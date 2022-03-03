Pictured: A drilling pad and signage to protect California Condor habitat in the Sespe Oil Field. Photo courtesy of Los Padres ForestWatch.

On Feb. 17 the Ventura County Planning Commission, citing climate change, approved the renewal of a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) for the ongoing operation of the Basenberg lease in the Sespe Oil Field north of Fillmore, that included a precedent setting a shortened time frame.

“Climate change is definitely here, if you don’t accept that then you’ve got your head buried in the sand,” said W. Earl McPhail, chair of the Ventura County Planning Commission (Dist. 3).

With the unanimous vote (District 4 Commissioner Jim King was absent), the commission for the first time limited a new oil and gas production permit to just 10 years. Historically, renewal timelines for CUPs began at 20 years, meaning that the county had an opportunity to reassess the discretionary use every 20 years or more, to determine whether the CUP was still compatible. The commissioners said the shorter time frame was “reasonable” and made sense in light of local and state goals to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

The lease, with three active oil wells, is currently operated by Carbon California, but has been in operation since the 1880s. The now-renewed permit does not include the drilling of any new wells and the operations of the lease do not involve the flaring of any gas. Instead, gas must be carried by pipeline away from the lease site for processing and local use.

“I don’t put global warming on Carbon [California] and the existing lease . . . [but] each choice we have has a cumulative impact in a common sense way,” said Nora Aidukas, Ventura County Planning Commissioner for District. 2. She said that reducing the life of the permit to 10 years will allow the county to “catch up with the stated goals of the General Plan Update,” which set goals of reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Commissioner Veronica Zimmerman-Garcia (Dist. 5) cited the county’s General Plan environmental justice provision and expressed her concern about planning staff’s findings that there were no new effects with the approval of the permit. “That may be true,” as it is an “historic site where business [has] carried on for decades upon decades. That doesn’t mean there are not disproportionate impacts for disadvantaged communities.”

While McPhail said he thought the GHG emission reduction goals of the state were “pie in the sky,” he agreed that a 10-year permit made sense.

The new permit also limits Carbon California to only one re-drill of each well during the life of the permit, and adds the requirement of a restoration and remediation plan for the unused pad area in the lease. The previous permit had no limit on the number of re-drills.

The hearing before the commission was the result of an appeal filed by three local nonprofit organizations following the initial approval of Dave Ward, director of the Ventura County Planning Department in September 2021. The three appellants were: Climate First: Replacing Oil and Gas (CFROG), Los Padres ForestWatch (LPFW) and Keep Sespe Wild. Because the Commission incorporated several changes the appellants argued were necessary in the permit, the appeal fees were refunded.

“The Ventura County General Plan greenhouse gas reduction goals need to be considered in all new oil and gas permit reviews,” said Shannon Simpson, executive director of CFROG. Those goals include a reduction of emissions by 41% by 2030, and she said the 10-year timeframe will allow the county to “get climate action policy right.”

The General Plan document governs all land use in the county and a recent update included several changes involving climate action and permitting of oil and gas activity.

One change the appellants sought, which was not adopted, was the deletion of a “sunset” clause from one of the permit conditions related to the dollar amount of a surety bond required by the county on the permit. The removal was sought because the Ventura County Supervisors are in the process of updating — and likely increasing — the amount of surety bonds required for oil and gas production.

Typically today, the county places a $10,000 required bond on oil and gas permits. The “sunset” provision means that if the county takes longer than 24 months from a CUP’s approval date to update the surety amounts, that CUP would not be subject to the new surety amount.

“The zoning ordinance language . . . indicates that the commission has discretion to set a higher amount,” said Jeff Kuyper, executive director of LPFW, during the appellant comments at the hearing. The language he was referring to states that the county requires surety in the amount of “not less than $10,000.” He pointed out that the language “not less than” was included to indicate the county can require a higher amount.

Kuyper said the county need not “constrain” itself, and by removing the 24-month sunset provision in the permit, Carbon California would be held to any higher surety amount the county may adopt in the near future. The planning commission, however, opted to leave the 24-month provision in the permit.

The amount of surety requirements is an issue for local jurisdictions because as oil production declines, oil companies go bankrupt and move on, frequently leaving abandoned or “orphaned” oil wells behind. In those instances, the taxpayers are responsible for paying for the proper plugging of the abandoned wells. Current estimates place the average cost of plugging at about $68,000 per well.

Aidukas proposed that the commissioners discuss increasing the amount. McPhail expressed his opinion that it wasn’t the commission’s “responsibility to determine what it should be,” saying that county staff “or the state of California,” should determine that amount.

An “informed and outraged citizenry must educate leaders…on global heating,” said Alasdair Coyne, conservation director of Keep Sespe Wild. He cited the data coming out of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change that showed in findings released last year that current warming trends should be a “code red for humanity.”

Any party can appeal the planning commission’s decision within 10 days if they are not satisfied with the conditions of the permit. As of press deadline no appeal had been filed.

The members of the Ventura County Planning Commission are appointed by the County Supervisor for that district, and are then confirmed by a vote of the entire Board of Supervisors.

The Feb. 17, Ventura County Planning Commission hearing:

