PICTURED: Sage Erickson shredding the waves. Photo by Alana Spencer

by Madeline Nathaus

“Surfing is what I know and part of who I am,” said Ojai-born professional surfer Sage Erickson, 31. “I love the unpredictability and the challenge of adapting to conditions. You don’t pay for it, and no one is in control of it out there. That’s a beautiful thing.”

Although raised in Ventura County, Erickson, a two-time U.S. Open champion, did not find her passion for surfing until she moved to the North Shore of Oahu. When Erickson was just 9 years old, her father found a job on the island. That decision would lead Erickson to find her life-long love.

Ojai to Hawaii and back again

During her youth in Oahu, she boogie boarded and played in the sand while her older brother surfed nearby. Before the age of 10, she had never been on a surfboard, but her brother’s dedication to the sport inspired her to start riding the waves. Not much later, she participated in the North Shore Menehune Surf contest in Haleiwa, Hawaii, her first competition that she can remember.

A few years later, Erickson’s mother got island fever and decided to move back to the mainland. By age 14, Erickson was once again in Ojai — with the ocean still nearby.

“Being born and raised in California, our heart and family is here,” Erickson said. “I had fallen in love with surfing so much that being close to the ocean was a must.”

Her mother allowed her to go to junior high in Ventura so she could be closer to the water and surf after school. The big move did not discourage Erickson from competing, either. Still 14 years old, Erickson entered the National Scholastic Surfing Association’s event at Mandalay Shores in Oxnard — and won.

“I can remember the feeling of winning that competition like it was yesterday,” Erickson said. “That was the beginning of my love for competing. I knew I wanted to work towards achieving that feeling again.”

Riding the wave to stardom

Since that fateful competition energized a young Erickson to continue her competitive streak, she has participated in over 60 major surfing contests. In 2017, she won her first world championship at the U.S. Open in Huntington Beach and won again in 2019.

“That first U.S. Open win felt like it was a win for not only myself but for my family, for my sponsors that had stuck with me throughout my career and for God who stayed faithful to my dreams,” Erickson said. “I always battled confidence in my ability when I came up against certain surfers that I thought were better than me. That win showed me that those thoughts were not true. I could do anything I put my mind and heart into.”

Recently, she placed first in the World Surf League’s (WSL) SLO CAL Open, which took place Feb. 24-27 in Morro Bay. Though Erickson said the conditions were ideal this time around, she added that the waves can typically be rough there since the Central Coast is faced with challenging conditions like intense wind. Nonetheless, Erickson said it was “awesome” to be back in Morro Bay, as she grew up surfing those waters from a young age and many of her first junior competitions took place there.

She followed that up with the WSL Ron Jon Roxy Pro in Cocoa Beach, Florida, in March, taking second place. She also plans to participate in some of the Challenger Series events once they start up again in the middle of the year, in hopes of earning a spot for the 2023 Championship Tour.

Coping with COVID

Prior to the pandemic, Erickson’s surfing took her well beyond the American borders. She said some of her favorite places her career has brought her are Indonesia for its “ultimate surf,” Portugal for its culture and food, France and the coastlines of western Australia — despite the intimidating waves and wildlife.

“The past two years of competing have been so different due to Covid,” Erickson said. “Competing on an international platform has been difficult. Expenses and quarantine regulations have changed what I knew. This year feeling somewhat normal really excites me again.”

Fortunately for Erickson, she said she will soon be traveling to Barbados and Norway for some surfing events. She said she is particularly looking forward to her trip to Norway since her ethnicity is of Norse descent. She said that she cannot wait to feel and experience the culture there.

“Ventura has it all”

Even with all her exotic and vast travels, she said Ventura is still home.

“I live in Ventura because it’s the best place in the world,” said Erickson. “I’ve traveled all over the planet for the last 15 years, and Ventura has it all. It’s close to everything I could want and need like the ocean and the mountains. I love my community of friends and business owners here.”

Outside of surfing (which she does almost everyday), Erickson said she loves playing with her dogs at Ventura’s local parks and beaches, gardening and taking care of her yard, working out and spending time with friends and family. Her boyfriend is a professional baseball player for the Chicago Cubs, so she makes it a priority to watch baseball everyday as well.

She’s also found leisure in surfing once again. She said since she isn’t currently on tour, she doesn’t put as much pressure on herself to train. She noted that this past year she has been falling in love with surfing for the fun of the sport, rather than for the competitive aspect.

“Continue to chase after something that calls you to grow as a person,” Erickson said. “It’s okay at first if what you’re pursuing feels out of place or a long shot. Listen for advice, pursue people with experience in the field, don’t be harsh on yourself, give grace and do it your way. If someone criticizes, don’t take it personally. Push hard and work hard.”

