On Thursday, March 3, about 20 residents from across Ventura County rallied at the Ventura County Government Center in solidarity with the people of Ukraine in the wake of the ongoing and escalating Russian invasion.

“All of my family is there, my mom, brothers, all my friends,” said Halyna Turchyn, a Ukranian who has lived in Ventura for 10 years. She was visibly emotional while speaking and held a sign depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin with a bloodied hand print over his face and the word “killer.” “I’m heartbroken, devastated, scared. I have a range of feelings about this. How can we help other than protest?” She said she is in touch with her family, who are all alright so far, but communication can be hard because there is no Internet due to the war. “Because they live close to the border with Poland, it’s safer there than in other parts of Ukraine.”

Standing at the corner holding a sign that said “Ventura County stands with Ukraine” was another woman from Ukraine, Lyudmyla Molyanyuk, 37, who has lived in Simi Valley for about 11 years. “I was born by the sea, the Black Sea.” She attended university in Kyiv, the nation’s capital, where she met her husband, who is also Ukrainian. He has dual citizenship in the U.S. and they moved here “for a better opportunity for our children.”

Molyanyuk visits Ukraine every summer, taking her children for a two-month visit with family. “It is a very beautiful country.” She hopes the conflict may end before summer, so that they can visit this year.

Her younger sister has two very small children and they have been evacuated out of the country. Her sister’s husband volunteered to return and drives a van delivering supplies and medicine where needed.

“My mom stayed in Kyiv, in her apartment. I asked her to move to the subway.” Molyanyuk said her mother is more comfortable in her apartment rather than evacuating to the subway. “So far every night she hears the siren, but she said she didn’t want to go . . . She is a brave lady.”

Molyanyuk said that her mother participated in the Orange Revolution that took place in Ukraine in 2004, and subsequent popular uprisings in 2014. One of these protests included around 25,000 gathered in a main square, with hundreds arrested and some protestors killed. These previous protests stemmed from a contested series of elections and regional conflict. “She has some experience with this,” Molyanyuk added, noting that her mother might be able to help or be an “organizer. She said she wants to be there. She needs to be in this place. What can I do? I pray for her. I call her every morning and every evening . . . I’m so proud of her.”

Molyanyuk hopes the conflict will be over soon. “I just ask the world to help us. I feel we are alone with this fighting. We are lucky we have a good president . . . he stayed next to the people, next to the soldiers.” She said she is cheering on her friends there, and offering them any help they might need. Based on talking with them, and what she is seeing in the news, she said, “The spirit, what I saw in Ukraine, is so strong.”

The rally was organized by the Ventura County chapter of Veterans for Peace, Justice for all Ventura County, and Indivisible Ventura County.