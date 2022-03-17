PICTURE: Dianne Lake at the age of 14. Photo submitted

by Nancy D. Lackey Shaffer

Dianne Lake is not famous . . . nor does she want to be. She’s an ordinary woman living a simple yet satisfying life not so different from that of many people. As a wife and mother, she stayed home to raise her kids, then went back to college to earn a teaching credential. She worked in special education for 10 years, and is now retired and living in Ventura County. She’s been widowed and remarried, and takes delight in her three grandchildren. She’s done quite a bit of traveling.

But her teenage years were anything but typical. At the tender age of 14, she found herself smack-dab in the middle of the Southern California 1960s counterculture scene, eventually becoming a member of the infamous “family” of Charles Manson — and ultimately testified against him and his cohorts for the Tate-LaBianca murders of Aug. 8-10, 1969.

Lake will share her side of the story, in her own words, in an interview with Ivor Davis at the Museum of Ventura County on March 24. She also answered a series of questions via email for the Ventura County Reporter on March 14, 2022. In the fascinating Q&A below, the clear-eyed and articulate Lake discusses her youth, her involvement with the “family,” life after Manson and more.

dek// VCReporter: Tell us a little bit about your childhood.

Dianne Lake: I was born in Minnesota and lived there until we moved to Santa Monica when I was 12. I was the oldest of three children and lived with my mom and dad until my dad left us for two years for California.

dek// What was your family like growing up?

It was pretty normal except my dad was an artist in addition to being a house painter. He painted on canvas with acrylics, some abstracts, still life, portraits, pen and ink drawings and watercolors. He also designed some furniture. He was writing and illustrating a children’s book when his studio burned down accidentally. Depression ensued and he left for San Francisco.

dek// When did your parents move the family to Wavy Gravy’s Hog Farm? Do you know why they chose to join a commune?

My parents and brother and sister moved to the Hog Farm in the fall of 1967. I was not with them then. I had gone to San Francisco and Big Sur.

dek// What was it like living at the Hog Farm?

When I rejoined my family at the Hog Farm, I was told by the leaders that I was not really welcome as I was “jailbait” for the young men coming up to the farm to get high and play music.

dek// Were you specifically asked to leave? Or was your whole family asked to leave? And why?

I was not asked to leave specifically, but if I wanted to stay, I had to sleep in the attic and stay out of sight and I felt unwelcome.

I had been given a loose emancipation from my mom and dad before arriving at the Hog Farm and my parents were not aware of this conversation with the leaders. All of the adults at the Hog Farm kinda looked after all the kids there, but I wasn’t really considered a kid at that point since I’d been on my own for a few months.

dek// Where did you go after leaving the Hog Farm?

I was invited to stay with some friends of people at the Hog Farm who lived in Highland Park area.

dek// When did you first meet Manson? What were those initial interactions like?

I was introduced to Manson and the girls in Topanga by these friends from Highland Park that I was living with. Meeting Manson and the girls was very magical, as they had been looking for me in San Francisco. My family had met Manson and the girls at the Hog Farm while I was in San Francisco and had been given a picture of me as they were going to go to San Francisco. So when I walked into this “party,” they all gathered around calling me by my name.

dek// My understanding is that you asked your parents for permission to strike out on your own . . . something akin to becoming an unofficial emancipated minor. Why did you desire that?

Yes, I did ask them to give me permission to be on my own. It was not easy living with five people in a step-van and I felt criticized by my mom. Mom and Dad were arguing about the roles of a man and a woman. I met a couple at Zuma Beach and we all moved in with them for a few weeks and I wanted to stay with them rather than keep going “down the road” with my family.

On an acid trip there, I thought I heard God tell me it was time to leave home. So my parents agreed and wrote me a note that I had in my pocket for quite a while.

dek// Did you choose to live with Manson originally, and if so, why? What appealed to you about that?

I did not choose to live with Manson right away and went between Highland Park, Hog Farm and Manson. They were getting ready to leave in the black bus for New Mexico and I didn’t want to be left behind, as I felt more love and belonging with Manson and the girls than anywhere else.

dek// When did your experience go from being a member of the “family” to (in the words used on the Museum of Ventura County website) “chattel, a slave to Manson’s sexual whims and part of his depraved world”?

That’s pretty extreme from my point of view. I never felt like “chattel” or a “slave to his sexual whims” and depraved world when I was in it. However, there was a point when life became frantic, frenzied and scary and he didn’t want me around anymore. This was after we had lived at Spahn Ranch and then introduced to Death Valley Barker Ranch and his search for the bottomless pit.

Ed. note: According to testimony given by Paul Watkins, a member of the Manson Family who testified against Manson in 1970, Manson believed that he and his followers would survive the coming race war in a city beneath Death Valley which could be reached by a hole in the ground.

The Beatles’ White Album had been released and Manson thought they were sending him messages about the “black/white racewar” which became Helter Skelter. Guns, knives, stealing cars, drug deals and motorcycle guys entered the scene. I was supposed to stay in the desert. When I had an opportunity to come back down to Spahn Ranch, I took it and Manson was not happy with me at all.

dek// What was life like for you with Manson and his followers?

Our life was like any commune in the beginning. Getting and preparing food, washing up and cleaning up and laundry, getting high and playing music and singing and, of course, having sex. Later it became more sinister with preparations for this “war” and hiding out.

I was no longer part of the inner circle and was a liability and so kept a low profile. He tried to take me back to my parents, but they were now involved with an alternative high school and caring for a bunch of kids my same age and I just felt crazy around them, as I was too indoctrinated by Manson’s philosophy, etc.

dek// Do you have some thoughts on what attracted so many people to Manson? How was he able to get so many followers?

Manson had this uncanny ability to become whoever the person needed him to be. Manson saw our weaknesses and brokenness and fed on that for his own survival and manipulation to fill his need or [get something from] someone who could provide him with something he wanted.

dek// When Manson and the others were arrested and later charged with the murders, what was your initial reaction? How did that change as more information about the events of Aug. 8-9, 1969, came to light?

I was shocked to learn — first from Tex Watson and then later from the girls themselves — of their involvement in the infamous murders. I was scared, too, as I knew too much and could have been killed myself. Manson even threatened me with that.

dek// You were first arrested at Barker Ranch in October 1969 along with other family members, and then spent some time in a psychiatric hospital. Can you tell us a little bit about that time?

I was arrested at Barker Ranch in Death Valley during the second raid. We were arrested for allegedly burning a road grader. It wasn’t until Susan Atkins was taken to Los Angeles for an outstanding warrant that she started talking to her cellmates about Manson and the murders that their involvement came to light.

Before the grand jury in Los Angeles [in December 1969] we were incarcerated in the Inyo County Jail. Girls in one cell, guys in the other, waiting trial on the road grader burning. I had been cautioned not to say anything, so I didn’t even give my real name or age until I was going into the grand jury in Los Angeles.

When they found out I was only 16, I was quickly sequestered and made a ward of the court. They committed me to 90 days observation in the psychiatric hospital, which turned into nine months. I received awesome treatment that probably saved my life and sanity. Stayed on the same ward the whole time, learned to play the flute, crochet, went to school, church. Had a psychiatrist, psychologist, nurses who all were very loving and supportive. I had friends as well as examples of alcoholism and anorexia and bulimia to avoid.

dek// After getting out of the hospital, you were fostered by a police detective, Jack Gardiner, and his wife. Was that a positive experience for you?

Just before the fall semester of school started, Jack and his wife took me in as their foster child. It was a great experience going to school, although they could only put me in 10th when I should have been a senior in high school. I played flute in the school band, got my drivers license, learned to ski in Mammoth.

dek// Did you receive any kind of therapy or emotional help after getting away from the Manson Family?

Just what I received in the hospital professionally. Jack got me into junior college when I turned 18 and I went to live in Los Angeles with a friend of my mom’s, unknowing that the Manson family had remained together at the Spahn Ranch with new recruits. A friend of the friend stopped by and told me I should get out of town because I was “hot,” meaning the family was looking for me. He invited me to come live with him in Spokane during the summer. I did and it was a wonderful summer of renewal.

In the end, we fell in love and decided to go to Europe. We were there for two and half years and the Manson Family was in my rearview mirror. Tucked safely away, for the most part, in my skeleton closet.

dek// Did you maintain any kind of relationship with your parents?

Yes, I did maintain a relationship with my parents. I love them both very much and understand how it happened. They apologized and I forgave them. They just got caught up in the whole Timothy Leary rap of acid and “turn on, tune in and drop out.”

They rejoined society. My mom and dad both remarried. My dad has been dead for over 20 years and my mom just turned 90. Both became homeowners. My mom had two more children with her second husband.

dek// Did you feel any reluctance to testify against Manson at the trial?

Yes, [I was] very much afraid that he would get in my head. I was threatened with prosecution of perjury because I had lied at the grand jury, but I just wanted to tell the truth that I knew.

dek// Tell us a little bit about the post-Manson years. How did you get back on track?

I got into college, got out of L.A. and then spent almost three years in Europe, where we [Lake and her boyfriend] spent six months in the London area working, and then over two years in Spain teaching English. I taught the preschoolers.

Jim and I drifted apart after coming back to the U.S. I got a job in the banking industry, first as a file clerk in downtown Los Angeles and eventually, 10 years later, as a loan officer. I met my husband in Santa Barbara in 1978; we married a year later. We bought a house in Ventura County and had three children.

I was able to be a stay-at-home mom for about 10 years then started working as an assistant for special needs students. That led to me going back to college, where I got my BA in human development, master’s degree in education and Special Education Teaching Credential for Moderate/Severe students. I worked as a teacher for 10 years and now I’m retired.

dek// What’s life like for you now?

My husband of 36 years died eight years ago from a rare and aggressive form of skin cancer called Merkel [cell carcinoma]. I started grief counseling and also attended a seminar with Brendan Burchard, which gave me the idea that it was time to write my story. God opened all the doors that led me to a life coach, agent, author and publisher who helped my write my book: Member of the Family: My Story of Charles Manson, Life Inside His Cult, and the Darkness That Ended the Sixties. Writing my story was very therapeutic and cathartic, as I had buried it and was ashamed to let anyone know that story.

Writing it gave me an opportunity to give glory to God for keeping me safe and returning me to a wonderful life. I’ve been able to tell a cautionary tale to other young people who might get “love bombed” by a master manipulator, and maybe give parents some hope that their child who has gotten manipulated will be returned to normalcy.

dek// When you look back on those tumultuous years of your youth, is it hard to make sense of who you were then and who you are now?

Yes. Sometimes I am amazed, but I give the glory and acknowledgement that only God got me through.

dek// Do you reflect much on that time? And if so, what kinds of thoughts come up for you?

I have definitely spent a lot of time reflecting, as I have been interviewed quite a bit for articles like this and documentaries. I am amazed at how many theories and speculations, assumptions and misunderstandings there are about the Family. The continuing fascination with the subject matter and how many people claim to be members and/or experts on the subject. I am not an expert nor claim to be. I only try to tell my truth as I experienced it and as I see it now.

dek// Are you in contact with any other people from that time in your life?

I have only recently been in contact with Catherine Share, which has been interesting as she is 10 years older than I am and Manson had charged her with keeping me out of his hair. So we did child care and cleaning up together and she gave me some insight as to how I was back then.

dek// What are some things you love about your life now?

About five years ago, just when Deb Herman and I were finishing the book, I was reconnected with my friend Jim, who I lived with in Spokane and then Europe. We were married almost four years ago in a castle on the Mosel River in Germany during a Rhine River cruise. We travel a lot now. I have three grandchildren, ages 4, 5 and 12, which are always a delight.

