlin (1929-2014) and Ken Kesson (1928-2015).

And Gidget/Kohner was by no means the only woman in the water, even in these early days. We know of several women surfers at Rincon in the early 1950s. Perhaps the most famous: Ventura’s own “Mondo’s Mary.” Mary Monks (1919-2009) was a diminutive and fearless surfer who rode the Rincon Point waves beginning in 1955 at the tender age of 36. Monks was given her nickname by early Ventura surfer Jack Cantrell (1928-2012) for her prowess at the beach break between Rincon and Ventura.

Despite some similarities — a point break with an elegant wave — Rincon was no Malibu, partly because it fired in the winter rather than the summer. The Point’s semi-isolation gave it a mystical vibe that attracted some of the best talents and moments in surf culture. Perhaps the most important transplant was living-legend Renny Yater, who created his own classic surfing style and then built a line of boards around that style, wave-tested daily at the Point. Yater founded his Santa Barbara Surf Shop in 1959, famously bringing out in 1964 a highly maneuverable 10-footer that worked best in long point break surf . . . like that at Rincon.

In addition to the Yater Spoon, other canonical Rincon moments began to pile up: Kemp Aaberg’s signature back-arch (performed at Rincon) became the Surfer magazine logo (1961). And of course the Beach Boys referenced the Point in “Surfin’ Safari” (1962). Rincon was definitely on the map.

THE CLASS OF 1967

By the 1960s, home-grown talent could often outshine their peers from down south. And why not? Thanks to mentors like Billy Meng and Ken Kesson, the locals had been surfing the Point since childhood. Carpinteria High School (CHS) was so loaded with committed surf talent that the best athletes headed to the beach rather than the football field.

An image that encapsulates this golden moment in local surfing culture is one featuring students posing in Fall 1966 for a CHS yearbook photo that has become a Rincon icon. Besides its beauty and gorgeous color, the image captures the fleeting nature of youth — one can almost hear the surf music coming from the transistor radio. Making the scene all the more poignant: The Vietnam War raged on the other side of the Pacific from Rincon and it needed 18-year-old males to keep it going, even nice boys from Ventura and Carpinteria.

“I have lived that moment in time all my life,” says Bernie Baker (b. 1949), a professional surf photographer and longtime Surfer magazine editor. One of those pictured, Baker wasn’t referring so much to that sunny day with friends at the beach in 1966, but to his entire early life in Carpinteria, a youth spent in the waves or riding his bike (and lugging a massive longboard) along the railroad path to get in a quick surf at the Point after school. For Baker and the others in the photograph, surfing wasn’t just a youthful pastime but a lifelong commitment.

THE SWELL OF 1969

For Rincon fans, the year 1969 isn’t remembered for the moon landing or Woodstock but for an epic swell that closed out the decade. The year had started off terribly, first with a massive flood and then with the shattering oil spill at Union Oil’s Platform A, which soiled beaches from Ventura to Santa Barbara (and led eventually to the environmental movement). But the annus horribilis of 1969 ended with a fabled swell that 50 years later is still shrouded in myth and legend.

The meteorological facts: A collection of North Pacific storms merged into a monster front stretching from the Aleutians to Hawaii, generating deadly surf at Kauai and the North Shore. By early December the storm took aim at the California coast. To meet the swell, a half-forgotten cast of characters (perhaps 12 in all) paddled out on the afternoon of Dec. 5 to test themselves against the waves of the century.

Surfing stories can be a bit like fish stories. A continually embellished narrative is passed from surfer to surfer but nothing is written down. In short, a fact-checker’s and historian’s nightmare. So we are lucky to have separate accounts from two principals: Mike Davis(2) and George Greenough(3). They describe in detail not only their own waves and experiences, but also the remarkable surf conditions that day at Rincon Point.

Here’s their story: on Friday, Dec. 5, various road closures made access to Rincon difficult (highways and piers were closed, beach houses pummeled) just as the massive waves arrived on schedule, with surf building throughout the afternoon. Davis (b. 1947) arrived at the Point with Stu Fredericks and Miki Dora to see 15-plus-foot waves breaking, with each set’s waves bigger than the last. Greenough (b. 1941) was already in the water on his five-foot belly board. Also on scene were recent CHS grads Kevin Sears and Jeff Boyd. The group was confronted with a difficult paddle-out because the waves were breaking far out. The swell had revealed that the reef at Rincon (the accumulated debris from thousands of years of Rincon Creek runoff) extended further out to sea than anyone had thought.

After a long paddle, Davis caught a massive wave, estimated to be 20-30 feet. But it was the iconoclast board innovator, filmographer and all-round waterman George Greenough who had the last word, catching the final wave of the day as darkness closed in. After reading Davis’s memories of the day, Greenough recently dove deeply into Rincon’s bathymetry (water-depth data) to explain the physics behind the waves that afternoon.

Greenough’s account (told with original drawings and calculations) is an impressive re-telling of his adventure that day. The highlight is a second-by-second record of the “Fantasy Wave” he rode just past sunset. He started his ride an astonishing two-thirds of a mile out to sea from the beach and nearly completed a 7,000-foot ride, ending at the old Rincon sea wall along the highway.

Vince Burns is researching, writing, and collecting historical photographs and accounts for an upcoming book on the history of Rincon Point and the surrounding area. If you have historical photos or additional information, email vinceburns805@gmail.com.

(1) Peter Westwick and Peter Neushul’s The World in the Curl: An Unconventional History of Surfing (2013), Crown, ISBN 978-0307719485.

(2) “Outside Dimension,” Mike Davis, Vol. 25.1 (2016), The Surfer’s Journal.

(3) “Fantasy Wave: The Swell of the 20th Century,” George Greenough, Issue 2, September 2020, Acetone Magazine.