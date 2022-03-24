PICTURED: LELAND FAULKNER: “WALKER BETWEEN WORLDS” | Saturday, March 26, 4 p.m. The Ojai Storytelling Festival and Performances To Grow On will present award-winning performer Leland Faulkner, who brings traditional Native American legends to life through spoken word and movement. Tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for children. Contact Kara Lakes at 805-798-3893 or ojaikara@gmail.com for more information. Ojai Art Center Gallery, 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, www.ojaistoryfest.org/special-events.

THURSDAY

INDIGENOUS REPRESENTATION | 6-7:15 p.m. Felicia Garcia, a member of the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians (Samala Chumash) will discuss her education, career in the museum field, her podcast Exhibiting Kinship and her work in Indigenous representation in an online talk offered via Zoom and Facebook Live. For more information and to register, email visit@chumashmuseum.org or visit www.chumashmuseum.org/events.

WHAT IS PALLIATIVE CARE? | 6 p.m. Learn about living well with a serious illness at a free virtual seminar hosted by Community Memorial Health System (CMHS) as part of its 2022 Speaker Series Online. The obstacles faced by those battling a serious or long-term illness are numerous and diverse. It can be challenging to maintain a good quality of life under such circumstances, not just for the patient, but for their loved ones, too. Palliative care helps patients and families navigate their unique obstacles by providing relief from both the symptoms and the stress caused by serious illness. Join the CMHS team of specially-trained palliative care physicians for a free online seminar as they explain how palliative care works, who is a good candidate, and how it can help. This event will feature a live question-and-answer session with the physicians. Presented by Dr. Charles Pankratz, Medical Director of Palliative Care Services at CMHS and Dr. Christina Matts, Hospice and Palliative Care Services. Please RSVP at www.cmhshealth.org/RSVP.

IVOR DAVIS: UP CLOSE AND PERSONAL WITH DIANNE LAKE | 6:30-8 p.m. Dianne Lake was in middle school when her hippie parents abandoned their traditional suburban lifestyle to join Wavy Gravy’s Hog Farm Commune in Tujunga, California. Along the way her parents met a man named Charles Manson. Dianne was just 14 when she joined Manson’s band of runways and social misfits. While never involved with the 1969 murders, Dianne was arrested and her life was almost destroyed. Today, she is a devout, church-going grandmother. She will tell her own unbelievable story of survival and redemption in the Museum of Ventura County. Museum members who register for this event (either in person or via Zoom) will be entered into a drawing to receive an autographed copy of Ivor Davis’ Manson Exposed: A Reporter’s 50-Year Journey into Madness and Murder. Proof of vaccination will be required on arrival for in-person attendees; masks will not be required, but will be provided upon request. Registration for Zoom closes at 4:30pm on March 24. Museum of Ventura County, 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-0323, venturamuseum.org.

FRIDAY

COMPOST TEA PARTY | 8:30 a.m-12 p.m. More than 700 students and community volunteers will come together to learn how to create pesticide-free landscapes that sequester carbon and save water. Rio Real School students will participate in a school-wide “compost tea party” to shower their school grounds with all-natural soil-enriching brew. Community experts and volunteers will guide K-8 students to douse the school’s landscape, gardens, orchard and play areas with the “tea” in order to build pesticide-free, nutrient-rich soil. Contact Florencia Ramirez at 805-407-1063 for more information. Rio Real Elementary, 1140 Kenney St., Oxnard, rioschools.org/rioreal/.

SATURDAY

FREE BULKY ITEM DROP-OFF | 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Caltrans and the city of Oxnard sponsor this Clean California opportunity for residents to dispose of their bulky items free of charge. Residential customers in Region 4, within the general boundaries of east of Oxnard Boulevard and north of South Oxnard Boulevard, can bring bulky items to Brekke Elementary School, 1400 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Oxnard. Must show identification or a utility bill. Learn more about the program at cleancalifornia.dot.ca.gov. For more information, contact Ann Trac at 213-200-1915.

FREE LANDFILL DAY | 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Thousand Oaks residents can drop off their excess trash, yard waste, bulky items and more, free of charge, at the Calabasas Landfill located at 5300 Lost Hills Road, Agoura Hills. The event is for Thousand Oaks residents and a valid I.D. or utility bill is required for proof of residency. Residents may bring household trash, yard waste, construction waste, uncontaminated dirt, concrete, bulky items and tires. No commercial vehicles or landscaping companies are permitted. A maximum of two loads per household will be accepted. Items considered hazardous such as, electronics, business waste, and medical waste will not be accepted. For more information, email GoGreen@toaks.org, call 805-449-7283, or contact Athens Services at 805-852-5264. www.toaks.org/departments/public-works/sustainability/trash-recycling/trash-recycling-residential-services/free-landfill-day.

WRITING IN THE WILD | 9 a.m. $40. Join local luminaries of prose and poetry for a writing workshop at Harmon Canyon Preserve. You’ll learn more about the cultural and natural history of Harmon Canyon Preserve, and write your impressions of the natural environment from fact and from your creativity. Facilitators include Phil Taggert, Mary Kay Rummel and Dr. Raquel Baker. Purchase tickets at www.venturalandtrust.org/events. Harmon Canyon Preserve, 7511 Foothill Road, Ventura, www.venturalandtrust.org.

CAMINATA GUIADA EN ESPAÑOL EN HARMON CANYON PRESERVE / SPANISH GUIDED HIKE AT HARMON CANYON PRESERVE | 9-11 a.m. Únase al personal de Ventura Land Trust en una caminata guiada en la reserva de Harmon Canyon. Esta caminata de 90 minutos, cubrirá un circuito de 2 millas en la parte inferior de Harmon Canyon con paradas para aprender sobre los elementos naturales y culturales de la reserva. Se recomienda traer agua, protección solar y zapatos cerrados. Esta caminata es gratuita y abierta al público. Join Ventura Land Trust staff on a guided hike of Harmon Canyon Preserve. This easy to moderate 90-minute hike will cover a two-mile loop in lower Harmon Canyon with stops to learn about natural and cultural elements of the preserve. Water, sun protection, and closed-toe footwear are recommended. This hike is free and open to the public. RSVP to Leslie Velez, leslie@venturalandtrust.org. Harmon Canyon Preserve, 7511 Foothill Road, Ventura, www.venturalandtrust.org.

VENTURA BEACH CLEANUP | 9 – 11 a.m. Bring your sun hats, water bottles and closed toed shoes to help Surfrider and the city of Ventura keep the beach clean. Buckets, grabbers and gloves will be provided. Volunteer waivers need to be signed in advance. Please check in on the Promenade at California Street next to the Crowne Plaza Hotel; look for the blue Surfrider tent. Details and waivers are online at ventura.surfrider.org/beach-cleanups/. E-mail beachcleanups@ventura.surfrider.org with any questions.

WILDFLOWER WALK AT HARMON CANYON PRESERVE | 9-11 a.m. Naturalist and educator Lanny Kaufer will lead participants on a guided hike through the beautiful Harmon Canyon Preserve, where he’ll identify plants such as hyacinth, lupine, fiddlenecks and more that are blooming right now. The hike will cover approximately two miles; hikers should bring a water bottle and wear sturdy shoes, long pants, a hat and sunscreen. $35. Purchase tickets at www.venturalandtrust.org/events. Harmon Canyon Preserve, 7511 Foothill Road, Ventura, www.venturalandtrust.org.

GIRLS STEM EVENT IN SANTA PAULA | 10 a.m. Girls in grades 5 to 8 will become scientists and engineers for a day. They will explore how science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) can help sustain our planet. Students can choose from workshops on chemistry, circuits, gravity or magnetism. Presented by IEEE Buenaventura. Free but registration required. Isbell Middle School, 221 South 4th Street, Santa Paula. www.ieee-bv.org/stem

BOOK SIGNING WITH HANNAH NICOLE DURAN | 1-3 p.m. In big cities, graffiti can be found on the walls, under bridges and in alleyways. While society has made it illegal and unwanted, Hannah Nicole Duran sees it as a message left by someone longing to be heard and seen. Throughout her path to find justice for herself and heal from trauma, she learns she must live to have her voice be heard. Duran will sign copies of her book, Written on Walls, at Bank of Books, 748 E Main St., Ventura, 805-643-3154.

MARGARET GARCIA: AN INTIMATE PORTRAIT | 3-5 p.m. A visionary artist, Garcia is credited with transcending the Chicano art movement in a fearless approach to capture raw human experiences. This documentary visualizes her life as a homemaker, wife, and friend, in addition to her visionary talents. Margaret Garcia’s Arte Para la Gente is a retrospective exhibition currently on display at the museum’s main campus as well. Free for members; $10 non-members. Museum of Ventura County, 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-0323, venturamuseum.org.

COLLECTORS CHOICE GALA | 6 p.m. Studio Channel Islands’ annual exhibit ends with a fundraising gala. Every ticket includes entry into a prize drawing. If your ticket is drawn, you have 60 seconds to select a work of art valued at $300 or more. Gala takes place on Saturday, March 26, at 6 p.m.; each $300 ticket admits two people. 2222 East Ventura Boulevard, Camarillo, 805.383.1368, studiochannelislands.org.

SUNDAY

CELEBRATION OF THE WHALES | 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Join in the fun as the Channel Islands Maritime Museum and Channel Islands Harbor together celebrates the amazing whales that migrate through our local waters. This 23rd annual event will take place outside and include chalk art, prizes and fun for the whole family. 3900 Bluefin Circle, Oxnard, 805-984-6260, cimmvc.org.

ECO FLOWER PRINTING | 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Capture the brilliance of nature’s color on fabric using the Japanese technique of Hapazome (leaf dye). Paint with plant-based pigments such as indigo and turmeric to create beautiful prints on silk. Leave with a new skill and a hand-printed silk scarf and tea towel. All skill levels are welcome and all supplies will be provided. We will have snacks tea available. Taught by Kathleen Kaller. Classes are held in the outdoor courtyard and limited to 10 students. $78; materials included. Vita Art Center, 28 W. Main St., Ventura, 805-644-9214, www.vitaartcenter.com.

WHEELHOUSE THIRD ANNIVERSARY CHARITY EVENT | 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Bring your friends and family for a day of fun and giving back to the community. Event will include popular cannabis brands (some with discounts!), live music, local food and art vendors, fun and games, a community art mural and more. A family-friendly day meant of education, community and savings. Wheelhouse Plaza, 521 W. Channel Islands Blvd., Port Hueneme. For more information and to RSVP, visit wheelhouseph.com/anniversary/.

FIRE-SMART AND WATER-WISE: BUILDING A RESILIENT GARDEN | 2 p.m. There’s a lot we can do to make our landscapes more earth-friendly, from planning a fire-resistant landscape to identifying soils to help improve irrigation practices. Join CMATO Fire-Smart and Water-Wise: Building a Resilient Garden with sustainable landscape expert, Dani Brusius, who will share tips on making your garden water-wise, fire-resistant and beautiful for many years to come! Admission is free but pre-registration is required. California Museum of Art Thousand Oaks, 350 W. Hillcrest Drive, Second Level, Thousand Oaks, 805-405-5240, www.cmato.org.

EVERYTHING I NEED TO KNOW I LEARNED FROM A HORSE | 2 p.m. Growing up in the Conejo Valley, the Dransfeldt sisters Jennifer (McGee) and Joanna (McDonald) credit much of their emotional, social, and physical growth to decades of riding and working with horses. Jennifer and Joanna will present a PowerPoint presentation on horses and horsemanship and share their love of horses through different experiences and personal lessons as students, competitors, trainers, team moderators and rider mentors in many equestrian organizations. The program is part of the One City One Book series and will be hosted at Grant R. Brimhall Library, 1401 E. Janss Road, Thousand Oaks. Find more information on the Events tab at www.tolibrary.org.

PIFF THE MAGIC DRAGON | 2 and 7 p.m. Since breaking out on America’s Got Talent in 2015, Piff the Magic Dragon has won the heart of America through his Vegas residency, network television appearances and non-stop touring. For thepast five years, Piff has headlined the iconic Flamingo Hotel and Casino on the strip, and will bring his mix of comedy and magic to the Scherr Forum Theatre. $44.50-54.50. Bank of America Performing Arts Center, 2100 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks, 805-449-2787, bapacthousandoaks.com.

MONDAY

TUESDAY

WESTPARK SKATEPARK COMMUNITY MEETINGS | 1-3 p.m. The city of Ventura will host a virtual community meeting regarding the nearly $2 million grant award to expand the skatepark at the Westpark Community Center. This meetings will focus on gathering feedback from attendees to understand what qualities are most important to the community in the selection of a skatepark designer and building contractor. Register at www.westparkskatepark.com.

WEDNESDAY

THURSDAY

HISTORIC SPOTLIGHT: CESAR CHAVEZ AND LOCAL AGRICULTURE | 4-5 p.m. In honor of Cesar Chavez Day, SEEAG presents “The Importance Of Our Agricultural Workers and Farms In Ventura County.” Sponsored by the Friends of the Camarillo Public Library, this presentation honors Cesar Chavez and gives school-aged children and their families a chance to learn about his life and farming in Ventura County. Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, camarillolibrary.libcal.com/event/8871347.

RIDE ON THERAPEUTIC HORSEMANSHIP | 6:30 p.m. Join Sara Jones for an informative presentation about Ride On Therapeutic Horsemanship and how horses are making lives better in our community. Learn more about how Ride On teaches adaptive horseback riding to children and adults with physical and cognitive disabilities and provides physical therapy specializing in using the movement of the horse to improve specific medical conditions. Grant R. Brimhall Library, 1401 E. Janss Road, Thousand Oaks. Find more information on the Events tab at www.tolibrary.org.

COMMUNITY NEEDS, OPPORTUNITIES AND RESOURCES

MULCH MADNESS | Join us for our quarterly mulch and compost giveaway at the Cornucopia Community Gardens! Participants must register in advance for an appointment, preorder mulch and/or compost, and be prepared to bag their own mulch and compost products. Please bring a bag or bucket to collect material. Mulch and compost products are sourced from Agromin, and provided to city of Ventura residents free of charge. Space is limited. Learn more and register at https://form.jotform.com/220455349576160.

FREE TAX PREP ASSISTANCE | Through April 30, 2022. Trained volunteer tax preparers with the United Way of Ventura County’s (UWVC) Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program (VITA) are available to help working families and individuals file their state and federal tax return and access the tax credits to which they are eligible. Households earning up to $57,000 in 2021 are eligible to use the free services. This assistance is in-person and by appointment only. Call 211 or visit www.MyFreeTaxes.org to make an appointment.

SAFE SIDEWALKS PROGRAM | Through March 31. The city of Ventura’s Safe Sidewalks Program aims to help expedite sidewalk repair needs throughout our residential areas through a reimbursement process. Residents can receive a reimbursement of 50% of the repair cost (up to a maximum of $2,500) per resident property frontage. Income-qualified residents (per California Alternate Rates for Energy Income Qualifications) may receive a match of 75% of the cost of the sidewalk repair, subject to a maximum of $3,750 per property frontage. To apply for this year’s program, visit www.cityofventura.ca.gov/2017/Safe-Sidewalks-Program.

ONGOING/UPCOMING EVENTS

SUMMER OF ART SUMMER CAMP REGISTRATION | Registration is open now for kids ages 6 and up in camps with different topics – animals, figure drawing, drawing with color, urban sketchbook, Jewelry, ceramics and more. Dates and age groups are online. Vita Art Center, 28 W. Main Street, Ventura. www.vitaartcenter.com/new-page-1.

CITY OF VENTURA GENERAL PLAN UPDATE SURVEY | Ongoing. The City of Ventura is updating its General Plan – the land use “constitution” for the next 20 years – and is seeking input from the public on various aspects of what will be included: transportation, natural disasters and climate change, initial visioning and a survey on Issues and Opportunities. All surveys are online at: www.planventura.com/online-surveys.

20 YEAR REUNION – ST. BONAVENTURE HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 2000 | Saturday, June 4, 2022. Members of the St. Bonaventure High School Class of 2000 are invited to attend the upcoming 20 year reunion. The celebration will take place at a local private location. Those who’d like to attend can RSVP to Julie Wouk, 619-888-7956.

ARTS LISTINGS

OPENING THEATER

BYE BYE BIRDIE March 25-May 8. Teen culture in Small Town USA in the 1950s gets a humorous but loving tribute in this rock and roll musical. When teen heartthrob Conrad Birdie gets drafted, he stages a farewell kiss as a publicity stunt — leading to envy, jealousy and wacky hijinks! $18-20. Conejo Players Theatre, 351 S. Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks, 805-495-3715, conejoplayers.org.

OPENING ART

BEATRICE WOOD CENTER FOR THE ARTS Saturday, March 26, 1-4 p.m.: Abstract tree painting workshop with Amy Lynn Steveson. No experience necessary. $60; all materials and canvas included. Through May 1: Jon Keenan: Recent Work, porcelain, stoneware and earthenware, presented in the Beato Gallery. 8585 Ojai-Santa Paula Road, Upper Ojai, 805-646-3381, www.beatricewood.com.

BUENAVENTURA ART ASSOCIATION March 25-May 21. Tony J. Smith’s A Tribute to Beauty and Inspiration (oils and acrylics), Kathy Bodycombe’s Leaving a Stamp (collage incorporating postage) and Michael Corrigan Mishou’s The Eye of the Beholder (photography). Artists’ receptions on Friday, April 1, 5-8 p.m. and Friday, May 6, 5-8 p.m. Studio 99, Bell Arts Factory, 432 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura, 805-648-1235, buenaventuraartassociation.org.

GRAND SALON AT CSUCI March 24-26. An American Journey: Forgotten Images Traveling Museum and Art Exhibit and Panel Discussion, featuring thousands of lost and forgotten artifacts that span two centuries of African American history. Presented by Juneteenth Celebration of Ventura County and hosted by California State University, Channel Islands. Free; registration required. 1 University Drive, Camarillo, www.juneteenthoxnard.org.

AUDITIONS/CALLS TO ARTISTS

MAIL ART EXHIBIT Through May 15. The ARTLIFE Foundation is calling for entries for its annual Mail Art Exhibit. Artists of any age and location may submit work of any topic or subject, but it must be 6” x 9” in size and sent via mail, either as a postcard or in a 6” x 9” envelope. Artists may submit up to four pieces; works of students in a class may be submitted in one envelope. Please sign work, and include mailing and email address. Work will be exhibited online and in local venues in Ventura County (dates and locations TBD). No fee, no jury, no returns. Mail to ARTLIFE Foundation, P.O. Box 23020, Ventura, CA, 93002, artlifefoundation.org.

BONITA C. MCFARLAND SCHOLARSHIP Through April 25. The Museum of Ventura County is now accepting applications for this visual arts scholarship. Up to $17,500 will be awarded, with individual scholarships of $500 or more. Open to any high school senior or college-level student that is a resident of Ventura County. For rules, online application and more information, visit venturamuseum.org/bonita-c-mcfarland.

DAB ART Ongoing. The contemporary art organization is currently seeking submissions of work in any media for group and solo exhibitions at H Gallery and Studios in Ventura. Submit three to 20 images; $35 entry fee. For submission guidelines, online application and more information, visit www.dabart.me/ventura-2.

JURIED SHOW AT realART GALLERY Through March 31. The application period is now open for the Agoura Hills gallery’s next show. All applications must be submitted through CaFE, a nonprofit organization run by the California Federation for the Arts. For more information, visit whatisrealart.com.

MICROBUSINESS COVID RELIEF GRANTS Through April 12. Are you an artist, arts business or arts nonprofit operating in Ventura County who earned $50,000 or less (primary means of income) in 2019 and were significantly impacted by COVID-19? If so, you are encouraged to apply for a $2,500 business assistance grant. Grants will be awarded until the grant funding has been exhausted. The application window will remain open through Tuesday, April 12, at 6 p.m. To determine if you are eligible, call the county’s grant phone line at 888-405-1004. The Ventura County Arts Council can also provide brief assistance over the phone or Zoom to local artists and arts organization. Email info@vcartscouncil.org to schedule a 15-20 minute appointment. Apply online at vcbusinessgrants.org.

VENTURA COUNTY FAIR POSTER CONTEST Through April 15. Friday, April 15 is the deadline for submissions in the contest for the poster for the 2022 Ventura County Fair. The winning design is the official fair poster and will be used on souvenirs and advertisements. The contest is open to Ventura County residents in grades 5 to 12. The theme for the poster contest is “VC Fair Rides Again.” Submissions will be judged on theme, originality, composition and skill. Cash prizes are awarded for first ($500), second ($250) and third ($100) place winners. The Fair is scheduled for Aug. 3-14, 2022. Details and rules are online at www.venturacountyfair.org.

WESTLAKE VILLAGE ART GUILD 2022 OPEN JURIED SHOW Through April 22. The Westlake Village Art Guild is currently accepting submissions for its annual Open Juried Art Show, on exhibit June 3-28 at the Thousand Oaks Community Gallery in Newbury Park. Open to all adult artists, members and non-members, offering generous cash prizes. Entries must be of original works of art. For entry fees, online application and more information, visit www.westlakevillageartguild.org/open-juried-show.

YOUTH ART CONTEST Through April 1. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) is pleased to announce the ninth annual California Invasive Species Youth Art Contest. This year’s theme is “Unite to Fight Invasive Species.” Three age divisions for youths in grades 2-4, 5-8 and 9-12. All types of media are welcome and encouraged, including (but not limited to) drawings, paintings, animations, comic strips, videos and public service announcements. Deadline for submission is April 1. Additional information at wildlife.ca.gov/Conservation/Invasives/Action-Week/Poster-Contest.

ONGOING THEATER

A BENCH IN THE SHADE Through April 3. Two people who were once engaged meet again when they both become residents of the same retirement community. Their budding romance is complicated by the arrival of a handsome Italian and the news that the building may be sold. South Stage at The Elite Theatre Company, 2731 S. Victoria Ave., Oxnard, 805-483-5118, www.theelite.org.

A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER Through April 3. Actors’ Repertory Theatre of Simi presents this musical comedy centered on a distant heir to the wealthy Earl of Highhurst, who finds creative means to move himself up the line of succession to land the family fortune. $20-28. Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center, 3050 Los Angeles Ave., Simi Valley, 805-583-7900, www.svvac.org.

THE GIN GAME Through April 3. The Rubicon welcomes audiences back with a dazzling new production about two nursing home residents who first bond and then become rivals while playing gin rummy. Tickets start at $34.50. 1006 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-667-2900, www.rubicontheatre.org.

KINKY BOOTS Through March 27. The Moorpark College Theatre Arts and Dance departments present this delightful musical about a man trying to save his family shoe business, and the fabulous entertainer who helps him realize that dream. $15-20. Moorpark College Performing Arts Center, 7075 Campus Road, Moorpark, 805-378-1485, www.moorparkcollege.edu/departments/academic/theatre-arts/performing-arts-center.

POLLY WANTS A CURTAIN CALL Through March 26. Hijinks ensue when a theater-loving, Shakespeare-quoting parrot leaves the pirate world behind to pursue an acting career in Pollywood. Presented by Young Artists Ensemble’s Hillcrest Players. $13. Hillcrest Center for the Arts, 403 W. Hillcrest Dr., Thousand Oaks, 805-381-2747, www.hillcrestarts.com.

STEEL MAGNOLIAS Through April 10. A group of women in a small Southern town laugh, cry, celebrate, grieve and come together for support at Truvy’s beauty salon. A sweet, humorous and poignant look at the strength of women and the value of community, presented by Ojai ACT. $18-20. 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, 805-640-8797, ojaiact.org.

THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE Through April 3. An elderly couple looking forward to their golden years find them interrupted by the major life changes being faced by their four adult children. This dark comedy explores love in all its forms: comforting, supportive, suffocating and destructive. $22-24. Santa Paula Theater Center, 125 S. Seventh St., Santa Paula, 805-525-4645, www.santapaulatheatercenter.org.

VENTURA COUNTY POETRY PROJECT Thursday, March 24, 6:30 p.m. live and via Zoom: Poetry reading by Millicent Borges Acardia and open mic at the EP Foster Library (also streamed live), 651 E. Main St., Ventura. More information at vcpoetryproject.org.

ONGOING ART

AGRICULTURE MUSEUM Through June 26: Tomols to Trains: County Transportation through the 1900s. Ongoing: Farm to Market, an interactive exhibit promoting healthy lifestyles through role play; plus antique tractors, farming implements, a living beehive and more. Hours: Thursdays-Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. 926 Railroad Ave., Santa Paula, 805-525-3100, venturamuseum.org/visit-agriculture-museum/.

CALIFORNIA MUSEUM OF ART THOUSAND OAKS Through July 31.Landscape Through the Eyes of Abstraction, contemporary representations of landscapes in a wide variety of media by six nationally and internationally renowned artists. Panel discussion on Environmental discussion on Thursday, April 21, at 6 p.m. 350 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-405-5240, cmato.org.

CAMARILLO ART CENTER Through March 27. Visit Ireland, a photo exhibit by Kelly Ornelaz, with images taken during her trip to Ireland in 2017. 3150 Ponderosa Dr., Camarillo, 805-445-7061, www.CamarilloArtCenter.org.

CANVAS AND PAPER Through May 8. Works by Cornelis Kick, William Scott and Louis Valtat. 311 N. Montgomery St., Ojai, www.canvasandpaper.org.

CHANNEL ISLANDS MARITIME MUSEUM Through March 25:Coast Guard Art, portraits, search and rescue scenes and depictions of everyday life created by those participating in the Coast Guard Art Program. Ongoing: Maritime art covering Asian, European and American seafaring history; the Marple Model Ship Collection; exhibits on whales, sailors and the Port of Hueneme and more. 3900 Bluefin Circle, Oxnard, 805-984-6260, cimmvc.org.

DUDLEY HOUSE HISTORIC MUSEUM Ongoing. The National Historic Landmark was built in 1892 by Selwyn Shaw for lima bean farmer B.W. Dudley, and is one of the last pioneer farmhouses in Ventura. On display are artifacts and other elements showcasing aspects of life from 1895 to 1925. Open for tours the first Sunday of the month. COVID protocols will be strictly followed. 197 N. Ashwood Ave., Ventura, 805-642-3345, dudleyhouse.org.

FOX FINE JEWELRY Through April 17. Nature’s Theurgy featuring oil paintings by Robert Wassell inspired by his hikes and connection to God. 560 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-652-1800, www.foxfinejewelry.com.

H GALLERY AND STUDIOS Through March 31.Transmission of Unknown Origin, nonrepresentational displays of human emotion. 1793 E. Main St., Ventura, dabart.me.

HARBOR VILLAGE GALLERY AND GIFTS Ongoing. Buenaventura Art Association members showcase and sell their work. Masks and social distancing required. 1559 Spinnaker Drive #106, Ventura Harbor Village, 805-644-2750, www.facebook.com/HarborVillageGalleryGifts.

KWAN FONG GALLERY Through April 8. A Horse of a Different Color, selections from the Cal Lutheran Western American Art Collection. These works force us to confront how masculinity is communicated and Native American people are portrayed, and explore the narrative in a genre that is dominated by Euro-American men. The works have not changed color, but their meanings have shifted over time. California Lutheran University, 160 Overton Court, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, blogs.callutheran.edu/kwanfong.

MULLIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM Ongoing. The famed auto museum pays tribute to French automotive design, with coaches from the 1800s, Bugattis from the 1920s-30s, Concours d’Elegance winners and more. Hours: Friday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; advance tickets required. 1421 Emerson Ave., Oxnard, 805-385-5400, mullinautomotivemuseum.com.

MURPHY AUTO MUSEUM Ongoing. Impressive display of vintage automobiles and Americana, as well as the Gold Coast Modular Railroad Club and the car-centric art in the Fireball Art Gallery. Muscles and Mojo car show in the parking lot every first and third Sunday of the month. The museum is now open Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 1930 Eastman Ave., Oxnard, 805-487-4333, www.murphyautomuseum.org.

MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY Through May 8:Arte Para la Gente, the collected works of Margaret Garcia. Online: Out and Back: Ventura County Outdoor Adventures, a newly digitized collection of photographs taken from reels of film created by lifelong Ventura County resident and avid outdoorsman Herman Keene (1879-1965). Ongoing: MVC Gallery Marketplace, exhibits devoted to the Chumash, the history of Ventura County, George Stuart Historical Figures® and more. 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-0323 or venturamuseum.org.

OJAI ART CENTER Through April 30.Car Culture, oils and pastels that celebrate the automobiles of yesteryear by Thomas Hardcastle. 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, 805-646-0117, www.ojaiartcenter.org/art.html.

OJAI VALLEY MUSEUM Ongoing. Small exhibitions on a range of topics related to the history of the Ojai Valley, as well as virtual talks and more. Now open Friday-Sunday. 130 W. Ojai Ave., Ojai, 805-640-1390, www.ojaivalleymuseum.org.

OLIVAS ADOBE HISTORIC PARK Ongoing. The Olivas Adobe is now open the second Sunday of each month for visitors, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. The historic park invites all plein air artists to come out to the site for creative inspiration, from the rose garden and 160-year-old fuchsia to the rancho and the bell tower. In addition, Laura Jean Jespersen’s The Romance of the Adobe will be on exhibit in the small adobe. There will be raffles, historic interpreters, an al fresco gift shop and more. 4200 Olivas Park Drive, Ventura, www.cityofventura.ca.gov/OlivasAdobe.

POPPIES ART AND GIFTS Ongoing. Gifts, jewelry, decor and more made by local artists. 323 E. Matilija St., Ojai, 805-798-0033, www.poppiesartandgifts.com.

RANCHO CAMULOS MUSEUM Ongoing. The 40-acre landmark and museum is one of the best surviving examples of an early California rancho and honors the area’s Spanish and Mexican heritage. “Last Sundays at the Landmark” take place the last Sunday of every month, and include docent-led tours, music and more. Open every Sunday for docent-led tours; group and special-focus tours by appointment. Situated off of Highway 126, two miles east of Piru. 805-521-1501, www.ranchocamulos.org.

realART Opened Jan. 9. The art gallery in Whizin Market Square will host a new show with works by a variety of contemporary artists. Whizin Market Square, 28861 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills, 310-452-4000, buyrealart.com.

RONALD REAGAN PRESIDENTIAL LIBRARY AND MUSEUM Ongoing. Permanent exhibits include Air Force One, an F-117 Nighthawk stealth fighter, an M-1 Abrams tank and more. 40 Presidential Drive, Simi Valley, 800-410-8354, www.reaganfoundation.org.

SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM Through July 10: Fieldnotes: Lynn Hanson and A Narrative: John Robertson.Through May 8: En Plein Air: An Exploration of Malibu and Ventura County, works by 32 artist members of the famed, 113-year-old California Art Club. The museum is now open, Wednesdays-Sundays. 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula, 805-525-5554 or www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

SPICETOPIA Through March 31. New Buenaventura Art Association members’ show. Details to come. 576 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-628-3267, www.spice-topia.com.

STUDIO CHANNEL ISLANDS Through March 26. Collectors Choice, an annual juried exhibit of work by contemporary artists from across the nation, culminating in a fundraising gala. This year’s fundraiser will include a Great Gallery Art Grab Gameshow: Each gala ticket includes one entry into the prize drawing; when your ticket is drawn, you have 60 seconds to select your artwork (valued at $300 to $1,000+). Gala on Saturday, March 26, 4-6 p.m. 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368, studiochannelislands.org.

VENTURA POTTERY GALLERY Ongoing. Talented ceramic artists from across Ventura County make up the Ventura County Potters Guild, and they display their works — housewares, home decor, figurines and more — at the guild’s gallery and shop in Ventura Harbor. 1567 Spinnaker Drive, Suite 105, Ventura, 805- 644-6800, venturapottersguild.org/gallery.

VERY VENTURA GIFT SHOP AND GALLERY Through March 31. New Buenaventura Art Association members’ show. Details to come. 540 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-628-3540, very-ventura.com.

VITA ART CENTER Through May 7. Click: Photo-Based Art, in which artists modify their photographs to create something new and unexpected. Encaustics, abstract works inspired by water by surfer and artist Rick Stich. 28 W. Main St., Ventura, 805-644-9214, www.vitaartcenter.com.

WILLIAM ROLLAND GALLERY Through April 1: Zoltron: The Art of Rock ’n’ Roll, posters by the muralist, street artist and poster designer. Through April 8: Common Ground: Artists Reimagining Community, developed from a virtual exhibit that ran in 2020. Includes experimental film, music, comics, paintings, photography, graphic novels and more — all of which explore how we can reimagine what might be by addressing sociopolitical and economic differences. California Lutheran University, 160 Overton Court, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, rollandgallery.callutheran.edu.