PICTURED: Brazilian Carlos Burle, Peahi, Maui during the 1999-2000 season first World Tow Surfing Championship. Shot with the Canon 1VHS and Tokina 300MM F 2.8 lens using Fuji Provia 100 film rated at 200, pushed 1 1/3 stops in chemistry. Shot ran all over the world. Carlos and I went on to become pals and I trained with him and big wave world record holder Maya Gabeira under K38 Rescue in PWC [personal watercraft] and Rescue Ops. There is a lot which goes on behind the scenes to prepare for filming waves of consequence. Photo by David Pu’u
If it involves a lens, David Pu’u has probably done it.
The photographer and filmmaker has had his worked featured in just about every medium, from advertisements to the pages of magazines and newspapers to television, cinema and literature. Pu’u has shot for the cover of Sports Illustrated, the Wall Street Journal and Los Angeles Times — among many other publications — and for years was a staff photographer for the beloved Surfer magazine (which sadly folded in 2020). Locally, his work can be found at the new Ocean Room Gallery, adjacent to Betty Belts in downtown Ventura.
His greatest love and natural element is water, and his ability to capture the magnificence and might of the ocean world is unparalleled. The Ventura County Reporter is privileged to showcase this visionary artist in our inaugural Surf Issue.
— Nancy D. Lackey Shaffer
Surfer-Artist Sean Tully, inside a rare blue gem, riding a classic single fin which he rescued. Sean is a master of composition as an artist and an excellent waterman who knows how to watch for and call conditions as well as I do. Photo by David Pu’u
A piece of sea glass that was a Coke bottle bottom gifted to my wife by a collector. I ran down to Solimar one evening and shot an entire image series of it for her company and our studio (Betty Belts-Ocean Room Gallery) in downtown Ventura. Photo by David Pu’u
Surfers Mary Osborne and Tiare Thomas, at Tongs, South Shore of Oahu. A high-speed sync strobe shot which wound up as part of a cover montage in Surfer Magazine’s “Big” Issue, which would come out once per year. I scored that cover twice, actually. Photo by David Pu’u
Filmmmaker Bruce Brown (1937-2017) st his home in Gaviota. I finally met Bruce after he had called me to shoot him for a New York Post feature surrounding the release of his and his son Dana’s film, Step Into Liquid. We became close friends, and over the years his stories of life, love and career educated me in ways that matter to this day. Photo by David Pu’u
Mike Parsons, towed by Brad Gerlach. Peahi, Maui. Winter of 1999-2000 World Tow Championship. Funny thing is that I actually surfed a few pro heats against these two and years later this went down. That is Don Shearer piloting the helicopter with director Peter Fuszard on our overcranked Arri 3 filming motion. Both this still sequence and motion sequences wound up being historic in nature and each ran everywhere globally. Still was covered by Sports Illustrated twice and was the poster for the Billabong XXL film as well. Safety Coordinator Archie Kalepa was standing next to me as I shot this from our camera and medical boat. I think we both held our breath while Mike narrowly avoided chalking at the bottom, and made this wave. Photo by David Pu’u
Surfers Point here, from Winter 2021. Still from a motion segment via my little flying robot (DJI Mavic Pro 2). When I am doing commercial or production work I hire out a UAV (drone) crew-operator. But I own one myself and sometimes send it up when conditions are especially unique. Photo by David Pu’u
Colin Dwyer, Mavericks Contest, Half Moon Bay, Calif. Colin is the son of my lifelong pal Steve Dwyer, who lives up there. He is riding a gun made by Randy Cone, master craftsman and big wave rider, who was trained under me as a surfer and shaper. We really are one big family. Photo by David Pu’u