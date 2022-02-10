Pictured: Matt Capritto (from top left, clockwise), Amy Duganne, Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin and Mike Powers. Screen capture from streaming video.

by Kimberly Rivers

kimberly@vcreporter.com

“The rise of homelessness did not happen overnight, it did not fall from the sky. Slowly overtime we have been divided and adopted immorality in our culture,” wrote Adan Ramirez, one of about 149 attendees at the United to End Homelessness Symposium held virtually on Friay, Feb. 4. Ramirez was commenting in the public chat during the event.

That sentiment was echoed by Amy Duganne, director of homelessness initiatives with the United Way of Ventura County, the host of the symposium. There is a “moral urgency to what we’re doing. Housing is a human right,” said Duganne. She pointed to the organization’s landlord engagement program that is helping to reduce the stigma of those with housing vouchers, including Section 8 housing funding. But she also emphasized that “more units” are needed to combat homelessness.

“We do not have the housing stock,” she said, adding that planners and the public need to be “creative about unused parcels of land.” She referred to the options of tiny homes and “shipping container” housing. “We need more units . . . we need them today. We needed them yesterday.”

Even as it seems that more units are being built from Ventura to Oxnard, attendees pointed to high rental and home sales costs in the county.

Another obstacle to more low income and affordable housing units that was mentioned was public objection. Duganne said that the pandemic did “ignite more empathy,” and more resources were directed at ending homelessness than ever before, but that it takes an “informed and caring public” to create real change and she’s confident those working to end homelessness “can do a lot more.”

Mike Powers, CEO of Ventura County, confirmed Duganne’s view that more units are needed in the county. He explained that typically, locales should strive for “4.5 units per unhoused person” to be able to accommodate housing needs. “In Ventura County we have one to one,” well short of the ideal.

Powers and Matt Capritto, a board member of the United Way of Ventura County and realtor with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, pointed to the underutilized voucher program as a place for improvement. But that program is still dependent on landlords being willing to accept those tenants, and that there are available units. Capritto noted that landlords who accept renters with housing vouchers can get the “assurance of prompt, consistent rent.” But there is still a very real stigma about those who might require housing assistance.

“Anyone can face an economic crisis,” said Duganne, pointing to the importance of getting those with lived expertise in being unhoused at the solutions table, “including in decision making,” as a way to help “change the narrative” around who is unhoused and who can become unhoused.

Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin (D-Westlake Village) moderated a question-and-answer period. She commented that the cost of housing is a top issue for her constituents and there is an awareness that the pandemic has created an increase in the number of people who are unhoused. Both she and Rep. Julia Brownley (Dist. 26) touted converting existing facilities, such as hotels, into housing as a way to speed up the process of making more units available.

“There is a fear of the unknown,” said Capritto, referring to new housing being added to communities, particularly when they are affordable or low income housing. But he emphasized that area residents should not be able to tell the difference between market rate and affordable or low income units in a development. “It is incumbent on all of us . . . How do we take care of our community?”

www.vcunitedway.org