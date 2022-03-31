PICTURED: Brazilian Carlos Burle, Peahi, Maui during the 1999-2000 season first World Tow Surfing Championship. Shot with the Canon 1VHS and Tokina 300MM F 2.8 lens using Fuji Provia 100 film rated at 200, pushed 1 1/3 stops in chemistry. Shot ran all over the world. Carlos and I went on to become pals and I trained with him and big wave world record holder Maya Gabeira under K38 Rescue in PWC [personal watercraft] and Rescue Ops. There is a lot which goes on behind the scenes to prepare for filming waves of consequence. Photo by David Pu’u

If it involves a lens, David Pu’u has probably done it.

The photographer and filmmaker has had his worked featured in just about every medium, from advertisements to the pages of magazines and newspapers to television, cinema and literature. Pu’u has shot for the cover of Sports Illustrated, the Wall Street Journal and Los Angeles Times — among many other publications — and for years was a staff photographer for the beloved Surfer magazine (which sadly folded in 2020). Locally, his work can be found at the new Ocean Room Gallery, adjacent to Betty Belts in downtown Ventura.

His greatest love and natural element is water, and his ability to capture the magnificence and might of the ocean world is unparalleled. The Ventura County Reporter is privileged to showcase this visionary artist in our inaugural Surf Issue.

— Nancy D. Lackey Shaffer