PICTURED: CAMARILLO ART CENTER Through March 27. Visit Ireland, a photo exhibit by Kelly Orelaz, with images taken during her trip to Ireland in 2017. 3150 Ponderosa Dr., Camarillo, 805-445-7061, www.CamarilloArtCenter.org.

HAPPENINGS

Happenings includes community events, meetings, classes, resources, needs and Arts Listings. To submit an item for inclusion email to: happenings@vcreporter.com.

THURSDAY – Luck of the Irish to You!

COFFEE WITH A COP | 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The Fillmore Police Department is proud to announce “Coffee with a Cop” day. Coffee with a Cop brings deputies and community members together, over coffee, to discuss issues and learn more about resources, services and needs of the community. Fillmore deputies along with the Fillmore Police Chief will be at La Michoacana in Fillmore, sharing a cup of coffee with neighbors. Community trust is one of the key elements to the success of the Fillmore Police Department. By sitting down and having a simple conversation, deputies and the community members they serve can continue building and growing together. The Fillmore Police Department invites the community to come out and ask questions, voice concerns, get crime prevention advice and get to know the officers in your neighborhood. This is a relaxed, informal event and is not about speeches or agendas but simply about casual conversation. The goal of Coffee with a Cop is to get to know the community better and hear about issues the residents feel are important. Building relationships – one cup at a time. La Michoacana, 511 Sespe Avenue, Fillmore.

CHANNEL ISLANDS GULLS FUNDRAISING LUNCHEON | 11 a.m. Join in the fun at the Channel Islands Gulls’ March luncheon and help raise funds for Project Understanding Tutoring Centers. The centers provide extra instruction for students grades K-5 with volunteer tutors in one-to-one interaction. The Social Hour takes place at 11 a.m., with the meeting and lunch to follow at 12 noon. $40 per person; advance reservations and payment required. Pacific Corinthian Yacht Club, 2600 Harbor Blvd., Oxnard, cigullsreservations@gmail.com or 805-263-7759; www.channelislandsgulls.org.

VIRTUAL DONOR LUNCH AND LEARN | 12-1 p.m. The Ventura County Community

Foundation is hosting an informational call to share information for and from local nonprofit organizations. This session will include Susy Lopez-Garcia, executive director at Community Action of Ventura County. Free with registration at: https://bit.ly/34qE7oU

ST. PATRICK’S DAY SHENANIGANS | 4:30-10 p.m. Celebrate St. Paddy’s at Ojai Valley Brewery starting at 4:30 p.m.! The evening’s “shenanigans” include live music by TD Lind, Greg Weiser and Karl Hunter of Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, who will take the audience through some fun drinking songs. Hot corned beef sandwiches will also be available, which you can wash down with one of the 15+ beers on tap. A Makers Market will feature local vintage apparel, handmade goods and more. Ojai Valley Brewery, 307 Bryant St., Ojai, www.ojaivalleybrewery.com.

GREEN FULL MOON SUNSET NATURE HIKE AND AFTER-PARTY | 5:30-7:45 p.m. Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day out under the rising full moon with native plant guide Lanny Kaufer. The hike is 1.5 miles on a dirt road with an elevation gain to see the simultaneous sunset and moonrise and be introduced to useful native plants along the way. Wear your green, bring your flashlight for the hike back and then join Kaufer and friends at Ojai Valley Brewery in the heated outdoor patio for a St. Patrick’s Day party with locally sourced beers, ales, stouts and non-alcoholic beverages and Irish Food. Hike is $35 per person. Details provided with registration. Register: 805-646-6281, register@HerbWalks.com, www.HerbWalks.com.

DOUG PEACOCK’S WAS IT WORTH IT | 7 p.m. Patagonia Ventura will host Doug Peacock in celebration of his new book, Was It Worth It? A Wilderness Warrior’s Long Trail Home. This is a collection of gripping stories of Peacock’s adventures and reflections on a life lived in the wild, recounting sojourns with Edward Abbey, as well as Peter Matthiessen, Doug Tompkins, Jim Harrison, Yvon Chouinard and others, Peacock observes that what he calls “solitary walks” were the greatest currency he and his buddies ever shared.Peacock will be in conversation with Rick Ridgeway, former Patagonia vice president of public engagement and the author of several books, most recently Life Lived Wild. The event will take place behind the store in Patagonia’s courtyard, and the gate opens at 6:30 p.m. Feel free to park in the main parking lot and enter through the gate door into the courtyard. 235 W. Santa Clara St., Ventura, 805-643-6074, https://wasitworthitbooktour-0583.splashthat.com/.

DAS EXPERIMENT | 8 p.m. In the 2001 German film Das Experiment, the fine line between play-acting and reality is blurred beyond recognition in a psychological experiment gone wrong. Directed by Oliver Hirschviegel, the film stars Moritz Bleibtreu, Justus von Dohnányi and Christian Berkel. The film is in German with English subtitles. The Department of Languages and Cultures and the History Department at California Lutheran University are presenting the free event. For information, contact Walter Stewart at 805-493-3436 or stewart@CalLutheran.edu. Richter Hall 100, CLU, 60 W. Olsen Road, Thousand Oaks, www.callutheran.edu.

FRIDAY

CHANNEL ISLANDS NATIONAL MARINE SANCTUARY ADVISORY COUNCIL MEETING | 9 a.m.-12:10 p.m. Tune into the next virtual Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary (CINMS) Advisory Council meeting on Friday, March 18. Meeting highlights will include new council member introductions, announcements, the CINMS superintendent’s reports and a presentation by guest speaker Abi Powell (Lynker, under contract to NOAA Northwest Fisheries Science Center) on the exploration and characterization of the potential deep sponge reef that was discovered at CINMS in 2020. There will also be a public comment period. To join the meeting, please register in advance by clicking on the following link, or by copying and pasting it into your web browser: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/9014214558327723532. For reference, the Webinar ID number is 284-536-163.

POPPIES GUEST ARTIST ANTHONY MCMAHON | 5-7 p.m. Poppies Arts and Gifts hosts guest artist Anthony “Tony” McMahon for March. The multitalented McMahon is a musician and artist who came to the United States from Ireland with his guitar. He worked as a musician throughout the country until he made his way to Ojai in 2017. During the pandemic and with no live gigs, McMahon began working on his visual art again, focusing on the sights of Ojai. He will perform Irish and American music during a reception in his honor, and his colorful art will be available for purchase through March 31. The event is free and everyone is invited. Refreshments will be served. Poppies, 323 E. Matilija St., Ojai, 805-798-0033, poppiesartandgifts.indiemade.com.

ROD THE MOD TRIBUTE BAND | 7 p.m. The Camarillo Fiesta Association presents the Rod Steward tribute band Rod the Mod at Rancho Campana High School. Tickets start at $15. For more information, email CamarilloFiesta@gmail. ​​Part of the 2022 Winter Concert series. Rancho Campana High School, 4235 Mar Vista Dr., Camarillo. https://bit.ly/3M5lBDx.

THE PIPES | 7 p.m. The Pipes are musicians Brid Simon and Gary Best. They will be performing traditional Irish favorites such as “Danny Boy,” “Parting Glass” and “The Auld Triangle” as well as more contemporary ballads from the Cranberries, Brandy Carlyle and John Prine. NAMBA is delighted to have these talented musicians in house! $15. NAMBA Performing Arts Space, 47 S. Oak St., Ventura, 805-628-9250, www.nambaarts.com.

SATURDAY

SICKLE CELL DISEASE CONFERENCE | 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Cayenne Wellness Center, which supports people with sickle cell disease in California, will hold the Sickle Cell Disease Conference for the People 2022 in Oxnard. The conference is free to attend. Through keynote speeches, videos and discussions, the conference will educate attendees about sickle cell disease and sickle cell trait, including the pathophysiology, complications, management and treatments approved by the Food and Drug Administration. Speakers will include Dr. Keith Quirolo, RN Pat Corley and Carolyn Rowley, Ph.D. GBT, Global Blood Therapeutics, is sponsoring the event. To learn more, contact Mary Alcocer at Cayenne Wellness Center at 818-940-0079 or mary@cayennewellness.org. Bethel AME Church, 855 S. F St., Oxnard, www.facebook.com/cayennewellness/.

MONARCH MADNESS | 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Ventura Land Trust’s annual Monarch Madness community land restoration event is back for 2022! Monarch Madness celebrates the importance of monarch butterflies and monarch habitat for a healthy ecosystem in and around Ventura. This is a free, family-friendly event. Members of the community are invited to help plant pollinator plants at Hayden Teaching Preserve, explore art and science activities, and take home plants and seeds from Green Valley Project and Santa Monica Mountains Fund. Ventura Land Trust will provide plants, shovels, mulch and watering materials. Guests should bring water, and be sure to wear sturdy shoes and sun protection. For questions and more information, contact Development Director Leslie Velez at 805-643-8044 or leslie@venturalandtrust.org. Hayden Teaching Preserve, Canada Larga Road, Ventura, www.venturalandtrust.org/monarchmadness.

PERSIAN NEW YEAR CELEBRATION | 12-2 p.m. Usher in spring and the Persian New Year with family and friends at the Museum of Ventura County. Join the celebration and learn more about the Persian New Year, called Nowruz, with crafts and music. Nowruz translates to “new day” and is celebrated on the spring equinox by millions of people across the globe as a season of rebirth and good luck. One popular feature of Nowruz is the haft-seen, a table decorated with seven items that begin with the letter “seen” in Farsi and other things of significance. Come see our beautiful haft-seen, make tissue paper hyacinths, painted eggs and egg-carton goldfish, dance to Iranian music and listen to poetry. Fun for families and adults alike! Proof of vaccination will be required on arrival for in-person attendees. Masks will not be required for this event. If you would like a mask, we’re happy to provide one for you. Museum of Ventura County, 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-0323, venturamuseum.org.

17TH ANNUAL NAMIWALKS KICKOFF AND RALLY | 12:30 p.m. Join NAMI Ventura County for the 2022 NAMIWalks Kickoff and Rally! On Saturday, March 19, we will honor NAMI Ventura County’s 40th anniversary, celebrate our 2021 Walk Stars and Top Teams, and introduce NAMIWalks 2022. Come enjoy a tasty BBQ lunch while mingling with all your NAMI Ventura County friends. Orvene S. Carpenter Community Center, 550 Park Ave., Port Hueneme, www.namiwalks.org/venturacounty.

FLUID ART CLASS | 1-3 p.m. Go with the flow! Join Ojai artist Heidi Williams for a class in the popular form of acrylic fluid art to be held on the patio at Poppies Art and Gifts. Learn the basics of cup pours and other techniques. The process can be messy so dress appropriately. A canvas (10 x 10 inches), paint and supplies will be provided. Cost is $45 and space is limited to eight participants. Bring a box larger than 10 x 10 inches to take your painting home. Poppies Arts and Gifts, 323 E. Matilija St., Ojai, 805-798-0033, www.poppiesartandgifts.com.

FAMILY ART DAY: LANDSCAPE DIORAMAS | 2 p.m. Get inspired by the beautiful landscape scenes in CMATO’s current exhibition at our next Family Art Day! We’ll be making landscape dioramas with our friends from CReATE STUDIO using recycled and found objects. Turn your favorite exhibition piece into your own personal diorama scene in this fun and hands-on activity for the whole family. All you need is your imagination; all other materials are provided. Free to museum members; $6 for nonmembers. Registration required. California Museum of Art Thousand Oaks, The Oaks Mall, Second Level, 350 W. Hillcrest Dr., Thousand Oaks, 805-405-5240, cmato.org.

MEDITATE AND CREATE: YOUR OWN MINIATURE HOUSE | 6-8:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 20, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. In this two-day workshop taught by Megan Bisbee, participants will be guided through meditation, writing and art techniques that allow them to build their own symbolic and miniature house by instructor Megan Bisbee. Each house will have a specific meaning to the participants. Whether one builds a house of creativity, a soul house, a house for your inner child, a miniature art studio, or a dream house, we will explore facets of the symbolism of houses as they relate to our creativity, imagination, minds, bodies and dreams. Participants will learn a variety of techniques for building and decorating miniature buildings, meditation, mindful movement (yoga for all bodies), and self reflection through writing and discussion. Participants will leave with their own miniature house and a rich exploration of what it means to them. $160, materials included, Limited to 10 students. Vita Art Center, 28 W. Main St., Ventura, 805-644-9214, www.vitaartcenter.com.

CONCERT IN THE GALLERY: EMERGENCE | 7 p.m. Studio Channel Islands hosts this performance by three young professional musicians – soprano Natalie Buickians, tenor Matthew Miles and cellist Yoshika Masuda – who will join chamber pianist Armen Guzelimian for an evening of classical music in the art center’s Blackboard Gallery. $35-55. Studio Channel Islands, 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368, studiochannelislands.org.

SUNDAY

MEDITATE AND CREATE: YOUR OWN MINIATURE HOUSE | 9 a.m.-4 p.m. (begins on Saturday, March 19). In this two-day workshop taught by Megan Bisbee, participants will be guided through meditation, writing and art techniques that allow them to build their own symbolic and miniature house by instructor Megan Bisbee. Each house will have a specific meaning to the participants. Whether one builds a house of creativity, a soul house, a house for your inner child, a miniature art studio, or a dream house, we will explore facets of the symbolism of houses as they relate to our creativity, imagination, minds, bodies and dreams. Participants will learn a variety of techniques for building and decorating miniature buildings, meditation, mindful movement (yoga for all bodies), and self reflection through writing and discussion. Participants will leave with their own miniature house and a rich exploration of what it means to them. $160, materials included, Limited to 10 students. Vita Art Center, 28 W. Main St., Ventura, 805-644-9214, www.vitaartcenter.com.

MERMAID MEET AND GREET AND POP-UP MARKET | 12-4 p.m. Mermaid Month at Ventura Harbor Village continues with a chance to meet mermaids (1-4 p.m.) in the flesh/fins. Children will be charmed by these frolickers of the sea, who will happily pose for photos. Face painting, live music, exotic birds and a scavenger hunt only add to the fun. Check out the Channel Islands Courtyard starting at 12 noon to find handcrafted and other specialty items from talented artisans and makers at the Pop-Up Mermaid Market. 1583 Spinnaker Dr., Ventura, 805-477-0470, www.venturaharborvillage.com.

MONDAY

THE WORST PERSON IN THE WORLD | 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. A modern drama/comedy/romance about the quest for love and meaning in contemporary Oslo. It chronicles four years in the life of Julie (Renate Reinsve), a young woman who navigates the troubled waters of her love life and struggles to find her career path, leading her to take a realistic look at who she really is. An Academy Award nomination for Best International Film and Best Original Screenplay. Rated R (language, nudity, drugs); 2 hours 7 minutes runtime. In Norwegian with English subtitles. $8-$11.25. Presented by the Oxnard Film Society and screened at Plaza Cinemas 14, 255 W. Fifth St., Oxnard, www.oxnardfilmsociety.org.

TUESDAY

POPPIES BOOK CLUB MEETING | 6 p.m. Welcome spring with a fresh look at a book! Join other readers at the next Poppies Book Club meeting at a private home in Ojai. The group discussion is free and open to interested adults. Read the book in advance. Members will discuss The River Why by David James Duncan. The coming-of-age novel focuses on a fishing prodigy who comes to terms with modern society and spirituality. Email tireswingstudio@gmail.com for more information, meeting address, or to be added to the book club mailing list.

WEDNESDAY

CHANNEL ISLANDS CHAPTER OF THE EMBROIDERERS’ GUILD OF AMERICA | 9:30 a.m. The CICEGA will meet at the United Methodist Church in Camarillo. This month we will be learning Kunihimo Braiding. 291 Anacapa Drive, Camarillo. For more information, e-mail president@channelislandsega.org or visit www.channelislandsega.org.

COLLEGE AREA COMMUNITY COUNCIL MEETING | 7 p.m. Updates from local officials including Ventura County Supervisor Matt LaVere (Dist. 1), Erik Nasarenko, Ventura County District Attorney and Mike Johnson, Ventura City Councilmember (Dist. 3). www.caccventura.com

THURSDAY

WHAT IS PALLIATIVE CARE? | 6 p.m. Learn about living well with a serious illness at a free virtual seminar hosted by Community Memorial Health System (CMHS) as part of its 2022 Speaker Series Online. The obstacles faced by those battling a serious or long-term illness are numerous and diverse. It can be challenging to maintain a good quality of life under such circumstances, not just for the patient, but for their loved ones, too. Palliative care helps patients and families navigate their unique obstacles by providing relief from both the symptoms and the stress caused by serious illness. Join the CMHS team of specially-trained palliative care physicians for a free online seminar as they explain how palliative care works, who is a good candidate, and how it can help. This event will feature a live question-and-answer session with the physicians. Presented by Dr. Charles Pankratz, Medical Director of Palliative Care Services at CMHS and Dr. Christina Matts, Hospice and Palliative Care Services. Please RSVP at www.cmhshealth.org/RSVP.

IVOR DAVIS: UP CLOSE AND PERSONAL WITH DIANNE LAKE | 6:30-8 p.m. Dianne Lake was in middle school when her hippie parents abandoned their traditional suburban lifestyle to join Wavy Gravy’s Hog Farm Commune in Tujunga, California. Along the way her parents met a man named Charles Manson. Dianne was just 14 when she joined Manson’s band of runways and social misfits, eventually settling with them at the notorious Spahn Movie Ranch in Chatsworth. She became a chattel, a slave to Manson’s sexual whims and part of his depraved world. While never involved with the 1969 murders, Dianne was arrested and her life was almost destroyed. Today, she is a devout, church-going grandmother. She will tell her own unbelievable story of survival and redemption in the Museum of Ventura County. Museum members who register for this event (either in person or via Zoom) will be entered into a drawing to receive an autographed copy of Ivor Davis’ Manson Exposed: A Reporter’s 50-Year Journey into Madness and Murder. Proof of vaccination will be required on arrival for in-person attendees; masks will not be required, but will be provided upon request. Registration for Zoom closes at 4:30pm on March 24. Museum of Ventura County, 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-0323, venturamuseum.org.

COMMUNITY NEEDS, OPPORTUNITIES AND RESOURCES

FREE TAX PREP ASSISTANCE | Through April 30, 2022. Trained volunteer tax preparers with the United Way of Ventura County’s (UWVC) Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program (VITA) are available to help working families and individuals file their state and federal tax return and access the tax credits to which they are eligible. Households earning up to $57,000 in 2021 are eligible to use the free services. This assistance is in-person and by appointment only. Call 211 or visit www.MyFreeTaxes.org to make an appointment.

ONGOING/UPCOMING EVENTS

SUMMER OF ART SUMMER CAMP REGISTRATION | Registration is open now for kids ages 6 and up in camps with different topics – animals, figure drawing, drawing with color, urban sketchbook, Jewelry, ceramics and more. Dates and age groups are online. Vita Art Center, 28 W. Main Street, Ventura. www.vitaartcenter.com/new-page-1.

CITY OF VENTURA GENERAL PLAN UPDATE SURVEY | Ongoing. The City of Ventura is updating its General Plan – the land use “constitution” for the next 20 years – and is seeking input from the public on various aspects of what will be included: transportation, natural disasters and climate change, initial visioning and a survey on Issues and Opportunities. All surveys are online at: www.planventura.com/online-surveys

20 YEAR REUNION – ST. BONAVENTURE HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 2000 | Sat. June 4, 2022. Members of the St. Bonaventure High School Class of 2000 are invited to attend the upcoming 20 year reunion. The celebration will take place at a local private location. Those who’d like to attend can RSVP to Julie Wouk, 619-888-7956.

ARTS LISTINGS

Some classes, exhibits and events are available exclusively online. All events are subject to change and cancellation; always verify with venue and/or organizer.

OPENING THEATER

A BENCH IN THE SHADE March 18-April 3. Two people who were once engaged meet again when they both become residents of the same retirement community. Their budding romance is complicated by the arrival of a handsome Italian and the news that the building may be sold. South Stage at The Elite Theatre Company, 2731 S. Victoria Ave., Oxnard, 805-483-5118, www.theelite.org.

BEING RICHARD GREENE Saturday, March 19, 7 p.m. A one-woman show written by and starring Lynne Jassem. Part of NAMBA’s Women’s Voices Series. $20. NAMBA Performing Arts Space, 47 S. Oak St., Ventura, 805-628-9250, www.nambaarts.com.

POLLY WANTS A CURTAIN CALL March 19-26. Hijinks ensue when a theater-loving, Shakespeare-quoting parrot leaves the pirate world behind to pursue an acting career in Pollywood. Presented by Young Artists Ensemble’s Hillcrest Players. $13. Hillcrest Center for the Arts, 403 W. Hillcrest Dr., Thousand Oaks, 805-381-2747, www.hillcrestarts.com.

STEEL MAGNOLIAS March 18-April 10. A group of women in a small Southern town laugh, cry, celebrate, grieve and come together for support at Truvy’s beauty salon. A sweet, humorous and poignant look at the strength of women and the value of community, presented by Ojai ACT. $18-20. 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, 805-640-8797, ojaiact.org.

OPENING ART

CALIFORNIA MUSEUM OF ART THOUSAND OAKS Saturday, March 19, 2 p.m.: Family Art Day focused on making landscape dioramas using recycled material and found objects. $6; registration required. Through July 31: Landscape Through the Eyes of Abstraction, contemporary representations of landscapes in a wide variety of media by six nationally and internationally renowned artists. Panel discussion on Thursday, March 17, at 7 p.m. Environmental discussion on Thursday, April 21, at 6 p.m. 350 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-405-5240, cmato.org.

DUDLEY HOUSE HISTORIC MUSEUM Saturday, March 19: Spring Plant and Collectibles Sale, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Ongoing: The National Historic Landmark was built in 1892 by Selwyn Shaw for lima bean farmer B.W. Dudley, and is one of the last pioneer farmhouses in Ventura. On display are artifacts and other elements showcasing aspects of life from 1895 to 1925. Open for tours the first Sunday of the month. COVID protocols will be strictly followed. 197 N. Ashwood Ave., Ventura, 805-642-3345, dudleyhouse.org.

AUDITIONS/CALLS TO ARTISTS

BONITA C. MCFARLAND SCHOLARSHIP Through April 25. The Museum of Ventura County is now accepting applications for this visual arts scholarship. Up to $17,500 will be awarded, with individual scholarships of $500 or more. Open to any high school senior or college-level student that is a resident of Ventura County. For rules, online application and more information, visit venturamuseum.org/bonita-c-mcfarland.

DAB ART Ongoing. The contemporary art organization is currently seeking submissions of work in any media for group and solo exhibitions at H Gallery and Studios in Ventura. Submit three to 20 images; $35 entry fee. For submission guidelines, online application and more information, visit www.dabart.me/ventura-2.

JURIED SHOW AT realART GALLERY Through March 31. The application period is now open for the Agoura Hills gallery’s next show. All applications must be submitted through CaFE, a nonprofit organization run by the California Federation for the Arts. For more information, visit whatisrealart.com.

VENTURA COUNTY FAIR POSTER CONTEST Through April 15. Friday, April 15 is the deadline for submissions in the contest for the poster for the 2022 Ventura County Fair. The winning design is the official fair poster and will be used on souvenirs and advertisements. The contest is open to Ventura County residents in grades 5 to 12. The theme for the poster contest is “VC Fair Rides Again.” Submissions will be judged on theme, originality, composition and skill. Cash prizes are awarded for first ($500), second ($250) and third ($100) place winners. The Fair is scheduled for Aug. 3-14, 2022. Details and rules are online at www.venturacountyfair.org.

YOUTH ART CONTEST Through April 1. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) is pleased to announce the ninth annual California Invasive Species Youth Art Contest. This year’s theme is “Unite to Fight Invasive Species.” Three age divisions for youths in grades 2-4, 5-8 and 9-12. All types of media are welcome and encouraged, including (but not limited to) drawings, paintings, animations, comic strips, videos and public service announcements. Deadline for submission is April 1. Additional information at wildlife.ca.gov/Conservation/Invasives/Action-Week/Poster-Contest.

ONGOING THEATER

A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER Through April 3. Actors’ Repertory Theatre of Simi presents this musical comedy centered on a distant heir to the wealthy Earl of Highhurst, who finds creative means to move himself up the line of succession to land the family fortune. $20-28. Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center, 3050 Los Angeles Ave., Simi Valley, 805-583-7900, www.svvac.org.

THE GIN GAME Through April 3. The Rubicon welcomes audiences back with a dazzling new production about two nursing home residents who first bond and then become rivals while playing gin rummy. Tickets start at $34.50. 1006 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-667-2900, www.rubicontheatre.org.

KINKY BOOTS Through March 27. The Moorpark College Theatre Arts and Dance departments present this delightful musical about a man trying to save his family shoe business, and the fabulous entertainer who helps him realize that dream. $15-20. Moorpark College Performing Arts Center, 7075 Campus Road, Moorpark, 805-378-1485, www.moorparkcollege.edu/departments/academic/theatre-arts/performing-arts-center.

THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE Through April 3. An elderly couple looking forward to their golden years find them interrupted by the major life changes being faced by their four adult children. This dark comedy explores love in all its forms: comforting, supportive, suffocating and destructive. $22-24. Santa Paula Theater Center, 125 S. Seventh St., Santa Paula, 805-525-4645, www.santapaulatheatercenter.org.

VENTURA COUNTY POETRY PROJECT Thursday, March 17, 6:30 p.m. live and via Zoom: Poetry reading by ​​traci kato-kiriyama and open mic at the EP Foster Library (also streamed live), 651 E. Main St., Ventura. More information at vcpoetryproject.org.

ONGOING ART

AGRICULTURE MUSEUM Through June 26: Tomols to Trains: County Transportation through the 1900s. Ongoing: Farm to Market, an interactive exhibit promoting healthy lifestyles through role play; plus antique tractors, farming implements, a living beehive and more. Hours: Thursdays-Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. 926 Railroad Ave., Santa Paula, 805-525-3100, venturamuseum.org/visit-agriculture-museum/.

BEATRICE WOOD CENTER FOR THE ARTS Through May 1. Jon Keenan: Recent Work, porcelain, stoneware and earthenware, presented in the Beato Gallery. 8585 Ojai-Santa Paula Road, Upper Ojai, 805-646-3381, www.beatricewood.com.

BUENAVENTURA ART ASSOCIATION Through March 19. BAA Members Show and Board Member Appreciation Show. Studio 99, Bell Arts Factory, 432 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura, 805-648-1235, buenaventuraartassociation.org.

CAMARILLO ART CENTER Through March 27. Visit Ireland, a photo exhibit by Kelly Ornelaz, with images taken during her trip to Ireland in 2017. 3150 Ponderosa Dr., Camarillo, 805-445-7061, www.CamarilloArtCenter.org.

CANVAS AND PAPER Through May 8. Works by Cornelis Kick, William Scott and Louis Valtat. 311 N. Montgomery St., Ojai, www.canvasandpaper.org.

CHANNEL ISLANDS MARITIME MUSEUM Through March 25:Coast Guard Art, portraits, search and rescue scenes and depictions of everyday life created by those participating in the Coast Guard Art Program. Ongoing: Maritime art covering Asian, European and American seafaring history; the Marple Model Ship Collection; exhibits on whales, sailors and the Port of Hueneme and more. 3900 Bluefin Circle, Oxnard, 805-984-6260, cimmvc.org.

FOX FINE JEWELRY Through April 17. Nature’s Theurgy featuring oil paintings by Robert Wassell inspired by his hikes and connection to God. 560 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-652-1800, www.foxfinejewelry.com.

H GALLERY AND STUDIOS Through March 31.Transmission of Unknown Origin, nonrepresentational displays of human emotion. 1793 E. Main St., Ventura, dabart.me.

HARBOR VILLAGE GALLERY AND GIFTS Ongoing. Buenaventura Art Association members showcase and sell their work. Masks and social distancing required. 1559 Spinnaker Drive #106, Ventura Harbor Village, 805-644-2750, www.facebook.com/HarborVillageGalleryGifts.

MULLIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM Ongoing. The famed auto museum pays tribute to French automotive design, with coaches from the 1800s, Bugattis from the 1920s-30s, Concours d’Elegance winners and more. Hours: Friday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; advance tickets required. 1421 Emerson Ave., Oxnard, 805-385-5400, mullinautomotivemuseum.com.

MURPHY AUTO MUSEUM Ongoing. Impressive display of vintage automobiles and Americana, as well as the Gold Coast Modular Railroad Club and the car-centric art in the Fireball Art Gallery. Muscles and Mojo car show in the parking lot every first and third Sunday of the month. The museum is now open Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 1930 Eastman Ave., Oxnard, 805-487-4333, www.murphyautomuseum.org.

MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY Through May 8:Arte Para la Gente, the collected works of Margaret Garcia. Online: Out and Back: Ventura County Outdoor Adventures, a newly digitized collection of photographs taken from reels of film created by lifelong Ventura County resident and avid outdoorsman Herman Keene (1879-1965). Ongoing: MVC Gallery Marketplace, exhibits devoted to the Chumash, the history of Ventura County, George Stuart Historical Figures® and more. 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-0323 or venturamuseum.org.

OJAI ART CENTER Through April 30.Car Culture, oils and pastels that celebrate the automobiles of yesteryear by Thomas Hardcastle. 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, 805-646-0117, www.ojaiartcenter.org/art.html.

OJAI VALLEY MUSEUM Ongoing. Small exhibitions on a range of topics related to the history of the Ojai Valley, as well as virtual talks and more. Now open Friday-Sunday. 130 W. Ojai Ave., Ojai, 805-640-1390, www.ojaivalleymuseum.org.

OLIVAS ADOBE HISTORIC PARK Ongoing. The Olivas Adobe is now open the second Sunday of each month for visitors, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. The historic park invites all plein air artists to come out to the site for creative inspiration, from the rose garden and 160-year-old fuchsia to the rancho and the bell tower. In addition, Laura Jean Jespersen’s The Romance of the Adobe will be on exhibit in the small adobe. There will be raffles, historic interpreters, an al fresco gift shop and more. 4200 Olivas Park Drive, Ventura, www.cityofventura.ca.gov/OlivasAdobe.

POPPIES ART AND GIFTS Ongoing. Gifts, jewelry, decor and more made by local artists. 323 E. Matilija St., Ojai, 805-798-0033, www.poppiesartandgifts.com.

PORCH GALLERY Through March 21.It’s My House!, an immersive installation-exhibit undertaken in collaboration with CURA Art celebrating the role of art collectors in supporting creative pursuits. 310 E. Matilija St., Ojai, 805-620-7589, porchgalleryojai.com.

RANCHO CAMULOS MUSEUM Ongoing. The 40-acre landmark and museum is one of the best surviving examples of an early California rancho and honors the area’s Spanish and Mexican heritage. “Last Sundays at the Landmark” take place the last Sunday of every month, and include docent-led tours, music and more. Open every Sunday for docent-led tours; group and special-focus tours by appointment. Situated off of Highway 126, two miles east of Piru. 805-521-1501, www.ranchocamulos.org.

realART Opened Jan. 9. The art gallery in Whizin Market Square will host a new show with works by a variety of contemporary artists. Whizin Market Square, 28861 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills, 310-452-4000, buyrealart.com.

RONALD REAGAN PRESIDENTIAL LIBRARY AND MUSEUM Ongoing. Permanent exhibits include Air Force One, an F-117 Nighthawk stealth fighter, an M-1 Abrams tank and more. 40 Presidential Drive, Simi Valley, 800-410-8354, www.reaganfoundation.org.

SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM Through July 10: Fieldnotes: Lynn Hanson and A Narrative: John Robertson.Through May 8: En Plein Air: An Exploration of Malibu and Ventura County, works by 32 artist members of the famed, 113-year-old California Art Club. The museum is now open, Wednesdays-Sundays. 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula, 805-525-5554 or www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

SPICETOPIA Through March 31. New Buenaventura Art Association members’ show. Details to come. 576 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-628-3267, www.spice-topia.com.

STUDIO CHANNEL ISLANDS Through March 26. Collectors Choice, an annual juried exhibit of work by contemporary artists from across the nation, culminating in a fundraising gala. This year’s fundraiser will include a Great Gallery Art Grab Gameshow: Each gala ticket includes one entry into the prize drawing; when your ticket is drawn, you have 60 seconds to select your artwork (valued at $300 to $1,000+). Gala on Saturday, March 26, 4-6 p.m. 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368, studiochannelislands.org.

VENTURA POTTERY GALLERY Ongoing. Talented ceramic artists from across Ventura County make up the Ventura County Potters Guild, and they display their works — housewares, home decor, figurines and more — at the guild’s gallery and shop in Ventura Harbor. 1567 Spinnaker Drive, Suite 105, Ventura, 805- 644-6800, venturapottersguild.org/gallery.

VERY VENTURA GIFT SHOP AND GALLERY Through March 31. New Buenaventura Art Association members’ show. Details to come. 540 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-628-3540, very-ventura.com.

VITA ART CENTER Through May 7. Click: Photo-Based Art, in which artists modify their photographs to create something new and unexpected. Encaustics, abstract works inspired by water by surfer and artist Rick Stich. 28 W. Main St., Ventura, 805-644-9214, www.vitaartcenter.com.

WILLIAM ROLLAND GALLERY Through April 1: Zoltron: The Art of Rock ’n’ Roll, posters by the muralist, street artist and poster designer. Through April 8: Common Ground: Artists Reimagining Community, developed from a virtual exhibit that ran in 2020. Includes experimental film, music, comics, paintings, photography, graphic novels and more — all of which explore how we can reimagine what might be by addressing sociopolitical and economic differences. California Lutheran University, 160 Overton Court, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, rollandgallery.callutheran.edu.