Pictured: International Anti-Poaching Foundation rangers (from left) Primrose Mazuru, Petronella Chigumbura, Tariro Sikwenya, Bella Matsengarwodzi and Tendai Hungwe. Photo courtesy IAPF.

by Kimberly Rivers

“We are the brave ones…This is our duty.”

It is the vow taken by women that join the Akashinga, the all-female, vegan, anti-poaching ranger corps organized to protect 20 wildlife preserves in Zimbabwe from poachers.

The Akashinga rangers (Akashinga means “brave ones” in Shona) are recruited, trained, organized and supported by the International Anti-Poaching Foundation (IAPF), founded by Damien Mander in 2017. By 2021 the organization employed 240 local women as wildlife rangers across 20 nature preserves in Zimbabwe and has set a goal of expanding to 1,000 rangers by 2025.

Mander will be speaking in Thousand Oaks as part of a National Geographic Live tour across the U.S. on Friday, March 11. While in the country he will be meeting with donors and conservation leaders and speaking about the unique approach to community-based conservation and how it can model an approach to law enforcement beyond the world of poaching.

“There has not only been an organizational evolution in what we do, but a personal evolution,” said Mander, talking with the Ventura County Reporter in February. “We are all a product of our past.”

“I never hunted again after Iraq”

“I was a person that used to hunt before I went to Iraq, deer or whatever else. I never hunted again after Iraq. I know what it is like to be hunted,” Mander said.

He served in the Iraq War as a naval clearance diver and special operations sniper for the Australian Defense Force. After that experience, he came to a powerful personal realization: “If you’re going to point a weapon at something, do it at something that is going to point it back at you, it’s a whole different perspective on hunting.”

“In Iraq I thought it was something right,” he continued. Instead, he found that the military action “destabilized a region and culture.” When his tours ended he gravitated toward conservation work, initially as a way of seeking a “thrill” or “a fight, not a cause.” Then things began to shift for him as he really became immersed in the power of the work and the possibility for community building, something he didn’t know he was seeking.

Thinking back on how he came to conservation work, Mander said there was “not any one incident that changed my life . . . it’s a multitude of things, happening over a long period of time.”

He did, however, recall two powerful incidents he witnessed. “The final straw was seeing a pregnant buffalo caught in a wire snare that a poacher had set up.” The buffalo had “ripped its own pelvis apart trying to escape.” The buffalo calf was stillborn, and the buffalo had to be euthanized. Another one: “Seeing an elephant with its face cut off just so a person could see a tusk on their desk was enough for me.”

Women leading the way

Initially, as the IAPF was getting started, it was “repeating the same mistakes” as Mander had seen in the military. “We were an occupying force, working against the local population rather than with them”

IAPF staff had set up a law enforcement organization based on the existing model. But Mander didn’t like the results and started looking at what was working and what was not, trying to determine what they were missing. He came across historical articles about women being deployed on the front lines in certain conflicts. “It was for a specific reason, to negotiate with elders. They were the traditional leaders.”

He explained that the trust system had been so broken down that community members no longer wanted to speak with the men, but they would talk with women. A key to catching poachers is information. Knowing who they were, where they were and where and when they were going. Women could sit at kitchen tables in the community and were readily given this information in a way that was not possible with the men.

Mander also realized that if you just put women in a role to “replace” men, that would still be using the same “patriarchal and male dominated” culture. “It’s not really different, it just looks different. We wanted to try something different. There was no way we could have foreseen the benefits.”

Four and a half years later, the IAPF has over 300 people on staff, with another 150 being recruited right now. It has become the largest conservation organization in the region, and the largest conservation workforce.

“It is not us pushing it,” Mander clarified. “The government and local communities are requesting that we expand this program.”

“Holistic approach” to law enforcement

The biggest shift came when he was able to broaden the traditional approach to law enforcement into a “much more holistic approach.” While the IAPF is applying that approach with success to fighting wildlife poaching in Africa, Mander also sees it as an important way to start thinking about law enforcement in all types of areas.

The IAPF was challenging the norms of the system and Mander was witnessing women, many abused and living in poverty, putting their lives on the line for nature and, in turn, for their community. When the community began to realize it’s connection to the local animals and that it could benefit through their protection, the community became supportive of the rangers. The women were earning a living, allowing them to better care for their children, attend school and generally build a better life.

Mander couldn’t help thinking about how when he was in Iraq, earning “a quarter of a million dollars on a private contract,” with all the gear and equipment he needed, unlimited ammunition, and comparing that to the women, being paid $250 a month, “risking their lives just the same and fighting for something much greater . . . I draw inspiration from the rangers. There is a significant change taking place in me.”

The IAPF wanted to change the structure of the anti-poaching effort. With a force completely made up of women, deployed into the traditionally male-led roles of wildlife rangers, the community connection was organically enhanced. Mander explained that bringing women in “changed the dynamics” and took the “community connection to a higher level.”

He described three key points related to changes the IAPF was seeing in conservation work as it switched to an all-woman ranger group and built a system around them. For one: a complete lack of corruption. “We have not had one single incident with the women,” where it had been a constant issue with men. Second, the instinct to de-escalate, largely related to the fact that the women are recruited from the local communities around the nature preserves they protect. According to Mander, compared to male rangers, the women “have a different value system, a de-escalation intention.” In over 300 arrests made so far, he said shots were only fired once, “and they were warning shots.”

The third key component relates to an important part of anti-poaching operations: information gathering. Simply put, women are good at collecting information. Mander said the organization repeatedly benefits from the women being “plugged into the community at a household level.” They develop positive relationships with the community members, who in turn are willing to provide information.

These three points led to an overall “demilitarization of operations.” The work is based on relationships rather than artillery or force.

“It’s a unique case study regarding women in law enforcement”

“It’s achieving a better result, at a third of the cost,” Mander added. “We are not spending on all that hardware. Instead we put the first third [of our budget] on women’s salaries. It’s the most effective dollar that can be spent on community development.” The organization also invests in local education and water, sanitation and healthcare services.

The IAPF is changing the way law enforcement is approached. Taking a truly community-based policing approach that is “driven through social development to achieve a conservation outcome” is a strategy that Mander says has become the “center” of the organization’s efforts to fight illegal poaching. He said generally “women bring a different component, a different value system” to law enforcement.

Because of the focus on “social development” linked with the work of the IAPF, the community is strengthened as the wildlife is protected. Many of the women being recruited struggle in abusive relationships, in poverty and without any prospects for improvement. In their employment with the rangers, they are not only protecting the elephants, lions and other local wildlife but are earning a living, allowing them to build a life for themselves and their children, in turn benefiting their communities. The benefits go well beyond saving the lives of the animals with which these people share the land.

Mander likened the shift he’s seeing in the IAPF’s efforts to the conversations taking place in the United States regarding local law enforcement. He referenced the ongoing discussion in the U.S. about policing, funding, militarization of the police force and abuses within law enforcement.

While the conversation in the U.S. is focused on changing the current system, Mander pointed out that the IAPF had a “blank canvas” to build its ranger group. “We did not disband an existing department, and put women” into that culture. Instead, the IAPF “started with a blank canvas. It’s a unique case study regarding women in law enforcement.”

He said that what he and other IAPF staff are seeing is “really exciting. There are better ways to do a thing, and to evolve.”

The talk Mander is going to give will focus on the importance of nature conservation through the lens of the current pandemic that has brought the global community to its knees for the past two years. He said that is the “direct result of the way we treat nature.” He will discuss his personal history and how the traditional method of conservation is evolving with the Akashinga and wanting to spread that model across the continent. The IAPF is disrupting the traditional model of protecting nature “at a time when we need big-thinking solutions to look after this one backyard we’ve all been given.”

“Damien Mander, Akashinga: The Brave Ones,” takes place on Friday, March 11, at 8 p.m. at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center, 2100 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks. For tickets and more information, call 805-449-2787 or visit bapacthousandoaks.com.

For more information on Mander’s National Geographic Live tour, visit www.nationalgeographic.org/media/damien-mander-akashinga-brave-ones/.

For more information on the International Anti-Poaching Foundation, visit www.iapf.org.