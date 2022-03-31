PICTURED: Dimitri Poulos grabs the rail while getting some air. Photo by Walt Thompson | @walt7873

Like the fabled King Midas of Greek myth, everything Dimitri Poulos has touched of late has turned to gold.

The 19-year-old Ventura native has placed first in the Southwest Open Men’s division of the National Scholastic Surfing Association three times in a row (2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20). In the 2019-20 season, he practically blew his competition out of the water, with a conference total of 19,700 points — nearly 5,000 points more than second-place finisher Jojo Whelan.

In addition, he turned in a gold medal-winning performance at the 2019 VISSLA International Surfing Association’s World Junior Surfing Championship. Taking the individual gold in the Boys U-18 Division (for surfers under 18 years of age), Poulos helped propel Team USA to the top, where he and his teammates picked up the overall Team Gold in the global junior surfing competition. Notably, Poulos wasn’t originally selected to compete, but came in as a last-minute replacement — a major stroke of luck, in retrospect, for Team USA.

Surf competitions skidded to a halt (along with everything else) in 2020, but the two-year hiatus didn’t dull Poulos’ edge. Fresh out of the gate in January, he won the Rincon Brewery Pro division at the 2022 Channel Islands Surfboards Rincon Classic. Now in his first year competing in the Qualifying Series of the World Surf League (WSL), Poulos is aiming to rack up the points needed to earn a spot in the Holy Grail for today’s pro surfer: the WSL’s Championship Tour.

Wunderkind

Born into a family of surfing enthusiasts, Poulos practically grew up on the waves of Ventura County. He learned to surf around 4 or 5 years of age, taught by his father, and admired the prowess of local legends like Matt and Mike McCabe.

“I remember seeing them with sponsor stickers on their surfboards and wearing branded clothing,” recalls the Ventura native, speaking to the Ventura County Reporter by phone from Barbados. “I wanted to be like those guys.”

A fun family activity evolved into a passion, helped in no small part by Poulos’ natural talent, and before long, he could be found before and after school at Ventura Harbor and C Street. By middle school, he was competing, usually with the National Scholastic Surfing Association, one of the most high-profile organizations for amateur surfers. Around age 11, he landed his first sponsorship, with California surf accessory company Pro-Lite. Shortly thereafter, other brands started showing interest in the rising star.

“Over the years of competing . . . I kinda just met people in the industry . . . kinda just fell down the rabbit hole,” Poulos says.

Surf apparel giant O’Neill has been sponsoring Poulos for the last three years, and he started working with Red Bull not long after.

Helping hands

The life of a professional surfer is an enviable one, with ample opportunities to travel to some of the most glorious spots on the planet, and getting paid to do something they love.

Poulos has a dream job, but it’s still a job — and he gives props to his team of supporters who help him be the best he can be.

First and foremost among them: his family.

“Everyone in my family plays a role,” he says.

He credits his dad as the “driving force,” who taught him to surf, encouraged and coached him, and was the eye behind the lens for many of Poulos’ early photos and films (which helped bring him the social media exposure essential for today’s pros).

“My mom took care of all the travel plans and booking,” he says. “And she’s teaching me to do it for myself now, too.”

His younger sister, 16, and brother, 9, are a source of joy and companionship: “I surf with them and have fun.”

“We’re all very close,” Poulos continues. “Surfing is a part of all of our lives . . . It’s fun knowing we all have something in common that we can do together.”

Someone else in his corner is surf coach Mike “Slamz” Lamm. Oxnard-based Lamm is a legendary surfer in his own right, with nine national titles to his name (he’s also the owner of Channel Islands Kayak Center). Under his guidance, Poulos has refined his technique and gained the skills necessary for taking the next step in his professional career.

“I wouldn’t be where I am right now if it wasn’t for him.”

The grind

Right now, Poulos is on Barbados, awaiting the Barbados Surf Pro, where he’ll be taking on the Caribbean island nation’s infamous Soup Bowl. Before that, he spent some time in the Dominican Republic and Florida, as he surfs his way through the grueling World Surf League (WSL) circuit.

The WSL, established in 1976 with headquarters in Santa Monica, is described on its website as the “global home for surfing.” There are more than 180 contests offered around the world, with tours at various levels: the Qualifying Series (QS), Challenger Series and Championship Tour. Competing in these contests earns a surfer points (and prize money), which accumulate to allow them to move up to the next level. Poulos describes the Challenger Series as akin to minor league baseball or college football, while the Championship Tour is comparable to the National Football League. Only the top surfers get to compete on the Championship Tour (in 2022, that includes 36 men and 18 women) — which offers the greatest prestige and biggest purses.

The Championship Tour is the ultimate goal for pro surfers, and to get there, surfers have to compete in the Challenger Series. But to reach Challenger, they have to accumulate points by competing in QS events. This is known as “the grind”: There are contests all over the world, and it takes time, money and stamina to succeed . . . all in the service of accumulating points and reaching the next level.

The locations are beautiful, of course, but the contests are demanding — and highly competitive, with every young hopeful going against surfers as talented, dedicated and hungry as themselves.

“You can’t make mistakes,” Poulos affirms. “Everything has to line up right — the wave, the weather, your technique.”

And there are a lot of unknowns, no matter how experienced or talented the surfer.

“It’s different every single time,” Poulos explains, and because surf conditions determine when a contest takes place, it can be wildly unpredictable. “A lot of stuff is very last minute. With surfing, you can’t predict anything at all. You’re at the mercy of the ocean. Literally anything can happen.”

Still, Poulos wouldn’t have it any other way.

“[Surfing] can be relaxing,” he says. “You’re just in the ocean. No matter what . . . you’re in the water. It’s amazing to feel Mother Nature and the power she has to offer.”

Local boy

Poulos is grateful to have had the opportunity to travel far and wide in search of the best waves and the top titles. But he says that the social aspect of surfing is equally inspiring. “It connects you with people. It’s a platform to meet tons of people. And if you have friends that surf, it’s something you can do with your friends.”

The frequent globe trotter remains a local boy at heart. After Barbados, he’s looking forward to coming home for a spell, and surfing Ventura Point and the harbor — two favorite spots — with his brother and sister. He attends Ventura College (albeit remotely) and happily supports Ventura-based Roberts Surfboards. “We have a couple of board designs that are my go-tos.”

During the pandemic, he had the opportunity to slow down, enjoy life and keep to his local waters.

“We surfed as much as we could,” Poulos says with a laugh, referencing the beach closures in the early days of the shutdown. “There was a lot of walking and parking in weird places to get to the beach. It was relaxing to hang out at home, surf and spend time with friends. Being on the road, you miss out on a lot.”

Since he’s been home, he’s had the chance to see the talented groms of Ventura County taking the amateur circuit by storm. Poulos cited Jack Zoltan, Holden Osborne and brothers Owen and Fynn Neth as the next generation of surfers to keep an eye on.

For others aiming to go the pro surf route, Poulos has some words of advice. “Stay super persistent. Don’t put too much pressure on yourself. Don’t be afraid to get outside help, like a coach.”

It has been said that fortune favors the bold and the prepared. Poulos is showing himself to be both. We’re stoked to watch the surging skills of this exciting young surfer, and fully expect him to ride the waves into an epic career.

