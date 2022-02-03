Pictured: Susan Moll at the entrance to her property, Ojai Vista Farm, on Maricopa Highway in Meiners Oaks on Jan. 25, 2022. Photo by Kimberly Rivers

by Kimberly Rivers

Ojai has a reputation or sort of a blood sport for reporting on your neighbors,” said attorney Lindsay Nielson, then counsel for Meiners Oaks Water District (MOWD), on Jan. 17, 2017, at a public board meeting in Meiners Oaks. (1)

Many Ventura County property owners probably nod in understanding. A neighbor trims a beloved tree or builds an ugly fence. Another puts in a vintage trailer and lets someone live there. All are potential code violations, but offenders are only cited if there is a complaint to the county Code Compliance Division. This can lead to neighbor-versus-neighbor conflict, even over simple disputes.

What happens when a neighbor is a government entity, like a water district? Susan Moll was about to find out.

Moll had no idea she would come to feel like a target when she purchased her property and formed Ojai Vista Farm on the outskirts of Ojai in 2016. But after removing a speed bump and speaking out about concerns she had, she found herself slapped with a multi-year lawsuit and was thrust into conflicts over property lines, water rights, easements and even issues over closing the gate to her property.

How did one action snowball into a lawsuit that has collectively cost the parties almost $1 million? In this case, footing about half the bill are customers of Meiners Oaks Water District (MOWD).

Code enforcement as a weapon?

MOWD is a special district, a type of local government entity that is governed by a board of directors elected by those the district serves — the people of Meiners Oaks. Candidates for the board appear on the regular ballots voters receive for statewide elections. Today, the MOWD Board of Directors includes President Mike Etchart, Vice President Jim Kentosh, and members Christian Oakland, Loni Anderson and Diana Engle.

Moll’s property is just over 10 acres and surrounds three-quarters of the MOWD’s 3.839-acre water tank property, making them very close neighbors. The water district also has an easement on Moll’s property.

On July 25, 2018, MOWD filed a lawsuit against Moll citing “trespass, nuisance, interference with easement and declaratory relief,” as stated in its original claim.

“I had no choice but to defend myself . . . it has torn my family apart,” said Moll of her counterclaims to the water district’s lawsuit. Her cross-complaint includes trespass, issues related to her ability to secure her property, including closing her gate, and a claim that district employees have harassed and intimidated her and her family.

In Moll’s eyes, the water district used county code enforcement “as a weapon . . . turning neighbors in. They can call in and say things that aren’t even true, saying I’m doing things I’m not doing. Then I have to prove it. The district has a relationship with the county that I don’t have.”

She was speaking with the Ventura County Reporter on Jan. 20, sitting in an artist studio on her property that had become a depository for hundreds of pages of documents she has obtained through research and Public Records Act requests. The documents include grant deeds, titles, quitclaim deeds, descriptions of easements, water rights and wetlands, land deals and swaps and meeting minutes . . . and that doesn’t include all the court documents.

Moll attended the Jan. 17, 2017 MOWD board meeting to introduce herself as a new neighbor to the water district. She was also seeking a public apology from the board: She alleged that a district employee filed a complaint with Ventura County Code Compliance about an agriculture building on her property, which had nothing to do with the water district.

Ultimately, the county permitted her building (a Tuff Shed). But Moll said that she attended the meeting to tell the MOWD board members that if there were future issues the water district was concerned about, she hoped they would speak to her about them. She expressed surprise that a water district would report on one of its customers.

“Is that their job?” Moll posited five years later, sitting amid a pile of papers in her studio.

Neighbors policing neighbors?

“Ojai is an unusual place . . . it is very environmentally sensitive,” said attorney Nielson, speaking with the Ventura County Reporter on Jan. 28. Nielson, who has been working in real estate law and litigation for 45 years, was general counsel for MOWD for 10 years. “The county encourages people to report any activity” that could be a code violation “they see on a neighbor’s property.”

When asked how the county encourages that, he said the county “doesn’t have enough staff to look at every property,” and that by keeping complaints anonymous, neighbors can report in secret. He said Ojai Valley residents are particularly zealous in reporting violations — “there must be something in the air.”

When asked whether he had recommended that the water district inform on its neighbors, he said, “No, that is not something the district could do, we’d never do that.”

Another complaint against Moll was filed not by a member of the general public, but by Sean Debley, an inspector with Ventura County Environmental Health, who came onto her property in 2017 when she reported garbage and debris in the creek exposed by the rain.

County emails, dated June 2017, obtained through a Public Records Act request, confirm that Debley reported Moll had her “property set up for events.” He attached to the emails photos of a barn in construction and links to her Instagram account that he suggested depicted a for-profit event on her property. He also submitted online photos showing her AirBnB listing at the time, which she was fully permitted with the county to host. Moll had never been cited for issues related to those rentals, and said she ceased doing short-term rentals in 2018 when the county added additional restrictions.

Moll said the photos Debley submitted in his complaint were all from personal, not-for-profit events: her own birthday party, and two family weddings she hosted. “I held my own 56th birthday party. It was a big midsummer party, I invited everyone,” said Moll. (Online correction: Moll’s age at her birthday has been corrected.)

Following Debley’s report, Moll was fined for violations related to fabric patio covers, an agricultural building, a teepee, a yurt, greywater sinks and an outdoor cooking and barbecue area — all of which are listed as authorized by a zoning clearance issued to Moll in 2018. While the 2018 zoning clearance should have effectively abated those violations, the Ventura County Code Compliance Division has subsequently levied a total of about $350,000 in fines against Moll’s property, which are now impeding her ability to sell it.

An expired permit and a lawsuit



In reviewing county documents, Moll discovered that MOWD’s conditional use permit (CUP) for the water tank property had expired in 2006. Notably, the Ventura County Code Compliance Division did not levy any fines against MOWD over the 10 years it operated after its CUP had expired.

MOWD submitted an application for a new CUP in 2017. As part of the application approval process, the district had to show its site plan and property lines for the parcel to which the CUP applies. At a special meeting on Jan. 24, 2018, the MOWD board voted to pay survey firm Benner and Carpenter $9,000 to map four corners of the tank property and record the survey at the county.

MOWD’s permit application was first heard Feb. 22, 2018 by the Ventura County Planning Commission. At that meeting, Moll presented information about a historic reservoir and dump site at the tank property. The permit request was denied, and MOWD appealed the decision to the Ventura County Board of Supervisors.

On June 7, 2018, MOWD recorded with the county a survey for the tank property that includes plots along Moll’s property lines. Moll disputes the accuracy of the survey.

A month later — on July 17, 2018 — the Ventura County Board of Supervisors voted 4 to 1 to approve MOWD’s CUP. (Supervisor Linda Parks voted no, saying she felt the history of the reservoir and dump needed to be looked into and addressed.) Moll was at that hearing, making the case that the history of the site needed to be examined as it might require cleanup. She also pointed out that the new permit included an “expanded use” of a “utility storage yard” that was not included in the original CUP.

On that same day, the MOWD board voted to sue Moll. The vote was taken in closed session, which is allowed. However, neither the vote nor the tally was reported that night or noted in the meeting minutes, both of which are required by the state’s public meeting laws (called the Brown Act). (The final vote tally, a vote of four in favor, with one absent — Mike Krumpschmidt, a board member at the time who no longer serves on the board — was obtained through a Public Records Act request by the Ventura County Reporter submitted on Dec. 27, 2021.) On July 25, 2018, MOWD filed the lawsuit against Moll.

Questions regarding lot-line adjustment

But the disputes did not begin when the lawsuit was filed. According to Moll, trouble between her and MOWD began brewing just before Thanksgiving in 2016.

“I remember because I was making olive-branch chandeliers,” said Moll, smiling as she recalled looking forward to the holiday with friends and family who would be coming to her beautiful new property overlooking the Ventura River. Her plans were to keep up the avocado trees, add beehives and maybe a few grape rows and goats, and operate it as a small farm, Ojai Vista, to generate some income. She envisioned it as “a place for my family, my grandchildren. I’ve worked for 40 years for this. I didn’t inherit a bunch of money.”

In November 2016, Moll answered a knock on her door to find Mike Hollebrands, then general manager of MOWD. Hollebrands has since retired from the district, and moved out of state.

“He was official and abrupt, it was a little intimidating,” Moll recalled. “He asked me for my title report.” An email, entered as evidence in the lawsuit, shows that Moll emailed her title report to Hollebrands on Nov. 10, 2016.

His request “kinda made sense because one of their employees had told me the manager was going to ask for a lot-line adjustment,” Moll explained. (She asked that this employee remain anonymous.)

A lot-line adjustment is defined as a boundary adjustment between four or fewer parcels that results in the same or fewer parcels, and in which land is taken from at least one parcel and added to another. This process can be used to combine parcels or to change the shape of parcels.

In his sworn deposition on March 13, 2020, taken during the litigation process against Moll started by MOWD, Hollebrands confirmed that he asked Moll for a copy of her title report, but stated, “I don’t recall the reason.” Then, under further questioning, he said that MOWD’s attorney asked him to get the document. Hollebrands said in his deposition that MOWD might request such a document if there were questions about “property lines . . . if there’s any other easements . . . or to confirm our easement.” When asked if MOWD wanted a “lot-line adjustment,” Hollebrands responded, “No.” (2)

But on March 21, 2017, according to approved meeting minutes, MOWD board member Jim Kentosh reported on a list of options that had been presented to Moll. That list included language that the water district could proceed with a “condemnation” of a portion of her property and “apply for a lot-line adjustment.”

Hollebrands, now residing in Tennessee, declined to comment for this story, citing the active litigation.

Concerns over a dump site and a valve replacement

From November 2016 to January 2017, there was a lot of rain. The creek on Moll’s property was flowing. That was when she noticed metal cans, plastic and carpeting in the creek and wondered how it all got there. She hired a crew to help clean it out and contacted Ventura County Environmental Health. An inspector opened an investigation and began looking into the history of the area. Moll was also investigating.

Around that time, she received a call from a neighbor informing her about a reservoir where the MOWD’s water tanks are located.

“She said two boys had died in the reservoir, that upset me,” recalled Moll. She obtained public records from the state confirming that the tank site had been a reservoir, which was initially used by the water district to store surface water, and that a dam had been built under state jurisdiction. The water district reported it was having water-quality issues and wanted to fill in the reservoir and switch to tank storage for its water.

The state ultimately granted permission to fill in the reservoir and, according to state documents, “inorganic debris,” including asphalt, cement, plastic pipes and soil, was used to fill in the reservoir. Ultimately, MOWD installed three water tanks on the site.

Moll found historical references to the area being used as an informal “dump” site. According to the minutes of a MOWD board meeting on Feb. 21, 2017, member Krumpschmidt said that the property had been “used as a dump site . . . for a long time until” it was “decided to be a spot for the existing tank.” Krumpschmidt later recanted that in a written statement submitted to the Ventura County Board of Supervisors for the MOWD’s July 17, 2018 CUP hearing.

The 2016-2017 winter rains exposed more than garbage and debris in the creek. That January, Moll noticed a white plastic pipe and an old red valve in the dirt. She passed this information on to MOWD.

MOWD claimed that when Moll’s work crew was building pilasters for an entrance gate, they had exposed the pipe and valve that connected to their main water line, which is in the creek. MOWD told Moll she was responsible for the cost of a “pipe protection” project the district hired Toro Construction to perform.

Eventually, MOWD withdrew the claim that Moll should pay $19,000 for the pipe protection project.

While the project was ongoing, though, Moll took many photographs of the pipe protection work. The images show crews digging a deep trench under about 20 feet of the main water line in the creek that runs along Moll’s main driveway. A rebar frame was built and concrete poured. The old red valve was replaced with a new one. A major change that Moll noticed and documented with photographs was in the size of the pipe that ran between her meter and the main line.

“They changed it from 6 inches to 1 ½ inches,” said Moll, pointing to two photographs she took during the pipe protection work. The first, prior to work being done, shows the valve coming off the main line and connecting to a white pipe that goes to her property’s water meter. The second, taken after the valve was replaced, shows a much smaller diameter black pipe coming from the valve and going to Moll’s meter.

During his sworn March 2020 deposition for the MOWD lawsuit, when questioned about the changes to the pipe size, Hollebrands stated that a “6-inch valve was replaced with a 6-inch valve.”

The red triangle

While the reservoir and dump were the issues Moll raised at the July 2018 CUP hearings, the disputes of the lawsuit filed by MOWD against Moll seem to hinge on a small sliver of land which would become known as the “red triangle.”

On Jan. 13, 2017, a survey crew from Benner and Carpenter came to Moll’s property at her request to clarify a line for a deer fence to protect her orchards.

Four days later, on the morning of Jan. 17, the Benner and Carpenter supervising surveyor, Larry Frager, emailed Moll and said there was a miscalculation and his crew would return on Jan. 18.

The MOWD board met the evening of Jan. 17 — the same meeting at which Nielson made the “blood sport” comment, and which Moll attended. At that meeting, Moll noticed a photograph on the screen of Nielson’s laptop he had open in front of her.

“It was taken on my property of the MOWD gates,” she said. It had a triangle drawn over her main access road in red ink. This was the first time she saw what would come to be called the “red triangle.” But at that moment, she didn’t understand what she was seeing.

According to the approved meeting minutes for that Jan. 17 MOWD meeting, Krumpschmidt asked about the “map-photograph,” indicating that the board members also had the photograph. Nielson stated that it was to be discussed in “executive session,” referring to the closed-session portion of the meeting.

The next day — on Jan. 18, 2017 — a four-man survey crew from Benner and Carpenter arrived at Moll’s property. Moll said MOWD General Manager Hollebrands was with them. “I was thinking this was crazy. They were supposed to be working for me,” recalled Moll.

The following day, on Jan. 19, Moll received an email from Frager that contained the “red-triangle” photograph. She said it was the exact same photograph she had seen on Nielson’s laptop at the MOWD board meeting two nights before.

“I was stunned, shocked,” Moll said. “I felt like I was really in a good-ol’-boy network here. That’s when I just knew . . . Oh my God, they [MOWD] are doing the lot-line adjustment, without my permission.”

The lawsuit

“They want me to stipulate that the ‘red triangle’ is their property, I can’t do that,” said Moll. Based on court documents obtained by the Ventura County Reporter, MOWD filed suit against Moll for “trespass, nuisance, interference with easement and declaratory relief,” as stated in the original suit filed on July 25, 2018.

“We are concerned about security, we brought the suit to certify our land is our land,” said Nielson.

Among myriad conflicts, today three issues are at the crux of the lawsuit, which includes cross complaints filed by Moll.

First, the dispute over property lines, which involves who owns the “red triangle,” and a claim of conflict of interest with the surveyor.

Second, whether Moll is entitled to close a gate at the entrance to her property.

And, finally, Moll’s contention that the district switched the size of her water line connection from 6 inches to 1 ½ inches, which impacts irrigation of agricultural activities on her land.

“She doesn’t believe that she crosses our property when she uses that road,” Nielson said. “We filed a record of survey . . . the county certified it as being accurate and correct. She said it’s wrong, and never had a surveyor say otherwise. She refuses to do that.”

In this case, Hollebrands stated in 2020 during his same sworn deposition that MOWD had not suffered any monetary damages associated with the MOWD’s claims of Moll’s alleged trespass.

Moll points to previously recorded surveys, and has sought an ALTA survey, a sort of “gold standard” survey, from the water district, for them to prove that the area in dispute is theirs. She also objects to a survey being recorded on her parcel without her consent.

Ventura County Public Works recently began an opt-in program for property owners to be notified when any person reocords a document relating to their property.

“For a Record of Survey, the Surveyor’s office examines and certifies that the map meets the requirements of Business and Professions Code section 8766 of the Professional Land Surveyor’s Act,” said Dan Walsh, Ventura County Surveyor, responding via email to the Ventura County Reporter. That section states the county surveyor need not visit the site “to verify the data shown on the record of survey.” The process of recording the survey does not require the county to verify the accuracy but rather, “the map in itself is a record of a professional land surveyor’s survey.” The county relies on the professional ability of the surveyor to have completed an accurate survey.

Nielson said the district felt there was no way to proceed without filing legal action. “We began to realize, she’s not interested in resolving [the issues], it’s just fun to do this.”

When asked about the fact that the district initiated the lawsuit, Nielson said, “We brought the suit to certify that our land is our land.”

Litigation costs

According to Nielson, “Our entire legal budget was $15,000 a year” when the Moll dispute began. “It went up to $60,000. That cost is being shared by everybody who drinks water up there.”

MOWD reports that during fiscal year 2015-16, the district spent just over $14,000 on legal fees and attorneys. In 2017 to 2018 — the period when the district was deciding to file against Moll — that amount jumped to $47,242. The following year, 2018-19, the Moll lawsuit was in full swing and the district paid out $83,062 for legal-related expenses.

The large Ventura River Watershed Adjudication matter would not start until the following year, 2019-20, when the district spent $159,213.

During the latest full fiscal year, 2020-21, MOWD spent $143,013, with $150,000 budgeted for the current (2021-22) fiscal year.

So far, Moll states she has spent more than $450,000 on attorney fees. The water district has placed a lis pendens, or a formal notice of pending legal action, on her property. This acts as a sort of lien preventing her from selling the property while the litigation is active.

The unclosable gate



Since the day Moll moved into her property, up to the date of this article going to press, Moll has been unable to close, let alone lock, a gate at her driveway entrance along Highway 33. She states this is because MOWD has prevented her from doing so.

Moll built the gate in 2017 after obtaining a zoning clearance from the county. Then Hollebrands, in an email obtained by Moll, asked the county to withdraw the clearance, expressing concerns that she would try to obstruct MOWD’s easement access.

“I would never do that . . . I’d signed an agreement they wrote about the gate,” said Moll, clearly exasperated by the twists and turns of the disputes with MOWD. She said the water district presented her with a 10-page agreement about the gate prior to her installing it. She signed it, built the gate, and then MOWD got her permit withdrawn. Moll said she is willing to provide remote gate-opening clickers to the district, and the design allows for it to be opened even if electricity is cut off. Also, as required, the gate contains a Fire Department KnoxBox, allowing engine access in the event of a fire.

Emails demonstrate that the county did as MOWD requested. The county rescinded the previously approved zoning clearance and notified Moll that all easement holders had to agree to the gate.

Nielson said there were some “issues” with the gate Moll built. He said she went ahead with a plan without including the district, as had been agreed upon, so that “halted” the agreement. Nevertheless, he said that throughout the process, the district has “bent over backwards to accommodate her.”

The gate remains open, which Moll says makes her and her property less secure. For example, one morning in 2021, she and her daughter discovered a bloodied man on their living room sofa. They locked themselves in their bathroom and called 911; police came and arrested the man.

Moll was close to tears for much of the interview with the Ventura County Reporter, as her property that she had purchased as her dream home — her own “Shangri La” — is now in escrow. “I’m being forced to sell,” she said. “If it can happen to me, it can happen to anyone.”

Nielson, speaking with the Ventura County Reporter on Jan. 28, said the legal action the district began has “gone way beyond anything that it should be,” with too much district time and money being spent on it. Nielson was general counsel for MOWD when the board voted to file action against Moll. He no longer represents MOWD and has served as general counsel for the Ventura River Water District since 1985.

As of press deadline the trial is set for March 7.

