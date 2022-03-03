PHOTO: Deb Dawson (left) and Anastashia Chavez. Photo submitted.

by Kimberly Rivers

“We are going to bake as much as we can this week, hopefully we sell a ton,” said Deb Dawson, baker and owner of Desserts to Die For, the popup vendor who delivers desserts in a hearse. She and local pastry chef Anastashia Chavez are holding a bake sale on Sunday, March 6, to raise funds they will donate to World Central Kitchen’s work in Ukraine.

Dawson said she was recently talking with Chavez who said, “We’ve got to do something” about helping the people in Ukraine in the wake of the Russian invasion that began on Feb. 24. “You read my mind,” Dawson responded. They planned a fundraising event and each of them have access to the required commercial kitchen and licenses to sell baked goods to the public. The bake sale is taking place in Dawson’s “giant driveway.”

According to the website for World Central Kitchen, founded by Chef José Andrés, the global nonprofit organization first mobilized quickly in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine at a pedestrian crossing in southern Poland, serving hot meals 24 hours a day. By Feb. 28 that effort grew to locations at multiple border crossings. WCK is also organizing to support local restaurants in preparing meals for residents in Odessa and Lviv in Ukraine. There are WCK teams currently on the ground in Romania and more are arriving in Moldova, Slovakia and Hungary to support refugees and help provide meals where needed.

(Online update, March 3, 2022) As of March 3, the United Nations is reported over 1 million refugees are fleeing the fighting in Ukraine.

World Central Kitchen was active in Ventura County in 2017-18 to support the community after the Thomas Fire and in 2019 for those evacuated from the Maria Fire. It also teamed up with local restaurants to feed frontline workers in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dawson said her goal is to raise $300-$400 with what she can bake by Sunday, plus Chavez’s pastries. There will be cakes, croissants and Dawson’s popular homemade pop-tarts.

“It’s a charity I can get behind,” Dawson said, adding that Chavez had worked with Tim Kilkoyne, the owner of the Scratch food truck, formerly based out of Oxnard, who had arrived in Poland in the past few days to work with WCK. Kilkoyne shuttered Scratch to work with WCK in 2019.

“We’ll bake as much as we can. Hopefully we sell a ton.”

Baking for Ukraine takes place on Sunday, March 6, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at The Bakewell House, 436 Emma Avenue, Ventura. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/Dessertstodiefor.