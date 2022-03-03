Pictured: Gov. Gavin Newsom. Dec. 2021. Screen capture from video.

by Kimberly Rivers

kimberly@vcreporter.com

In California, beginning March 1, in most indoor settings, masks will no longer be required for those who are unvaccinated. After March 11, that will apply to schools and childcare facilities. Ventura County schools — public and private — will be subject to the same timeline as prescribed by the state.

According to a statement released by the Ventura County Office of Education, students at public and private schools in the county will no longer be required to wear masks after March 11, however, the office is still strongly recommending them. While the state is shifting its guidance, local municipalities such as cities and counties always have the option to impose stricter or more protective measures.

“Because the state made masks optional in most public places earlier this month, I believe it’s appropriate that the same rules apply at schools. We are entering a new phase of the pandemic, and I am happy to see schools taking another step toward returning to normal,” said Dr. César Morales, superintendent with the Ventura County Office of Education (VCOE), in a written statement. At the same time, the VCOE encouraged all who are willing to still wear masks in schools to continue to do so “to help keep COVID-19 case numbers on current downward trend.”

On Monday, Feb. 28, Gov. Gavin Newsom aligned with the governors of Oregon and Washington in updating the state masking guidance from “requirements” to “recommendations” for masking in schools.

The change applies to all persons, regardless of vaccination status.

Masks will still be required for all in certain locations including public transit, emergency shelters, healthcare settings, correctional facilities, homeless shelters and long-term care facilities.

The shift in masking restrictions coincides with changes from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which state that mask mandates at schools should only be in areas where COVID cases and hospitalizations are high in that school’s county. According to the CDC tracking system, Ventura County rates are considered medium.

Schools are required to enforce the student mask mandate through March 11.

Masks will continue to be required for school employees working with students, who are subject to rules established by the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health (Cal/OSHA). Cal/OSHA has not yet indicated when it will update its masking guidelines for school employees.

For the latest information about COVID-19 and Ventura County Schools, visit www.vcoe.org/COVID-19.