“Ventura occupies a particular place in our state’s surf culture, with an emphasis on performance over appearance.”

Surfboards California

christianbeamish.com

How did you start shaping and when?

I shaped my first board in Santa Cruz when I was in college at [University of California, Santa Cruz] in 1995, inspired by what Dave Parmenter was doing with his Stub Vector design — a wide-nosed, low-rocker three fin with a wide tail block. The board provided an alternative to the Slater-style “elf-shoe” shapes of mainstream high-performance surfing at that time.

The shaping took place on saw horses with a sure form, and I think I may have free handed the outline with a pencil. It was a good board, and from that point on I made my own boards exclusively, picking up planers, tools and templates along the way.

What designs are you most excited about?

I love channel bottoms — both twin fins and singles.

How do you feel about machine-shaped boards?

For the longest time I was anti-machine shaping, and I still hold to the hand-shaping ethos. But now that I have my own label and I shape professionally, I’m realizing that essentially, it’s good design that best serves the surfer — however the board ends up under his or her feet.

I do believe that it’s important to consider the scale of our work, and the impact of it. Naturally, I need to support my family and I want to be financially successful, but I don’t think I need to set up factories on every continent and fill surf-shop racks the world over to do so.

Which other shapers have influenced you?

I grew up down in Newport Beach in the late ’70s and ’80s . . . We were lucky to have Greg Pautsch making McCoy surfboards. He’s probably the main guy, but also the Aussies like Allan Byrne, the Brothers Neilsen, MR [Mark Richards] and Simon Anderson. But back to California — Russell’s guns and Stüssy’s work are also big influences. I have to mention George Downing, Pat Curren, Diffenderfer and Brewer too — because those guys’ boards represent the bloodline that we all descend from as shapers.

What are your favorite things about living and surfing in and around Ventura?

I love the offshore wind pattern here in winter. It makes for incredible surfing experiences. And there is a very high level of surfing on these beaches, too. Ventura occupies a particular place in our state’s surf culture, with an emphasis on performance over appearance.

— Interviewed by Warren Barrett