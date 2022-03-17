PICTURED: Giving students a choice of foods to select from at the cafeteria leads to better nutrition and less food waste.

by David Goldstein

As the pandemic surged, school classrooms closed, but throughout most of Ventura County, school cafeterias stayed open. For several months, some school staff worked harder than ever. Cafeteria workers assembled and handed out “grab-and-go” bagged meals to kids. This provided nutrition essential to health and fueled brains engaged in remote learning, but it also created packaging waste and food waste.

Now kids are back in school, so cafeteria staff at many schools switched back to far more efficient methods. To reduce waste, these cafeterias practice “offer versus serve” food distribution.

Linda Jordan, public information officer of the Ojai Unified School District, explained, “Kids have a choice. As they go past the fruits and vegetables, they can grab one, or they can visit the salad bar.” Giving kids choices, rather than providing a pre-selected meal on their tray, “results in both better nutrition and less food waste,” she said.

“Share tables” are another waste reduction practice at many schools. After making their choices, some kids still will not eat the items they selected. Rather than tossing their discards in the garbage, kids place unwanted but unopened food or cartons of milk on a share table in a place where others can take it. Kids who are not signed up for free lunches, or kids who just want more, can take what they want from the tables.

The share tables are encouraged by regulators, according to Graciela Garcia, who manages food inspections for the Ventura County Environmental Health Division. “As long as it is done safely . . . [measures such as share tables] reduce waste and provide food to those in need,” she said.

Nance Shirley, food service supervisor of the Pleasant Valley School District, pointed out a minor challenge to school waste reduction programs. The 2012 Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act, championed by Michelle Obama, set federal requirements for kids’ lunches, requiring each child to be provided with specific categories of foods. This is one reason why “offer versus serve” involves choices, rather than just simply a buffet line. It’s also a reason why, in some districts, the share table is in the lunch eating area, but technically outside the area designated as the cafeteria. As long as the child left the cafeteria with the piece of fruit or the carton of milk, they were provided with the item. The school cannot be expected to ensure the kid consumes it.

Instead, schools have other ways to ensure kids eat healthy diets. “Our staff has gotten pretty good at incorporating fruits and vegetables into entrees,” Jordan confided.

“There is a lot of variety between school districts, and even when a district has a waste reduction program, it’s often up to the principal whether, and how, it’s implemented,” said Lisa McCullough, an environmental resource analyst with the Ventura County Integrated Waste Management Division. Helping schools set up recycling programs, she has worked with kids on the first step to planning better waste management practices; she has kids categorize and quantify their school’s waste stream. “At schools where milk is one of the mandatory items kids must take to meet the federal requirements for funding, full or partially full milk cartons are usually the biggest, heaviest component of the waste stream,” she said.

At many schools, share tables are not sufficient to handle the volume of unopened milk cartons, and at some of those schools, cafeteria staff wash off the unopened cartons and put them back in the refrigerator before the milk has been out too long. In some cases, ice sheets on share tables keep items at required temperatures before the items are placed back in refrigerators.

Although uncommon, some schools donate leftover food to food pantries or a food bank. Garcia noted the Retail Food Code in the California Code of Regulations specifically authorizes local educational agencies, including the county office of education, a local school district or a charter school, to donate “to a food bank or any other nonprofit charitable organization for distribution.”

Spirit of Santa Paula, which operates a shelter, recently sent a refrigerated truck to pick up 64 cartons of unused yogurt near expiration but still safe to eat from a school cafeteria.

The lessons of waste reduction in schools can be applied at home. For meals with guests, or even just with your own family, you will generate less waste if you let everyone pick their own foods and portions, rather than dishing out and serving food.

David Goldstein, Environmental Resource Analyst with the Ventura County Public Works Agency, may be reached at david.goldstein@ventura.org or 805-658-4312.