Photo: Jonra Cross at Frenchies Modern Nail Care, one of the four businesses the Ventura Port District, (Ventura Harbor Village) is negotiating with regarding back rent in relation to pandemic impacts. Photo submitted.

by Kimberly Rivers

kimberly@vcreporter.com

Businesses have been hit hard by the pandemic. As some begin to recover, others are being left in the lurch because they were just opening in 2020.

“I am so tired of getting empty emails from politicians praising themselves for all the businesses they have saved and money distributed to aid in COVID financial relief. What about those businesses left behind that are still fighting to keep staff employed and the doors open?” said Jonra Cross, owner of Frenchies Modern Nail Care in the Ventura Harbor Village, speaking to the Ventura County Reporter on March 3. “There is an underserved group of businesses that were in startup [or] build-out phase in 2019, hiring employees and set to open in 2020.”

So far she has sold a motorhome and her car, paid off business loans with personal funds, and even applied to refinance her home to cover costs. Still, there is back rent owed to the Ventura Harbor.

According to meeting minutes from the Ventura Port Commission, which oversees the Ventura Port District that includes the Ventura Harbor and Ventura Harbor Village, the commission is negotiating with four businesses in the harbor. In addition to Cross’s business, the district is negotiating with 805 Bar and Grilled Cheese, the Copa Cubana, the Ventura Comedy Club and the Village Carousel as part of the district’s COVID-19 Rental Abatement and Deferment program.

Other business owners did not respond by press deadline to requests for comment.

According to March 17, 2021 minutes, the program included two provisions. First, that a minimum of 40% of rent unpaid due to the pandemic must be repaid by Dec. 21, 2021, with the remaining rent to be repaid by June 30, 2022.

Businesses that were in operation throughout 2019 were able to qualify for the nine rounds of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) funding and have mostly been able to pay rent owed as a result. But some newer businesses still owe.

According to Cross, paying unpaid rent by June 30 means essentially “doubling” her monthly rent — something she is not able to accommodate. She owes over $40,000 in rent, and needs more time to spread out the amount owed, or have some of it simply abated. She also said the district has tried to get her to sign a new lease for a longer term with higher rent, saying the current rent amount is below market rate.

“I have no more cushion, no energy and no other place to go to try to stay open.” Cross described her business model as “unique” in that it is employee-based and she wants to do all she can to keep the employees working. “When will state and federal agencies move the needle to really help the newer businesses? …We are still falling through the donut hole in eligibility for COVID funding.”

Falling through the hole

Cross was one of those business owners getting ready to open in early 2020. In February 2020 she hired 12 employees. The stay-at-home orders started in March. “We kept remote training eight hours a week for a month to keep everyone engaged and hopeful.” She was also told, like many businesses, that PPP loans would cover the costs.

But PPP loans rely on a business being able to report revenue in 2019, which of course Frenchies didn’t have because it hadn’t opened yet. Those funds never came for Cross’s business.

Meanwhile, her start-up costs accumulated but her business had “no opportunity to earn revenue to pay bills during COVID, no access to financial aid and thus, the bills piled up.” She also had three months of rent to pay and a Small Business Administration loan payment due.

Cross proceeded to request a withdrawal from her business loan to use as working capital. But that request was denied by her lender, Stearns Bank. “They froze my SBA account with about $25,000 that had yet to be disbursed. Since business operations were halted by the government, so was funding. They did not care bills were due.” She closed that loan “to roll into the SBA 7A loan COVID relief program.”

“I had no working capital for two years. Earning enough every two weeks to stay open and keep staff paid, order supplies and inch forward.” But, she was unable to pay rent or utilities.

Her business only received $5,000 in PPP funds in the first round, because subsequent rounds required income in 2019. She used that $5,000 to retrain her staff for the new outdoor service requirements for nail salons. Those requirements also cost her business money because they had to pay costs to set up operations outside, which lasted for two months. Indoor operations started up in fall of 2020, but then they were closed again in December 2020 through Feb. 1, 2021.

The Ventura County Reporter interviewed Cross in May of 2020 and while she expressed frustration, she was hopeful. That hope is waning.

“We are still open, but we have not come to an agreement on back rent with the harbor,” said Cross. She hopes an agreement can be reached at the next meeting scheduled for March 16, but she also has questions about how the funds are being allocated to cover various businesses’ back rent, since some of those businesses were able to qualify for PPP funds in all available rounds of funding.

Ventura Harbor grant funds received

The Ventura Port District applied for $1,060,484 from a one-time $250 million allocation to “California’s ports to mitigate the economic impacts resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.” The funds are being allocated by the State Land Commission (SLC) from monies sent to the states as part of the Federal American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA). The funds require that “ports use the funds to address negative economic impacts due to COVID-19,” and may be used for “avoiding layoffs, restoring jobs and services lost due to COVID-19” and for funding projects that were delayed due to the pandemic.

States are permitted to consider revenue losses in determining the level of funding to be granted on an applicant-by-applicant basis. In the application for the grant funds, the Ventura Harbor reported total lost revenue of $798,332 during the time period covered by this grant and that amount included $143,534 of “uncollected debt.”

The harbor will be awarded the full amount requested and projects funded include several deferred projects to bring facilities into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, as well as replacing vehicles for the Harbor Patrol and lifeguard services. Funds will also be used to rebuild showers at nearby beaches, installation of electric vehicle charging stations, refurbishing a commercial fish hoist and other structural improvements to the commercial fish building.

The grant application also listed the district’s “Debt Forgiveness and Rental Abatement and Deferment program,” and included uncollected debt from various areas, including unpaid rent, in order to qualify for the funds requested and approved.

In an email response to the VCReporter, Todd Mitchell, business operations manager for the Ventura Port District, said that in addition to the tangible project listed above, “a portion of the grant was identified to be used for economic recovery stimulus (examples could include one or more of the following: a career fair, enhanced destination marketing/advertising, increasing/expanding visitor serving events, and, where appropriate, consider individual business assistance (estimated at $143,500).”

Mitchell clarified that as of now, “no money from the SLC grant has been expended.” He said the State Land Commission hasn’t yet finalized all of the grant procurement and reporting guidelines and so the district is waiting until those are finalized. In the meantime, the district is only using its “in kind contribution to begin advancing some of the named capital projects.” Funds must be expended before June 30, 2024.

As of press deadline Mitchell did not respond to requests for clarification on how funds will be allocated to cover the back rent of the various businesses in the Ventura Harbor Village.

“I’m at a crossroads about what to do,” said Cross. “I think the harbor has to make a decision and extend some of the grant money,” to cover the “four businesses that can’t pay the back rent.”

The five members of the Ventura Port Commission are appointed by the mayor of Ventura and confirmed by the city council. The current commission members are Chris Stephens, Mike Blumenberg, Brian Brennan, Everard Ashworth, Jackie Gardina and Brian Pendleton.

The Ventura Port Commission is scheduled to meet remotely on March 16, at7 p.m. Zoom links are available at venturaharbor.com/board-meetings-minutes/.